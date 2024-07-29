MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MVBF) (“MVB Financial,” “MVB” or the “Company”), the holding company for MVB Bank, Inc. ("MVB Bank"), today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2024, with reported net income of $4.1 million, or $0.32 basic and $0.31 diluted earnings per share.
Second Quarter 2024 Highlights
MVB names payments industry veteran Jeremy Kuiper as Fintech President.
MVB and Intuit-Credit Karma renew partnership agreement.
Exit of digital asset program account relationships during second quarter reduced EPS by $0.08 with strong funding and liquidity profile maintained.
Noninterest bearing deposits represent 34.1% of total deposits | Loan-to-deposit ratio of 76.5%.
Noninterest expense declined 4.2% from prior quarter on easing cost pressures.
From Larry F. Mazza, Chief Executive Officer, MVB Financial:
“There were several notable developments during the second quarter that impacted our near-term financial results, while also helping to solidify our strategy, setting the stage for future growth and improved profitability.
“First, we have extended the term of our partnership agreement with Intuit-Credit Karma, the consumer technology platform with more than 120 million members in the U.S. We have been trusted partners for five years and look forward to further strengthening our relationship to benefit our clients and communities.
“Second, as previously disclosed, MVB Bank has named Jeremy Kuiper as Executive Vice President, Fintech President. Jeremy brings 25 years of payments industry experience at the executive and board level. With Jeremy’s expertise, we look forward to expanding our Fintech banking to even greater success as a key driver of deposits and fee income for MVB Bank.
“Finally, we initiated the process of winding down MVB’s digital asset program account relationships. Changing market conditions and profitability challenges contributed to an unfavorable risk/reward dynamic, prompting our decision to exit this business. This action reduced our second quarter EPS by $0.08.
“MVB’s second quarter financial results were otherwise solid, marked by improved expense control, shareholder value creation in the form of tangible book value per share growth, improved measures of capital strength and seasonal considerations, primarily related to MVB’s banking-as-a-service operations and online gaming vertical. We are pleased with the strength of our liquidity, despite the low seasonality and exit of digital asset program account relationships.”
SECOND QUARTER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS
- Deposit trends reflect wind down of digital asset program account relationships and expected seasonal factors.
- The Company expected a decline in total deposits upon the conclusion of the NFL, college basketball and tax seasons, in addition to electing to exit digital asset program account relationships. Total deposits declined 8.3%, or $262.5 million, to $2.9 billion compared to the prior quarter-end, primarily reflecting lower noninterest bearing (“NIB”) deposits, which decreased 29.3%, or $407.3 million, to $983.8 million. Digital asset program account balances, which are noninterest bearing, declined $307.0 million to $28.1 million as compared to the prior quarter-end.
- The loan-to-deposit ratio was 76.5% as of June 30, 2024, compared to 72.1% as of March 31, 2024, and 78.1% as of June 30, 2023. The loan-to-deposit ratio at June 30, 2024 aligns with the Company’s liquidity management strategy.
- Net interest income lower on margin compression, deliberate balance sheet contraction, decline in loan balances and seasonal factors.
- Net interest income on a fully tax-equivalent basis, a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, declined 8.6%, or $2.6 million, to $27.7 million relative to the prior quarter, reflecting net interest margin contraction and lower earning asset balances.
- Net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis was 3.75%, down eight basis points from the prior quarter, primarily reflecting lower loan yields due to the migration of a $14.6 million loan to nonperforming status, lower loan balances and slightly higher funding costs. Total cost of funds was 2.54%, up two basis points compared to the prior quarter.
- Average earning asset balances declined 6.7% from the prior quarter, reflecting lower interest-bearing balances with banks and lower loan balances. The decline in cash balances primarily reflects the deliberate exiting of digital asset program account balances and, to a lesser extent, seasonal considerations related to tax and gaming deposits. Average total loan balances declined 2.0% from the prior quarter, reflecting slower market demand.
- Expenses decline as cost pressures ease.
- Noninterest expense declined 4.2% to $28.9 million relative to the prior quarter, primarily reflecting lower salaries and employee benefits costs and lower professional fees. Relative to the prior year-ago period, noninterest expense declined 4.5%.
