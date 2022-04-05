Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  MV Oil Trust
  News
  Summary
    MVO   US5538591091

MV OIL TRUST

(MVO)
Summary 
Summary

MV Oil Trust Announces Trust First Quarter Distribution

04/05/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
MV Oil Trust (NYSE: MVO) announced the Trust distribution of net profits for the first quarterly payment period ended March 31, 2022.

Unitholders of record on April 18, 2022 will receive a distribution amounting to $4,887,500 or $0.425 per unit payable April 25, 2022.

Volumes, average price and net profits for the payment period were:

Volume (BOE)

 

144,512

 

Average price (per BOE)

 

$

77.07

 

Gross proceeds

 

$

11,138,205

 

Costs

 

$

4,584,949

 

Net profits

 

$

6,553,256

 

Percentage applicable to Trust’s 80%

 

 

 

Net profits interest

 

$

5,242,605

 

MV Partners reserve for capital expenditures

 

$

--

 

Total cash proceeds available for the Trust

 

$

5,242,605

 

Provision for current estimated Trust expenses

 

$

(249,688

)

Amount withheld for future Trust expenses

 

$

(105,417

)

Net cash proceeds available for distribution

 

$

4,887,500

 

As previously disclosed, in November 2021, the Trustee notified MV Partners, LLC (“MV Partners”) that the Trustee intends to build a reserve for the payment of future known, anticipated or contingent expenses or liabilities, commencing with the distribution payable in the first quarter of 2022. The Trustee intends to withhold a portion of the proceeds otherwise available for distribution each quarter to gradually build a cash reserve to approximately $1.265 million. This amount is in addition to the letter of credit in the amount of $1.8 million provided to the Trustee by MV Partners to protect the Trust against the risk that it does not have sufficient cash to pay future expenses. The Trustee may increase or decrease the targeted amount at any time, and may increase or decrease the rate at which it is withholding funds to build the cash reserve at any time, without advance notice to the unitholders. Cash held in reserve will be invested as required by the Trust Agreement. Any cash reserved in excess of the amount necessary to pay or provide for the payment of future known, anticipated or contingent expenses or liabilities eventually will be distributed to unitholders, together with interest earned on the funds. The Trustee has elected to withhold $105,417 from the proceeds otherwise available for distribution this quarter, for a total amount of $210,834 withheld to date.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Although MV Partners has advised the Trust that MV Partners believes that the expectations contained in this press release are reasonable, no assurances can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct. The announced distributable amount is based on the amount of cash received or expected to be received by the Trustee from the underlying properties on or prior to the record date with respect to the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Any differences in actual cash receipts by the Trust could affect this distributable amount. Other important factors that could cause these statements to differ materially include the actual results of drilling operations, risks inherent in drilling and production of oil and gas properties, the ability of commodity purchasers to make payment, the effect, impact, potential duration or other implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, actions by the members of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, and other risk factors described in the Trust’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made in this press release are qualified by the cautionary statements made in these risk factors. The Trust does not intend, and assumes no obligations, to update any of the statements included in this press release.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 12,1 M - -
Net income 2021 11,3 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,30 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,96x
Yield 2021 14,6%
Capitalization 138 M 138 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,21x
EV / Sales 2021 8,38x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,3%
Chart MV OIL TRUST
Duration : Period :
MV Oil Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MV OIL TRUST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MV OIL TRUST36.24%138
CONOCOPHILLIPS39.30%130 318
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED49.64%74 467
EOG RESOURCES, INC.36.02%70 733
CNOOC LIMITED38.48%63 370
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY38.97%61 389