Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. MVB Financial Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MVBF   US5538101024

MVB FINANCIAL CORP.

(MVBF)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-21 pm EST
24.55 USD   +0.78%
04:31pMVB Bank Named One of American Banker's 2022 Best Banks to Work For
BU
11/16Mvb Financial Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11/16MVB Financial Corp. Declares Fourth Quarter 2022 Dividend
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MVB Bank Named One of American Banker's 2022 Best Banks to Work For

11/21/2022 | 04:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Purpose and Values Driven Culture Recognized Nationally

MVB Bank, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MVB Financial Corp. (“MVB Financial”) (NASDAQ: MVBF) (collectively “MVB”), has been named one of American Banker Magazine’s Best Banks to Work For for the second consecutive year. MVB placed number 14 among the 90 U.S. banks in the ranking, which assesses employee satisfaction in areas including corporate culture and communications, training and development opportunities and pay and benefits.

“Culture has become MVB’s secret sauce and part of our corporate DNA, mindset and behavior of Team MVB,” said Larry F. Mazza, CEO, MVB Financial. “These results validate Team Member belief in our culture. We truly strive to be trusted partners on the financial frontier, committed to the success of our Teammates, clients, shareholders and communities.”

The Best Banks to Work For program, which was initiated in 2013 by American Banker and Best Companies Group, identifies, recognizes and honors U.S. banks for outstanding employee satisfaction.

“The banks recognized on this list are trying hard to create workplaces that employees want to join,” said Chana R. Schoenberger, Editor-in-Chief of American Banker. “Especially during this moment when companies are experiencing a shift in how, where and how much employees work, banks are paying attention to how they can best retain their people.”

The selection of the Best Banks to Work For is a two-step process managed by Best Companies Group. The first step involves an evaluation of participating companies’ workplace policies, practices and demographics. In the second step, employee surveys are conducted to directly assess the experiences and attitudes of individual employees with respect to their workplace. The combined scores determine the top banks and the final rankings.

Full results of this year’s program are available at https://www.americanbanker.com/list/best-banks-to-work-for and in the November issue of American Banker Magazine.

About MVB Financial Corp.

MVB Financial Corp. (“MVB Financial” or “MVB”), the innovative financial holding company of MVB Bank, Inc., is publicly traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market® under the ticker “MVBF.” Through its subsidiary, MVB Bank, Inc., (“MVB Bank”) and the bank’s subsidiaries, MVB provides services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region, as well as to Fintech, Payment and Gaming clients throughout the United States. For more information about MVB, please visit ir.mvbbanking.com.

About American Banker

American Banker empowers banking professionals with unique analysis and insight into the ideas transforming their business and industry. Across its journalism, events, research and benchmarking, it helps drive the way forward through the complexity of business innovation, retail and commercial disruption, technology, regulation and reform. With a banking community 850M strong, American Banker’s content connects leaders online, in person and in print every day.

About Best Companies Group

Since 2004, Best Companies Group has specialized in identifying and recognizing great employers to work for. We are an independent research firm that ranks companies based on our established research methodology. Our surveys provide actionable, hard-to-obtain data that companies use to improve employee recruitment and retention.

Forward-looking Statements

MVB Financial Corp. has made forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, in this press release that are intended to be covered by the protections provided under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations about the future and subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company and its subsidiaries. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “should,”, “would,” “will,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “continues,” or the negative of those terms or similar expressions. Note that many factors could affect the future financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries, both individually and collectively, and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Therefore, undue reliance should not be placed upon any forward-looking statements. Those factors include but are not limited to: market, economic, operational, liquidity, and credit risk; changes in market interest rates; inability to achieve anticipated synergies and successfully integrate recent mergers and acquisitions; inability to successfully execute business plans, including strategies related to investments in financial technology companies; competition; length and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the Company’s business and financial condition; changes in economic, business, and political conditions; changes in demand for loan products and deposit flow; operational risks and risk management failures; and government regulation and supervision. Additional factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as its other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update, revise, or correct any forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MVB FINANCIAL CORP.
04:31pMVB Bank Named One of American Banker's 2022 Best Banks to Work For
BU
11/16Mvb Financial Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
11/16MVB Financial Corp. Declares Fourth Quarter 2022 Dividend
BU
11/16MVB Financial Corp. Declares Dividend for Fourth Quarter 2022, Payable on December 15, ..
CI
11/08MVB FINANCIAL CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
11/02Mvb Financial Corp : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
10/31MVB Financial Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ende..
CI
10/31Mvb Financial : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/31MVB Financial Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results
BU
10/31Earnings Flash (MVBF) MVB FINANCIAL Posts Q3 EPS $0.21
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MVB FINANCIAL CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 151 M - -
Net income 2022 15,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,8x
Yield 2022 2,79%
Capitalization 307 M 307 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,03x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 458
Free-Float 78,6%
Chart MVB FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
MVB Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MVB FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 24,36 $
Average target price 35,17 $
Spread / Average Target 44,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Larry F. Mazza Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald T. Robinson President, CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
William Marston Becker Chairman
John C. Marion Chief Operating Officer
Brad Greathouse Chief Administration Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MVB FINANCIAL CORP.-41.33%307
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-15.48%392 580
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-16.41%298 354
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-16.59%198 629
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.08%177 188
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-16.48%145 836