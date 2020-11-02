Log in
MVB FINANCIAL CORP.

(MVBF)
MVB Financial Corp. : Reports Strong Third Quarter 2020 Results with a 50% Increase in Net Income, a 134% Increase in Noninterest-Bearing Deposits, and a 25% Increase In Tangible Book Value from Previous Year

11/02/2020 | 04:35pm EST

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MVBF) (“MVB Financial,” “MVB,” or the “Company”) today reported net income of $6.5 million, or $0.53 basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended September 30, 2020.

 

 

Quarterly

 

Year-to-Date

 

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

Third Quarter

 

Second Quarter

 

Third Quarter

 

 

Net income from continuing operations

 

$

6,491

 

 

$

18,034

 

 

$

4,346

 

 

$

25,573

 

 

$

22,469

 

Net income from discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

(19)

 

 

 

 

427

 

Net income

 

$

6,491

 

 

$

18,034

 

 

$

4,327

 

 

$

25,573

 

 

$

22,896

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share from continuing operations - basic

 

$

0.53

 

 

$

1.50

 

 

$

0.36

 

 

$

2.11

 

 

$

1.89

 

Earnings per share from discontinued operations - basic

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.04

 

Earnings per share - basic

 

$

0.53

 

 

$

1.50

 

 

$

0.36

 

 

$

2.11

 

 

$

1.93

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share from continuing operations - diluted

 

$

0.53

 

 

$

1.49

 

 

$

0.35

 

 

$

2.07

 

 

$

1.84

 

Earnings per share from discontinued operations - diluted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.04

 

Earnings per share - diluted

 

$

0.53

 

 

$

1.49

 

 

$

0.35

 

 

$

2.07

 

 

$

1.88

 

THIRD QUARTER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Transactions: The Company continued to be active during the third quarter of 2020 and completed two strategic transactions: the MVB Mortgage combination with Intercoastal Mortgage Company (“ICM”) and the acquisition of the assets of Invest Forward, Inc.
  • Growth in Tangible Book Value (“TBV”) per Share: TBV per share was $18.66 as of September 30, 2020, an increase of $2.01, or 12.1%, from June 30, 2020, and an increase of $3.79, or 25.5%, from September 30, 2019.
  • Mortgage: MVB Mortgage’s income from its equity method investment of ICM was $13.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Company also recognized a gain on the mortgage combination transaction of $3.3 million.
  • Deposits: Noninterest-bearing deposits were $642.8 million as of September 30, 2020, an increase of $114.3 million, or 21.6%, from June 30, 2020, and an increase of $367.9 million, or 133.8%, from September 30, 2019. As of September 30, 2020, total noninterest-bearing deposits were 33.9% of total deposits, compared to 28.4% as of June 30, 2020, and 18.9% as of September 30, 2019.
  • Asset Quality: Allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.81% as of September 30, 2020, an increase of 62 basis points from June 30, 2020, and an increase of 95 basis points from September 30, 2019. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans of $87.9 million, allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.93% as of September 30, 2020, an increase of 67 basis points from June 30, 2020, and an increase of 107 basis points from September 30, 2019.
  • Capital: MVB Bank, Inc. (“MVB Bank” or the “Bank”) finished the third quarter with strong capital ratios. The Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.64%, the Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 14.63%, and the total risk-based capital ratio was 15.89%. The Company’s tangible common equity to tangible assets was 10.04% as of September 30, 2020.

FINTECH HIGHLIGHTS

  • Fintech deposits were $364.8 million as of September 30, 2020, an increase of $138.6 million, or 61.3%, from June 30, 2020, and an increase of $251.5 million, or 221.9%, from September 30, 2019.
  • Gaming deposits, included in total fintech deposits, were $206.6 million as of September 30, 2020, an increase of $64.7 million, or 45.6%, from June 30, 2020, and an increase of $129.8 million, or 169.0%, from September 30, 2019.
  • Through the existing partnership with Credit Karma, MVB is now a Top 30 bank in terms of total number of deposit accounts in the United States. Also in the third quarter, MVB signed a sponsorship agreement with Credit Karma to launch a debit card program.
  • In an effort to increase noninterest income, MVB signed agreements with two of the largest payment processors for card acquiring sponsorships.

