Muzali Arts Limited announced that the Board of Directors in their Board Meeting held on 01st July 2023, approved the appointment of Ms. Nidhi Krutik Shah as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from 01st July 2023. CS. Nidhi Krutik Shah, an Associate Member of Institute Company Secretary of India brings along with her experience of more than 5 years as Company secretary in the various Industries.

CS. Nidhi Krutik Shah is an Independent Person and has no relationship apart from professional relations with existing Directors and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company.