- Noninterest income down on seasonal considerations and the exit of digital asset program relationships; mortgage banking profitable.
- Total noninterest income declined 8.8%, or $0.7 million, relative to the prior quarter, to $7.1 million, primarily reflecting lower payment card and service charge income and other operating income, which includes wire transfer fees. The declines were partially offset by equity method investment income from our mortgage segment, compared to a loss in the prior quarter, and higher compliance and consulting income. Relative to the prior year, which removes the seasonal component, total noninterest income grew 11.3%, or $0.7 million, reflecting higher payment card and service charge income, compliance and consulting income, combined with losses on divestiture activity, loan sales and the sale of equity securities that did not recur in the current quarter.
- Capital strength further enhanced; tangible book value share growth evidences continued value creation.
- The Community Bank Leverage Ratio, Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio and MVB Bank’s Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio were 10.7%, 14.6% and 15.4%, respectively, compared to 10.1%, 14.4% and 15.2%, respectively, at the prior quarter end. The tangible common equity ratio, a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, was 8.9% as of June 30, 2024, compared to 8.1% as of March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023.
- Book value per share and tangible book value per share, a non-U.S. GAAP measure discussed below, were $22.94 and $22.70, respectively, increases of 0.9% and 1.0% relative to the prior quarter-end and 6.4% and 6.5% from the year-ago period.
- Nonperforming loans increased $15.6 million, or 206.1%, to $23.1 million, or 1.0% of total loans, from $7.5 million, or 0.3% of total loans, at the prior quarter end, largely reflecting the addition of a multifamily commercial construction loan with an outstanding balance of $14.6 million. Criticized loans as a percentage of total loans were 5.7%, as compared to 5.8% at the prior quarter end. Net charge-offs were $0.9 million, or 0.2%, for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $1.3 million, or 0.2%, for the prior quarter.
- The provision for credit losses totaled $0.3 million, compared to $2.0 million for the prior quarter. The allowance for credit losses was 1.00% of total loans, as compared to 1.01% at the prior quarter end.
INCOME STATEMENT
Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis totaled $27.7 million for the second quarter of 2024, a decline of $2.6 million, or 8.6%, from the first quarter of 2024 and $2.1 million, or 7.1%, from the second quarter of 2023. The decline from both prior periods reflects net interest margin contraction and lower average earning asset balances.
Interest income declined $3.9 million, or 7.8%, from the first quarter of 2024 and $0.9 million, or 1.9%, from the second quarter of 2023. The decline in interest income relative to the prior quarter reflects a decline in interest income from loans, driven by lower loan balances and a lower tax-equivalent yield on loans due primarily to the migration of a $14.6 million loan to nonperforming status, and a decline in interest income from cash balances due to seasonal considerations and the exit of digital asset program accounts. The decline in interest income relative to the year-ago period reflects a decline in interest income from loans, driven by lower loan balances, partially offset by a higher tax-equivalent yield on loans.
Interest expense declined $1.3 million, or 6.7%, from the first quarter of 2024 and increased $1.1 million, or 6.3%, from the second quarter of 2024. The cost of funds remained stable at 2.54% for the second quarter of 2024 as compared to 2.52% for the first quarter of 2024, and was up from 2.26% for the second quarter of 2023. Relative to the year-ago period, the increase reflects the impact of higher interest rates on our deposits and a shift in the mix of average deposits.
On a tax-equivalent basis, net interest margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 3.75%, a decline of eight basis points versus the first quarter of 2024 and five basis points versus the second quarter of 2023. See the table below for a reconciliation between net interest margin and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis, a non-U.S. GAAP measure. Contraction in net interest margin from the prior quarter primarily reflects lower earning asset balances, including lower cash and loan balances, and the migration of a loan to nonperforming status. Relative to the year-ago period, the contraction in net interest margin reflects higher funding costs, which have outpaced the increase in average earning asset yields, and lower earning asset balances.