MANAGEMENT OVERVIEW

The Company continued to be “offensively defensive” to further strengthen capital and to bolster the provision for loan losses, all while generating competitive earnings of $6.5 million to position the Company for success now and in the future. As a result of increasing the provision for loan losses, allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans of 1.81% as of September 30, 2020, increased 62 basis points from June 30, 2020, and increased 95 basis points from September 30, 2019.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Company is fulfilling its purpose of being a trusted partner to Clients, Communities, Team Members, and Shareholders. Members of the Commercial and Retail Banking Team are serving Clients with social distancing measures in place and a majority of Team Members are still working remotely. The Company remains committed to the Community by continuing to partner with non-profit entities and local businesses and was able to return value to Shareholders through meaningful growth in earnings and tangible book value for the second straight quarter. In addition, the Company saw a decrease in commercial loans requiring additional modifications, down from $223.9 million in the second quarter to $41.1 million in the third quarter of 2020.

In addition, the Company reduced its reliance on brokered CDs and higher-cost deposits by replacing these deposits with noninterest-bearing deposits. Total noninterest-bearing deposits increased $114.3 million, or 21.6%, from June 30, 2020, and increased $367.9 million, or 133.8%, from September 30, 2019, to a balance of $642.8 million as of September 30, 2020. The growth in noninterest-bearing deposits was primarily driven by MVB’s continued execution of strategic initiatives in Fintech and specialty deposits. As of September 30, 2020, total noninterest-bearing deposits were 33.9% of total deposits, compared to 28.4% as of June 30, 2020, and 18.9% as of September 30, 2019.

During the third quarter of 2020, the Company completed MVB Mortgage’s combination with ICM on July 1, 2020 to become one of the largest independently-owned residential mortgage lending operations in the Mid-Atlantic region. MVB Mortgage’s combination with Intercoastal Mortgage Company to form ICM served as further validation of the Company’s strategic initiatives to protect earnings in a down-rate environment. After the combination, management at ICM continues to execute on favorable market conditions while generating cost savings through synergies gained in the combination. During the third quarter, MVB recognized $13.6 million in equity method investment income. This income amount is directly proportional to MVB’s ownership interest in ICM. In addition, MVB recognized a gain for the fair value recognition of the equity investment in ICM of $3.3 million during the third quarter of 2020.

“I’m very pleased with MVB’s strong third quarter performance results. Team MVB has executed during an extraordinary year with noninterest-bearing deposits up 134% and, most importantly, with tangible book value up 25% from the third quarter of 2019, enhancing shareholder value,” said Larry F. Mazza, President and CEO, MVB Financial Corp. “The already strong mortgage companies integrated quickly and have been successfully seeking synergies. Our long-held belief that investment in our mortgage company is a protection against down side risk in the cyclical mortgage industry has been validated. As the industry moves into its next phase, the company will be well prepared with cost saves and efficiencies.”

Also during the third quarter of 2020, the Company acquired the assets of Invest Forward, Inc., doing business as Grand. Grand is a mobile app that incentivizes savings through digital banking.

“Our strategy continues to differentiate MVB among our peers. In addition to completing the MVB Mortgage combination with Intercoastal Mortgage Company this quarter, MVB also acquired technology through Invest Forward, Inc., which will strengthen our expanding fintech vertical. We signed sponsorship agreements with the top two processors in the U.S., and we provided banking services for Credit Karma to launch debit card issuance,” Mazza said.

LOANS

Loans, excluding PPP loans of $87.9 million, totaled $1.34 billion as of September 30, 2020, a decrease of $64.2 million, or 4.6%, from June 30, 2020, and a decrease of $41.7 million, or 3.0%, from September 30, 2019. The decrease in loans was driven by mortgage construction loans contributed to ICM totaling $54.0 million and expected runoff in commercial loans. The tax-equivalent yield on loans, including PPP loans, was 4.51% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, a decrease of 23 basis points from the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and a decrease of 66 basis points from the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Loans held for sale totaled $2.3 million as of September 30, 2020, a decrease of $239.8 million, or 99.1%, from June 30, 2020, and a decrease of $157.7 million, or 98.6%, from September 30, 2019. Loans held for sale decreased as a result of the MVB Mortgage combination to form ICM.

