MUZA S.A.

MUZA S.A.

(MZA)
Muza S A : Report No 26 - Indicative financial results for the III quarters of 2020

11/17/2020 | 04:39am EST

Indicative financial results for the III quarters of 2020

Current Report no. 26/2020

Legal basis: Article 17, paragraph 1 of MAR - confidential information.

The Board of Muza S.A. in Warsaw (the Issuer) publishes the indicative financial results of the Muza S.A. Capital Group and the Issuer for the III quarters of 2020, i.e. for the period 01.01.2020-30.09.2020.

  • The indicative income on sales of the Muza S.A. Group amounted to PLN 17,787 thousand, in comparison to PLN 16,328 thousand in the relevant period of the previous year.
  • The indicative net result of the Muza S.A. Group amounted to the profit of PLN 522 thousand, in comparison to the loss of PLN 2.122 thousand in the relevant period of the previous year.
  • The indicative income on sales of Muza S.A. amounted to PLN 15,437 thousand, in comparison to PLN 12,337 thousand in the relevant period of the previous year.
  • The indicative net result of Muza S.A. amounted to the profit of PLN 20 thousand, in comparison to the loss of PLN 2.624 thousand in the relevant period of the previous year.

These financial results were estimated during the preparation of the financial statement; therefore, the results in the final publication of the III quarters 2020 report may, to a limited degree, deviate from the aforementioned figures.

The aforementioned information was deemed compliant with Article 17, paragraph 1 of MAR due to important, in the opinion of the Company's Board, changes in relation to the compared period for consolidated and individual financial results.

Disclaimer

MUZA SA published this content on 17 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 November 2020 09:38:02 UTC