Noninterest income totaled $7.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, a decline of $0.7 million from the first quarter of 2024 and an increase of $0.7 million from the second quarter of 2023. The decline compared to the prior quarter is primarily driven by declines of $1.1 million in other operating income and $1.0 million in payment card and service charge income, partially offset by equity method investment income from our mortgage segment of $0.5 million in the current quarter, as compared to a loss of $1.1 million in the prior quarter. There was also a $0.7 million gain on sale of available-for-sale investment securities during the first quarter of 2024 without a comparable gain in the second quarter of 2024. The $0.7 million increase in noninterest income from the second quarter of 2023 was primarily driven by increases of $0.3 million in payment card and service charge income and $0.3 million in compliance consulting income. Additionally, there were losses on the divestiture of Flexia Payments, LLC of $1.1 million and $1.0 million on sale of loans during the second quarter of 2023 without corresponding losses in the current quarter. These increases were partially offset by declines of $1.4 million in equity method investment income from our mortgage segment and $0.7 million in other operating income.
Noninterest expense totaled $28.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, a decline of $1.3 million, or 4.2%, from the first quarter of 2024 and $1.4 million, or 4.5%, from the second quarter of 2023. The decline from the first quarter of 2024 primarily reflects declines of $0.5 million in salaries and employee benefits, $0.5 million in professional fees and $0.2 million in other operating expense. The decline from the second quarter of 2023 primarily reflects declines of $1.9 million in other operating expense, $0.7 million in travel, entertainment, dues and subscriptions and $0.2 million in equipment depreciation and maintenance. These declines were partially offset by increases of $1.2 million in professional fees and $0.2 million in salaries and employee benefit expense.
BALANCE SHEET
Loans totaled $2.21 billion as of June 30, 2024, a decline of $60.5 million, or 2.7%, from March 31, 2024, and $105.6 million, or 4.6%, from June 30, 2023. The decline in loan balances relative to the prior quarters primarily reflects lower market demand, the impact of loan amortization and payoffs and slower loan growth based on overall market conditions and portfolio management.
Deposits totaled $2.88 billion as of June 30, 2024, a decline of $262.5 million, or 8.3%, from March 31, 2024, and $76.1 million, or 2.6%, from June 30, 2023. The decline in deposits relative to the prior quarter reflects a decline in NIB deposits, partially offset by higher CD balances of $769.8 million, representing an increase of $73.5 million, or 10.6%, driven by a $50.1 million, or 11.2%, increase in brokered CDs and a $24.1 million, or 10.1%, increase in core CDs. Relative to the year-ago period, the decline reflects the increased utilization of off-balance sheet deposit networks to generate fee income, enhance capital efficiency and manage liquidity and concentration risk.
NIB deposits totaled $983.8 million as of June 30, 2024, a decline of $407.3 million, or 29.3%, from March 31, 2024, and consistent with the balance as of June 30, 2023, representing a slight decline of $3.7 million, or 0.4%. Relative to the period ended March 31, 2024, the decline in NIB deposits reflected the exit of digital asset program accounts, utilization of off-balance sheet deposit networks and seasonal considerations. Digital asset program account balances declined $307.0 million to $28.1 million as compared to the prior quarter-end. The Company estimates that exit of digital asset program account relationships reduced current quarter earnings per share by $0.08, based on the interest income that would have been earned on the average balance of the deposits held in 2024 prior to the exit, which were held in cash, and the wire fee income during the period. NIB deposits represented 34.1% of total deposits as of June 30, 2024, compared to 44.2% of total deposits at the prior quarter-end and 33.4% for the year-ago period.
Off-balance sheet deposits totaled $1.4 billion as of June 30, 2024, a decline of $168.5 million, or 11%, compared to $1.5 billion at March 31, 2024, and up $296.2 million, or 28%, from $1.1 billion at June 30, 2023. Off-balance sheet deposit networks are utilized to generate fee income, enhance capital efficiency and manage liquidity and concentration risk.
CAPITAL
The Community Bank Leverage Ratio was 10.7% as of June 30, 2024, compared to 10.1% as of March 31, 2024, and 10.0% as of June 30, 2023. MVB’s Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 14.6% as of June 30, 2024, compared to 14.4% as of March 31, 2024, and 13.8% as of June 30, 2023. The Bank’s Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio was 15.4% as of June 30, 2024, compared to 15.2% as of March 31, 2024, and 14.9% as of June 30, 2023.