DEPOSITS

Deposits totaled $1.90 billion of September 30, 2020, an increase of $35.0 million, or 1.9%, from June 30, 2020, and an increase of $442.6 million, or 30.4%, from September 30, 2019.

Driven by increased mortgage activity as a result of the historically low rates late in the first three quarters of 2020, deposits related to title businesses totaled $175.6 million as of September 30, 2020, up from $155.3 million as of June 30, 2020, and up from $60.3 million as of September 30, 2019.

During the first half of 2020, the Company used the influx of noninterest-bearing deposits to pay down FHLB and other borrowings. As a result of the increases in noninterest-bearing deposits continuing throughout the third quarter of 2020, the Company was able to further decrease reliance on higher-cost funding sources by reducing the balance of brokered deposits by $110.3 million from June 30, 2020.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, was $16.0 million, a decrease of $2.4 million, or 13.3%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and an increase of $1.0 million, or 6.5%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, was 3.35%, a decrease of 43 basis points versus the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and a decrease of 13 basis points versus the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Net interest margin was primarily impacted by three items: excess liquidity, PPP loans originated during the second quarter of 2020, and a prepayment penalty for paying off long-term borrowings. For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the excess liquidity from increased cash balances accounted for 26 basis points of the decrease, the PPP loans originated during the second quarter accounted for 15 basis points of the decrease, and a $500 thousand prepayment penalty for paying off long-term borrowings accounted for 10 basis points of the decrease. The tax-equivalent adjustments are added to net interest income and are $301 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, $284 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and $260 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Excluding the impact from the FDIC-assisted acquisition of First State, the fully-tax equivalent net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 would have decreased 21 basis points.

Interest income decreased 14.5% during the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and decreased 11.5% compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The 56-basis point decrease in the tax-equivalent yield on earning assets compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020, was the result of a 11-basis point decrease in the yield on commercial loans and a 95-basis point decrease in the yield on real estate loans. The 97-basis point decrease in the tax-equivalent yield on earning assets compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019, was the result of a 56-basis point decrease in the yield on commercial loans and a 134-basis point decrease in the yield on real estate loans.

Interest expense decreased 21.1% during the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as a result of a decrease of 14 basis points in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. Interest expense decreased 56.4% compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019, due to a decrease of 95 basis points in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020, was the result of a 22-basis point decrease in the cost of money market accounts, a 18-basis point decrease in the cost of CDs, and a 33-basis point decrease in the cost of NOW accounts The decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019, was the result of a 134-basis point decrease in the cost of money market accounts, a 105-basis point decrease in the cost of CDs, and a 45-basis point decrease in the cost of NOW accounts.

An increase in the Company's average noninterest-bearing balances of $88.0 million from the quarter ended June 30, 2020, helped to maintain a 26-basis point favorable spread on the tax-equivalent net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to a 27-basis point favorable spread for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

An increase in the Company’s average noninterest-bearing balances of $271.2 million from the quarter ended September 30, 2019, helped to maintain a 26-basis point favorable spread on the tax-equivalent net interest margin in 2020 compared to a 37-basis point favorable spread for the same period in 2019.

ASSET QUALITY

Provision for loan losses totaled $8.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $2.0 million from the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and an increase of $8.0 million from the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The drastic increase in loan loss provision is mainly the result of changes to the qualitative adjustment factor framework within the allowance methodology, in addition to adjustments to the risk grading of significant loans within the portfolio, and changes in the outstanding balances of the loan portfolios. As a result of the increases in provision, allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.81% as of September 30, 2020, an increase of 62 basis points from June 30, 2020, and an increase of 95 basis points from September 30, 2019. The Company is continuing to evaluate the effects of COVID-19 as it relates to the asset quality of the loan portfolio and will continue to evaluate and assess the need for additional loan loss provision in the remainder of 2020 and beyond.

Nonperforming loans totaled $14.9 million, or 1.04%, of total loans as of September 30, 2020, compared to 0.94% of total loans as of June 30, 2020, and compared to 0.41% of total loans as of September 30, 2019. The increase in nonperforming loans from June 30, 2020 was primarily the result of the recognition of $3.0 million in nonperforming loans acquired from The First State Bank, which was partially offset by a $750 thousand curtailment of a nonperforming commercial loan and the foreclosure upon a $377 thousand commercial loan which was transitioned to other real estate owned. In addition, net charge-offs for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, increased $91 thousand compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and increased $155 thousand compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019. In the third quarter of 2020, commercial loans totaling $41.1 million and mortgage loans totaling $15.5 million were approved for modifications such as interest-only payments and payment deferrals. Of the $41.1 million of commercial loan modifications, $35.5 million were related to hotels. These modifications were not considered to be troubled debt restructurings.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income totaled $19.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, a decrease of $26.1 million, or 57.4%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and an increase of $4.7 million, or 32.0%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

The $26.1 million decrease in noninterest income from the quarter ended June 30, 2020, was due to a decrease of $20.9 million in the gain on derivatives and a decrease of $7.7 million in mortgage fee income due to the transition to the equity method investment accounting from the MVB Mortgage transaction. These decreases were partially offset by an increase of $13.6 million in equity method investments income related to the Company’s investment in ICM and an increase of $3.3 million in the gain on mortgage combination transaction. The decrease in noninterest income was also impacted by transactions closed and gains recognized in the second quarter of 2020, as follows: $9.6 million in the gain on sale of banking centers and $4.7 million in the bargain purchase gain from the acquisition of The First State Bank.

The $4.7 million increase in noninterest income from the quarter ended September 30, 2019, was due to an increase of $13.6 in equity method investments income related to the Company’s investment in ICM and an increase of $3.3 million in the gain on mortgage combination transaction. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $8.6 million in the gain on derivatives and a decrease of $4.2 million in mortgage fee income. The decreases in both the gain on derivatives and mortgage fee income are directly related to the mortgage transaction that occurred on July 1, 2020.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense totaled $18.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, a decrease of $15.1 million, or 45.2%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and a decrease of $5.1 million, or 21.9%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The mortgage transaction that occurred on July 1, 2020 had the largest impact to the decreases noted in noninterest expense as a result of the transition to the equity method investment accounting.

The $15.1 million decrease in noninterest expense from the quarter ended June 30, 2020, was due to a decrease of $12.1 million in salaries and employee benefits, a decrease of $1.4 million in professional fees, and a decrease of $887 thousand in mortgage processing expense. Of the decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense, $13.5 million was primarily driven by the MVB Mortgage combination to form ICM.

The $5.1 million decrease in noninterest expense from the quarter ended September 30, 2019, was due to a decrease of $4.9 million in salaries and employee benefits and a decrease of $725 thousand in mortgage processing expense. Of the decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense, $8.2 million was primarily driven by the MVB Mortgage combination to form ICM.

STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM

As previously announced on August 19, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Company approved an extension of the current stock repurchase program, of which 49,100 shares were repurchased for $706 thousand. Under the extended program, the Company is authorized to repurchase up to an additional $5 million of its outstanding shares of common stock over the next 12 months or until the purchase is fully absorbed, whichever date comes first. During the third quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased 82,424 shares totaling $1.3 million. A total of 128,024 shares totaling $1.9 million have been repurchased in 2020.

DIVIDEND

As previously announced on August 21, 2020, MVB issued its third quarterly dividend for 2020, totaling a $0.27 per share payout year-to-date. The Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share payable on September 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2020.

About MVB Financial Corp.

MVB Financial Corp. (“MVB Financial” or “MVB”), the holding company of MVB Bank, Inc., is publicly traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market® under the ticker “MVBF.” Nasdaq is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its subsidiary, MVB Bank, Inc., and the Bank’s subsidiaries, MVB Community Development Corporation, Chartwell Compliance, Paladin Fraud, and MVB Technology, the Company provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond. For more information about MVB, please visit http://ir.mvbbanking.com.