The tangible common equity ratio, a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, was 8.9% as of June 30, 2024, compared to 8.1% as of March 31, 2024, and June 30, 2023. See the reconciliation of the tangible common equity ratio to its most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure later in this release.
The Company issued a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share for the second quarter of 2024, consistent with the first quarter of 2024 and the second quarter of 2023.
ASSET QUALITY
Nonperforming loans totaled $23.1 million, or 1.0% of total loans, as of June 30, 2024, as compared to $7.5 million, or 0.3% of total loans, as of March 31, 2024, and $13.6 million, or 0.6% of total loans, as of June 30, 2023. The increase in nonperforming loans from the prior quarters was driven by the addition of one $14.6 million commercial construction loan in the multifamily space. The Company believes the loan is properly collateralized with a loan to value of less than 70%. Criticized loans as a percentage of total loans were 5.7%, compared to 5.8% as of March 31, 2024, and 3.1% as of June 30, 2023.
Net charge-offs were $0.9 million, or 0.2% of total loans, for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $1.3 million, or 0.2% of total loans, for the first quarter of 2024 and $1.2 million, or 0.2% of total loans, for the second quarter of 2023.
The provision for credit losses totaled $0.3 million, compared to $2.0 million for the prior quarter ended March 31, 2024, and a release of allowance of $4.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The allowance for credit losses was 1.00% of total loans at June 30, 2024, compared to 1.01% at March 31, 2024, and 1.31% at June 30, 2023.
About MVB Financial Corp.
MVB Financial, the holding company of MVB Bank, is publicly traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market® (“Nasdaq”) under the ticker “MVBF.”
MVB is a financial holding company headquartered in Fairmont, West Virginia. Through its subsidiary, MVB Bank, and MVB Bank’s subsidiaries, MVB Financial provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond.
Nasdaq is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services.
For more information about MVB, please visit ir.mvbbanking.com.
Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures
This document contains supplemental financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). Management uses these non-U.S. GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance. These measures should not be considered a substitute for U.S. GAAP basis measures nor should they be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Management believes the presentation of non-U.S. GAAP financial measures that exclude the impact of specified items provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the Company’s financial condition and results. Non-U.S. GAAP measures are not formally defined under U.S. GAAP, and other entities may use calculation methods that differ from those used by us. As a complement to U.S. GAAP financial measures, our management believes these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures assist investors in comparing the financial condition and results of operations of financial institutions due to the industry prevalence of such non-U.S. GAAP measures. See the tables below for a reconciliation of these non-U.S. GAAP measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures.
MVB Financial Corp.
Financial Highlights
Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarterly
Year-to-Date
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
Second
First
Second
Interest income
$
46,127
$
50,030
$
47,031
$
96,157
$
91,794
Interest expense
18,557
19,891
17,449
38,448
29,483
Net interest income
27,570
30,139
29,582
57,709
62,311
Provision (release of allowance) for credit losses
254
1,997
(4,235
)
2,251
341
Net interest income after provision (release of allowance) for credit losses
27,316
28,142
33,817
55,458
61,970
Total noninterest income
7,142
7,834
6,419
14,976
9,486
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
15,949
16,489
15,746
32,438
32,492
Other expense
12,981
13,702
14,536
26,683
26,107
Total noninterest expenses
28,930
30,191
30,282
59,121
58,599
Income before income taxes
5,528
5,785
9,954
11,313
12,857
Income taxes
1,379
1,283
1,956
2,662
2,421
Net income from continuing operations, before noncontrolling interest
4,149
4,502
7,998
8,651
10,436
Income from discontinued operations, before income taxes
—
—
—
—
11,831
Income taxes - discontinued operations
—
—
—
—
3,049
Net income from discontinued operations
—
—
—
—
8,782
Net Income, before noncontrolling interest
4,149
4,502
7,998
8,651
19,218
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
(60
)
(20
)
114
(80
)
236
Net income available to common shareholders
$
4,089
$
4,482
$
8,112
$
8,571
$
19,454
Earnings per share from continuing operations - basic
$
0.32
$
0.35
$
0.64
$
0.67
$
0.84
Earnings per share from discontinued operations - basic
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
0.69
Earnings per share - basic
$
0.32
$
0.35
$
0.64
$
0.67
$
1.54
Earnings per share from continuing operations - diluted
$
0.31
$
0.34
$
0.63
$
0.66
$
0.82
Earnings per share from discontinued operations - diluted
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
0.68
Earnings per share - diluted
$
0.31
$
0.34
$
0.63
$
0.66
$
1.50
Noninterest Income
(Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)
Quarterly
Year-to-Date
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
Second
First
Second
Card acquiring income
$
337
$
251
$
788
$
588
$
1,410
Service charges on deposits
1,103
1,523
1,060
2,626
2,186
Interchange income
2,377
3,039
1,655
5,416
3,517
Total payment card and service charge income
3,817
4,813
3,503
8,630
7,113
Equity method investments gain (loss)
484
(1,128
)
1,873
(644
)
680
Compliance and consulting income
1,274
1,000
996
2,274
2,012
Loss on sale of loans
—
—
(989
)
—
(1,345
)
Investment portfolio gains (losses)
117
609
(134
)
726
(1,978
)
Loss on acquisition and divestiture activity
—
—
(986
)
—
(986
)
Other noninterest income
1,450
2,540
2,156
3,990
3,990
Total noninterest income
$
7,142
$
7,834
$
6,419
$
14,976
$
9,486
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
Cash and cash equivalents
$
455,517
$
640,426
$
455,835
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
361,254
349,678
329,137
Equity securities
41,261
41,037
41,082
Loans held-for-sale
—
—
7,009
Loans receivable
2,206,793
2,267,310
2,312,387
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(22,084
)
(22,804
)
(30,294
)
Loans receivable, net
2,184,709
2,244,506
2,282,093
Premises and equipment, net
19,540
19,968
22,407
Other assets
225,723
251,775
214,284
Total assets
$
3,288,004
$
3,547,390
$
3,351,847
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
983,809
$
1,391,070
$
987,555
Interest-bearing deposits
1,899,043
1,754,259
1,971,384
Senior term loan
—
6,549
8,835
Subordinated debt
73,663
73,602
73,414
Other liabilities
34,826
30,082
36,362
Stockholders' equity
296,663
291,828
274,297
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,288,004
$
3,547,390
$
3,351,847
Reportable Segments
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
CoRe
Mortgage
Financial
Other
Intercompany
Consolidated
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest income
$
46,038
$
103
$
3
$
—
$
(17
)
$
46,127
Interest expense
17,635
—
922
17
(17
)
18,557
Net interest income (expense)
28,403
103
(919
)
(17
)
—
27,570
Provision for credit losses
254
—
—
—
—
254
Net interest income (expense) after provision for credit losses
28,149
103
(919
)
(17
)
—
27,316
Noninterest income
4,898
485
2,769
3,128
(4,138
)
7,142
Noninterest Expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
9,359
—
4,473
2,117
—
15,949
Other expenses
13,257
—
2,080
1,782
(4,138
)
12,981
Total noninterest expenses
22,616
—
6,553
3,899
(4,138
)
28,930
Income (loss), before income taxes
10,431
588
(4,703
)
(788
)
—
5,528
Income taxes
2,438
145
(1,016
)
(188
)
—
1,379
Net income (loss), before noncontrolling interest
7,993
443
(3,687
)
(600
)
—
4,149
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
—
—
—
(60
)