Forward-looking Statements

MVB Financial Corp. (the “Company”) has made forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, in this Earnings Release. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations about the future and subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company and its subsidiaries. When words such as “may,” “plans,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continues,” “may” or similar expressions occur in this Earnings Release, the Company is making forward-looking statements. Note that many factors could affect the future financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries, both individually and collectively, and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained in this Earnings Release. Those factors include but are not limited to: credit risk; changes in market interest rates; inability to achieve anticipated synergies; ability to successfully integrate recent mergers and acquisitions, including First State and Summit; competition; length and severity of the recent COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak and its impact on the Company’s business and financial condition; economic downturn or recession; and government regulation and supervision. Additional factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as well as its other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Accounting standards require the consideration of subsequent events occurring after the balance sheet date for matters that require adjustment to, or disclosure in, the consolidated financial statements. The review period for subsequent events extends up to and including the filing date of a public company’s financial statements when filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, the consolidated financial information in this announcement is subject to change.

Questions or comments concerning this Earnings Release should be directed to:

MVB Financial Corp.
Donald T. Robinson, Executive Vice President and CFO
(304) 598-3500
drobinson@mvbbanking.com

 

MVB Financial Corp.

Financial Highlights

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarterly

 

Year-to-Date

 

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

Third Quarter

 

Second Quarter

 

Third Quarter

 

 

Interest income

 

$

18,627

 

 

$

21,774

 

 

$

21,038

 

 

$

61,100

 

 

$

61,131

 

Interest expense

 

2,617

 

 

3,316

 

 

6,004

 

 

10,461

 

 

17,596

 

Net interest income

 

16,010

 

 

18,458

 

 

15,034

 

 

50,639

 

 

43,535

 

Provision for loan losses

 

8,631

 

 

6,596

 

 

657

 

 

16,365

 

 

1,557

 

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

 

7,379

 

 

11,862

 

 

14,377

 

 

34,274

 

 

41,978

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mortgage fee income

 

7,264

 

 

14,944

 

 

11,496

 

 

33,427

 

 

28,030

 

Other income

 

12,134

 

 

30,569

 

 

3,200

 

 

42,334

 

 

21,818

 

Total noninterest income

 

19,398

 

 

45,513

 

 

14,696

 

 

75,761

 

 

49,848

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

10,519

 

 

22,659

 

 

15,438

 

 

49,360

 

 

40,452

 

Other expense

 

7,746

 

 

10,674

 

 

7,942

 

 

26,894

 

 

21,766

 

Total noninterest expenses

 

18,265

 

 

33,333

 

 

23,380

 

 

76,254

 

 

62,218

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from continuing operations, before income taxes

 

8,512

 

 

24,042

 

 

5,693

 

 

33,781

 

 

29,608

 

Income tax expense - continuing operations

 

2,021

 

 

6,008

 

 

1,347

 

 

8,208

 

 

7,139

 

Net income from continuing operations

 

6,491

 

 

18,034

 

 

4,346

 

 

25,573

 

 

22,469

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, before income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

(25)

 

 

 

 

575

 

Income tax expense (benefit) - discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

(6)

 

 

 

 

148

 

Net income from discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

(19)

 

 

 

 

427

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

6,491

 

 

$

18,034

 

 

$

4,327

 

 

$

25,573

 

 

$

22,896

 

Preferred dividends

 

116

 

 

115

 

 

121

 

 

345

 

 

364

 

Net income available to common shareholders

 

$

6,375

 

 

$

17,919

 

 

$

4,206

 

 

$

25,228

 

 

$

22,532

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share from continuing operations - basic

 

$

0.53

 

 

$

1.50

 

 

$

0.36

 

 

$

2.11

 

 

$

1.89

 

Earnings per share from discontinued operations - basic

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.04

 

Earnings per share - basic

 

$

0.53

 

 

$

1.50

 

 

$

0.36

 

 

$

2.11

 

 

$

1.93

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per share from continuing operations - diluted

 

$

0.53

 

 

$

1.49

 

 

$

0.35

 

 

$

2.07

 

 

$

1.84

 

Earnings per share from discontinued operations - diluted

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.04

 

Earnings per share - diluted

 

$

0.53

 

 

$

1.49

 

 

$

0.35

 

 

$

2.07

 

 

$

1.88

 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

September 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

 

September 30, 2019

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

295,823

 

 

$

78,854

 

 

$

28,002

 

 

$

36,568

 