—
(60
)
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$
7,993
$
443
$
(3,687
)
$
(660
)
$
—
$
4,089
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
CoRe
Mortgage
Financial
Other
Intercompany
Consolidated
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest income
$
49,942
$
103
$
2
$
—
$
(17
)
$
50,030
Interest expense
18,927
—
959
22
(17
)
19,891
Net interest income (expense)
31,015
103
(957
)
(22
)
—
30,139
Provision for credit losses
1,997
—
—
—
—
1,997
Net interest income (expense) after provision for credit losses
29,018
103
(957
)
(22
)
—
28,142
Noninterest income
7,521
(1,129
)
2,265
3,264
(4,087
)
7,834
Noninterest Expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
9,823
—
4,678
1,988
—
16,489
Other expenses
13,821
—
1,841
2,127
(4,087
)
13,702
Total noninterest expenses
23,644
—
6,519
4,115
(4,087
)
30,191
Income (loss) before income taxes
12,895
(1,026
)
(5,211
)
(873
)
—
5,785
Income taxes
2,878
(229
)
(1,157
)
(209
)
—
1,283
Net income (loss), before noncontrolling interest
—
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
—
—
—
(20
)
—
(20
)
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$
10,017
$
(797
)
$
(4,054
)
$
(684
)
$
—
$
4,482
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
CoRe
Mortgage
Financial
Other
Intercompany
Consolidated
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest income
$
46,929
$
105
$
3
$
6
$
(12
)
$
47,031
Interest expense
16,439
—
999
23
(12
)
17,449
Net interest income (expense)
30,490
105
(996
)
(17
)
—
29,582
Release of allowance for credit losses
(4,235
)
—
—
—
—
(4,235
)
Net interest income (expense) after release of allowance for credit losses
34,725
105
(996
)
(17
)
—
33,817
Noninterest income
4,113
1,872
3,116
1,051
(3,733
)
6,419
Noninterest Expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
9,053
7
4,623
2,063
—
15,746
Other expenses
14,148
18
2,163
1,940
(3,733
)
14,536
Total noninterest expenses
23,201
25
6,786
4,003
(3,733
)
30,282
Income (loss), before income taxes
15,637
1,952
(4,666
)
(2,969
)
—
9,954
Income taxes
3,237
643
(1,207
)
(717
)
—
1,956
Net income (loss), before noncontrolling interest
12,400
1,309
(3,459
)
(2,252
)
—
7,998
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
—
—
—
114
—
114
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$
12,400
$
1,309
$
(3,459
)
$
(2,138
)
$
—
$
8,112
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
CoRe
Mortgage
Financial
Other
Intercompany
Consolidated
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest income
$
95,980
$
206
$
5
$
—
$
(34
)
$
96,157
Interest expense
36,562
—
1,881
39
(34
)
38,448
Net interest income (expense)
59,418
206
(1,876
)
(39
)
—
57,709
Provision for credit losses
2,251
—
—
—
—
2,251
Net interest income (expense) after provision for credit losses
57,167
206
(1,876
)
(39
)
—
55,458
Noninterest income
12,419
(644
)
5,034
6,392
(8,225
)
14,976
Noninterest Expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
19,182
—
9,151
4,105
—
32,438
Other expenses
27,078
—
3,921
3,909
(8,225
)
26,683
Total noninterest expenses
46,260
—
13,072
8,014
(8,225
)
59,121
Income (loss), before income taxes
23,326
(438
)
(9,914
)
(1,661
)
—
11,313
Income taxes
5,316
(84
)
(2,173
)
(397
)
—
2,662
Net income (loss), before noncontrolling interest
18,010
(354
)
(7,741
)
(1,264
)
—
8,651
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
—
—
—
(80
)
—
(80
)
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$
18,010
$
(354
)
$
(7,741
)
$
(1,344
)
$
—
$
8,571
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
CoRe
Mortgage
Financial
Other
Intercompany
Consolidated
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest income
$
91,591
$
210
$
36
$
—
$
(43
)
$
91,794
Interest expense
27,480
—
1,992
54
(43
)
29,483
Net interest income (expense)
64,111
210
(1,956
)
(54
)
—
62,311
Provision for credit losses
341
—
—
—
—
341
Net interest income (expense) after provision for credit losses
63,770
210
(1,956
)
(54
)
—
61,970
Noninterest income
7,131
686
5,526
2,835
(6,692
)
9,486
Noninterest Expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
18,104
7
9,573
4,808
—
32,492