Certificates of deposit with other banks

 

12,301

 

 

13,046

 

 

12,549

 

 

13,541

 

Securities available-for-sale, at fair value

 

297,964

 

 

220,699

 

 

235,821

 

 

226,064

 

Equity securities

 

24,164

 

 

19,464

 

 

18,514

 

 

18,414

 

Loans held for sale

 

2,271

 

 

242,089

 

 

109,788

 

 

159,961

 

Loans

 

1,428,593

 

 

1,494,672

 

 

1,374,541

 

 

1,382,375

 

Less: Allowance for loan losses

 

(25,913)

 

 

(17,742)

 

 

(11,775)

 

 

(11,874)

 

Net Loans

 

1,402,680

 

 

1,476,930

 

 

1,362,766

 

 

1,370,501

 

Premises and equipment

 

26,176

 

 

24,586

 

 

21,974

 

 

25,446

 

Assets of branches held for sale

 

 

 

 

 

46,554

 

 

 

Goodwill

 

2,350

 

 

19,232

 

 

19,630

 

 

19,630

 

Other assets

 

150,730

 

 

120,257

 

 

88,516

 

 

91,827

 

Total assets

 

$

2,214,459

 

 

$

2,215,157

 

 

$

1,944,114

 

 

$

1,961,952

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits

 

$

642,835

 

 

$

528,527

 

 

$

278,547

 

 

$

274,970

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

1,256,122

 

 

1,335,436

 

 

986,495

 

 

1,181,434

 

Deposits of branches held for sale

 

 

 

 

 

188,270

 

 

 

Borrowed funds

 

25,800

 

 

36,610

 

 

222,885

 

 

241,641

 

Other liabilities

 

55,586

 

 

86,084

 

 

55,981

 

 

57,667

 

Stockholders' equity

 

234,116

 

 

228,500

 

 

211,936

 

 

206,240

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

2,214,459

 

 

$

2,215,157

 

 

$

1,944,114

 

 

$

1,961,952

 

The breakdown of loans, premises and equipment, and deposits of branches held for sale is as follows:

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

September 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

 

September 30, 2019

Commercial and non-residential real estate loans

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

16,132

 

 

$

 

Residential real estate and home equity loans

 

 

 

 

 

22,701

 

 

 

Consumer and other loans

 

 

 

 

 

4,083

 

 

 

Total loans

 

 

 

 

 

42,916

 

 

 

Premises and equipment, net

 

 

 

 

 

3,638

 

 

 

Assets of branches held for sale

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

46,554

 

 

$

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest-bearing deposits

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

19,251

 

 

$

 

Interest-bearing deposits

 

 

 

 

 

169,019

 

 

 

Deposits of branches held for sale

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

188,270

 

 

$

 

Reportable Segments

(Unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020

 

Commercial &
Retail Banking

 

Mortgage
Banking

 

Financial
Holding
Company

 

Intercompany
Eliminations

 

Consolidated

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

$

18,737

 

 

$

78

 

 

$

 

 

$

(188)

 

 

$

18,627

 

Interest expense

 

2,553

 

 

232

 

 

20

 

 

(188)

 

 

2,617

 

Net interest income (loss)

 

16,184

 

 

(154)

 

 

(20)

 

 

 

 

16,010

 

Provision for loan losses

 

8,631

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,631

 

Net interest income (loss) after provision for loan losses

 

7,553

 

 

(154)

 

 

(20)

 

 

 

 

7,379

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest Income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mortgage fee income

 

26

 

 

7,238

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,264

 

Other income

 

3,080

 

 

9,555

 

 

1,481

 

 

(1,982)

 

 

12,134

 

Total noninterest income

 

3,106

 

 

16,793

 

 

1,481

 

 

(1,982)

 

 

19,398

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

7,526

 

 

82

 

 

2,911

 

 

 

 

10,519

 

Other expense

 

8,389

 

 

68

 

 

1,271

 

 

(1,982)

 

 

7,746

 

Total noninterest expenses

 

15,915

 

 

150

 

 

4,182

 

 

(1,982)

 

 

18,265

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

(5,256)

 

 

16,489

 

 

(2,721)

 

 

 

 

8,512

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

(1,556)

 

 

4,245

 

 

(668)

 

 

 

 

2,021

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

(3,700)

 

 

$

12,244

 

 

$

(2,053)

 

 

$

 

 

$

6,491

 

Preferred stock dividends

 

 

 

 

 

116

 

 

 

 

116

 

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

 

$

(3,700)

 

 

$

12,244

 

 

$

(2,169)

 

 

$

 

 

$

6,375

 

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

 

Commercial &
Retail Banking

 

Mortgage
Banking

 

Financial
Holding
Company

 

Intercompany
Eliminations

 

Consolidated

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

$

19,182

 

 

$

3,538

 

 

$

1

 

 

$

(947)

 

 

$

21,774

 

Interest expense

 

3,027

 

 

1,517

 

 

23

 

 

(1,251)

 

 

3,316

 

Net interest income (loss)

 

16,155

 

 

2,021

 

 

(22)

 

 

304

 

 

18,458

 

Provision for loan losses

 

6,598

 

 

(2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

6,596

 

Net interest income (loss) after provision for loan losses

 

9,557

 

 

2,023

 

 

(22)

 

 

304

 

 

11,862

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest Income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mortgage fee income

 

40

 

 

15,208

 

 

 

 

(304)

 

 

14,944

 

Other income

 

17,792

 

 

13,354

 

 

1,679

 

 

(2,256)

 

 

30,569

 

Total noninterest income

 

17,832

 

 

28,562

 

 

1,679

 

 

(2,560)

 

 

45,513

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

6,170

 

 

13,584

 

 

2,905

 

 

 

 

22,659

 

Other expense

 

9,124

 

 

2,315

 

 

1,491

 

 

(2,256)

 

 

10,674

 

Total noninterest expenses

 

15,294

 

 

15,899

 

 

4,396

 

 

(2,256)

 

 

33,333

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

12,095

 

 

14,686

 

 

(2,739)

 

 

 

 

24,042

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

2,880

 

 

3,800

 

 

(672)

 

 

 

 

6,008

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

9,215

 

 

$

10,886

 

 

$

(2,067)

 

 

$

 

 

$

18,034

 

Preferred stock dividends

 

 

 

 

 

115

 

 

 

 

115

 

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

 

$

9,215

 

 

$

10,886

 

 

$

(2,182)

 

 

$

 

 

$

17,919

 

Three Months Ended September 30, 2019

 

Commercial &
Retail Banking

 

Mortgage
Banking

 

Financial
Holding
Company

 

Intercompany
Eliminations

 

Consolidated

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

$

19,299

 

 

$

2,288

 

 

$

9

 

 

$

(558)

 

 

$

21,038

 

Interest expense

 

4,806

 

 

1,811

 

 

156

 

 

(769)

 

 

6,004

 

Net interest income (loss)

 

14,493

 

 

477

 

 

(147)

 

 

211

 

 

15,034

 

Provision for loan losses

 

625

 

 

32

 

 

 

 

 

 

657

 

Net interest income (loss) after provision for loan losses

 

13,868

 

 

445

 

 

(147)

 

 

211

 

 

14,377

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest Income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mortgage fee income

 

121

 

 

11,587

 

 

 

 

(212)

 

 

11,496

 

Other income

 

2,138

 

 

1,112

 

 

1,516

 

 

(1,566)

 

 

3,200

 

Total noninterest income

 

2,259

 

 

12,699

 

 

1,516

 

 

(1,778)

 

 

14,696

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

4,820

 

 

8,318

 

 

2,300

 

 

 

 

15,438

 

Other expense

 

6,113

 

 

2,142

 

 

1,254

 

 

(1,567)

 

 

7,942

 

Total noninterest expenses

 

10,933

 

 

10,460

 

 

3,554

 

 

(1,567)

 

 

23,380

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) from continuing operations, before income taxes

 

5,194

 

 

2,684

 

 

(2,185)

 

 

 

 

5,693

 

Income tax expense (benefit) - continuing operations

 

1,130

 

 

725

 

 

(508)

 

 

 

 

1,347

 

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

 

$

4,064

 

 

$

1,959

 

 

$

(1,677)

 

 

$

 

 