Other expenses
25,202
52
4,080
3,465
(6,692
)
26,107
Total noninterest expenses
43,306
59
13,653
8,273
(6,692
)
58,599
Income (loss), before income taxes
27,595
837
(10,083
)
(5,492
)
—
12,857
Income taxes
5,752
139
(2,149
)
(1,321
)
—
2,421
Net income (loss) from continuing operations
21,843
698
(7,934
)
(4,171
)
—
10,436
Income from discontinued operations, before income taxes
—
—
—
11,831
—
11,831
Income tax expense - discontinued operations
—
—
—
3,049
—
3,049
Net income from discontinued operations
—
—
—
8,782
—
8,782
Net income (loss), before noncontrolling interest
21,843
698
(7,934
)
4,611
—
19,218
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
—
—
—
236
—
236
Net income (loss) available to common shareholders
$
21,843
$
698
$
(7,934
)
$
4,847
$
—
$
19,454
Average Balances and Interest Rates
(Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024
March 31, 2024
June 30, 2023
Average
Interest
Yield/
Average
Interest
Yield/
Average
Interest
Yield/
Assets
Interest-bearing balances with banks
$
380,278
$
5,065
5.36
%
$
549,894
$
7,341
5.37
%
$
444,600
$
5,542
5.00
%
Investment securities:
Taxable
252,963
1,905
3.03
246,091
1,743
2.85
220,687
1,229
2.23
Tax-exempt 1
102,785
684
2.68
106,309
887
3.36
123,497
1,147
3.73
Loans and loans held-for-sale: 2
Commercial
1,597,359
30,824
7.76
1,626,286
32,152
7.95
1,635,438
30,534
7.49
Tax-exempt 1
3,261
35
4.32
3,373
37
4.41
3,822
42
4.41
Real estate
563,011
6,391
4.57
576,148
6,612
4.62
593,767
5,691
3.84
Consumer
73,531
1,374
7.52
77,300
1,452
7.55
128,113
3,096
9.69
Total loans
2,237,162
38,624
6.94
2,283,107
40,253
7.09
2,361,140
39,363
6.69
Total earning assets
2,973,188
46,278
6.26
3,185,401
50,224
6.34
3,149,924
47,281
6.02
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(22,596
)
(22,258
)
(35,143
)
Cash and due from banks
4,528
5,405
5,756
Other assets
305,644
335,029
289,161
Total assets
$
3,260,764
$
3,503,577
$
3,409,698
Liabilities
Deposits:
NOW
$
465,587
$
4,139
3.58
%
$
555,530
$
4,929
3.57
%
$
682,277
$
4,816
2.83
%
Money market checking
400,205
3,337
3.35
408,764
3,759
3.70
615,962
2,439
1.59
Savings
112,225
944
3.38
163,611
1,640
4.03
72,289
351
1.95
IRAs
7,948
81
4.10
7,762
74
3.83
6,401
45
2.82
CDs
731,337
9,130
5.02
674,611
8,529
5.08
662,753
8,799
5.33
Repurchase agreements and federal funds sold
3,459
4
0.47
2,951
—
—
5,428
—
—
FHLB and other borrowings
—
—
—
44
1
9.14
158
—
—
Senior term loan 3
2,736
114
16.76
6,736
150
8.96
9,351
198
8.49
Subordinated debt
73,629
808
4.41
73,571
809
4.42
73,382
801
4.38
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,797,126
18,557
4.15
1,893,580
19,891
4.22
2,128,001
17,449
3.29
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
1,139,070
1,279,194
971,436
Other liabilities
36,101
42,017
38,842
Total liabilities
2,972,297
3,214,791
3,138,279
Stockholders’ equity
Common stock
13,731
13,659
13,533
Paid-in capital
162,518
161,532
158,601
Treasury stock
(16,741
)
(16,741
)
(16,741
)
Retained earnings
161,709
160,933
148,600
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(32,299
)
(30,559
)
(32,714
)
Total stockholders’ equity attributable to parent
288,918
288,824
271,279
Noncontrolling interest
(451
)
(38
)
140
Total stockholders’ equity
288,467
288,786
271,419
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
3,260,764
$
3,503,577
$
3,409,698
Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)
2.11
%
2.12
%
2.73
%
Net interest income and margin (tax-equivalent)1
$
27,721
3.75
%
$
30,333
3.83
%
$
29,832
3.80
%
Less: Tax-equivalent adjustments
$
(151
)
$
(194
)
$
(250
)
Net interest spread
2.09
%
2.10
%
2.70
%
Net interest income and margin
$
27,570
3.73
%
$
30,139
3.81
%
$
29,582
3.77
%
1In order to make pre-tax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans and investment securities comparable to those on taxable loans and investment securities, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a Federal tax rate of 21% for the periods presented, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure. See the reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure included in the tables on page 19.
2 Non-accrual loans are included in total loan balances, lowering the effective yield for the portfolio in the aggregate.
3 The senior term loan was paid off in May 2024, and the unamortized debt issuance costs were recorded as interest expense upon the repayment.
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2024
June 30, 2023
Average
Interest
Yield/
Average
Interest
Yield/
Assets
Interest-bearing balances with banks
$
465,086
$
12,406
5.36
%
$
365,291
$
8,695
4.80
%
Investment securities:
Taxable
249,527
3,648
2.94
228,587
3,077
2.71
Tax-exempt 1
104,547
1,570
3.02
130,609
2,456
3.79
Loans and loans held-for-sale: 2
Commercial
1,611,822
62,975
7.86
1,628,015
59,065
7.32
Tax-exempt 1
3,317
72
4.37
3,882
85
4.42
Real estate
569,579
13,004
4.59
607,501
11,992
3.98
Consumer
75,416
2,827
7.54
132,804
6,959
10.57
Total loans
2,260,134
78,878
7.02
2,372,202
78,101
6.64
Total earning assets
3,079,294
96,502
6.30
3,096,689
92,329
6.01
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(22,427
)
(32,653
)
Cash and due from banks
4,967
3,015
Other assets
320,338
314,279
Total assets
$
3,382,172
$
3,381,330
Liabilities
Deposits:
NOW
$
510,558
$
9,068
3.57
%
$
739,273
$
9,478
2.59
%
Money market checking
404,484
7,096
3.53
413,718
3,367
1.64
Savings
137,918
2,585
3.77
82,735
991
2.42
IRAs
7,856
155
3.97
6,276
72
2.31
CDs
702,974
17,657
5.05
525,213
12,695
4.87
Repurchase agreements and federal funds sold
3,205
5
0.31
6,514
—
—
FHLB and other borrowings
22
1
9.14
35,347
888
5.07
Senior term loan 3
4,736
264
11.21
9,557
392
8.27
Subordinated debt
73,600
1,617
4.42
73,350
1,600
4.40
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,845,353
38,448
4.19
1,891,983
29,483
3.14
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
1,209,132
1,174,965
Other liabilities
39,059
37,969
Total liabilities
3,093,544
3,104,917
Stockholders’ equity
Common stock
13,695
13,502
Paid-in capital
162,025
156,009
Treasury stock
(16,741
)
(16,741
)
Retained earnings
161,322
157,464
Accumulated other comprehensive income loss
(31,429
)
(34,022
)
Total stockholders’ equity attributable to parent
288,872
276,212
Noncontrolling interest
(244
)
201
Total stockholders’ equity
288,628
276,413
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
3,382,172
$
3,381,330
Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)
2.11
%
2.87
%
Net interest income and margin (tax-equivalent)1
$
58,054
3.79
%
$
62,846
4.09
%
Less: Tax-equivalent adjustments
$
(345
)
$
(535
)
Net interest spread
2.09
%
2.84
%
Net interest income and margin
$
57,709
3.77
%
$
62,311
4.06
%
1 In order to make pre-tax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans and investment securities comparable to those on taxable loans and investment securities, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a Federal tax rate of 21% for the periods presented, which is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure. See the reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure included in the tables on page 19.
2 Non-accrual loans are included in total loan balances, lowering the effective yield for the portfolio in the aggregate.
3 The senior term loan was paid off in May 2024, and the unamortized debt issuance costs were recorded as interest expense upon the repayment.
Selected Financial Data
(Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Quarterly
Year-to-Date
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
Second Quarter
First Quarter
Second Quarter
Earnings and Per Share Data:
Net income
$
4,089
$
4,482
$
8,112
$
8,571
$
19,454
Earnings per share from continuing operations - basic
$
0.32
$
0.35
$
0.64
$
0.67
$
0.84
Earnings per share from discontinued operations - basic
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
—
$
0.69
Earnings per share - basic
$
0.32
$
0.35
$
0.64
$
0.67
$
1.54
Earnings per share from continuing operations - diluted
$
0.31
$
0.34
$
0.63
$
0.66
$
0.82
Earnings per share from discontinued operations - diluted
$
—
$
—