$

4,346

 

Income from discontinued operations, before income taxes

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

(25)

 

 

$

 

 

$

(25)

 

Income tax expense - discontinued operations

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

(6)

 

 

$

 

 

$

(6)

 

Net income from discontinued operations

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

(19)

 

 

$

 

 

$

(19)

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

4,064

 

 

$

1,959

 

 

$

(1,696)

 

 

$

 

 

$

4,327

 

Preferred stock dividends

 

 

 

 

 

121

 

 

 

 

121

 

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

 

$

4,064

 

 

$

1,959

 

 

$

(1,817)

 

 

$

 

 

$

4,206

 

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

 

Commercial &
Retail Banking

 

Mortgage
Banking

 

Financial
Holding
Company

 

Intercompany
Eliminations

 

Consolidated

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

$

56,693

 

 

$

6,034

 

 

$

2

 

 

$

(1,629)

 

 

$

61,100

 

Interest expense

 

9,418

 

 

3,136

 

 

78

 

 

(2,171)

 

 

10,461

 

Net interest income (loss)

 

47,275

 

 

2,898

 

 

(76)

 

 

542

 

 

50,639

 

Provision for loan losses

 

16,361

 

 

4

 

 

 

 

 

 

16,365

 

Net interest income (loss) after provision for loan losses

 

30,914

 

 

2,894

 

 

(76)

 

 

542

 

 

34,274

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest Income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mortgage fee income

 

176

 

 

33,793

 

 

 

 

(542)

 

 

33,427

 

Other income

 

24,218

 

 

19,347

 

 

4,664

 

 

(5,895)

 

 

42,334

 

Total noninterest income

 

24,394

 

 

53,140

 

 

4,664

 

 

(6,437)

 

 

75,761

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

19,562

 

 

21,550

 

 

8,248

 

 

 

 

49,360

 

Other expense

 

24,172

 

 

4,780

 

 

3,837

 

 

(5,895)

 

 

26,894

 

Total noninterest expenses

 

43,734

 

 

26,330

 

 

12,085

 

 

(5,895)

 

 

76,254

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

11,574

 

 

29,704

 

 

(7,497)

 

 

 

 

33,781

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

2,336

 

 

7,696

 

 

(1,824)

 

 

 

 

8,208

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

9,238

 

 

$

22,008

 

 

$

(5,673)

 

 

$

 

 

$

25,573

 

Preferred stock dividends

 

 

 

 

 

345

 

 

 

 

345

 

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

 

$

9,238

 

 

$

22,008

 

 

$

(6,018)

 

 

$

 

 

$

25,228

 

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019

 

Commercial &
Retail Banking

 

Mortgage
Banking

 

Financial
Holding
Company

 

Intercompany
Eliminations

 

Consolidated

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

$

56,446

 

 

$

5,858

 

 

$

12

 

 

$

(1,185)

 

 

$

61,131

 

Interest expense

 

14,303

 

 

4,303

 

 

728

 

 

(1,738)

 

 

17,596

 

Net interest income (loss)

 

42,143

 

 

1,555

 

 

(716)

 

 

553

 

 

43,535

 

Provision for loan losses

 

1,497

 

 

60

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,557

 

Net interest income (loss) after provision for loan losses

 

40,646

 

 

1,495

 

 

(716)

 

 

553

 

 

41,978

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest Income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mortgage fee income

 

507

 

 

28,076

 

 

 

 

(553)

 

 

28,030

 

Other income

 

19,168

 

 

2,723

 

 

4,790

 

 

(4,863)

 

 

21,818

 

Total noninterest income

 

19,675

 

 

30,799

 

 

4,790

 

 

(5,416)

 

 

49,848

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest Expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

13,435

 

 

20,515

 

 

6,502

 

 

 

 

40,452

 

Other expense

 

16,958

 

 

6,009

 

 

3,662

 

 

(4,863)

 

 

21,766

 

Total noninterest expenses

 

30,393

 

 

26,524

 

 

10,164

 

 

(4,863)

 

 

62,218

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) from continuing operations, before income taxes

 

29,928

 

 

5,770

 

 

(6,090)

 

 

 

 

29,608

 

Income tax expense (benefit) - continuing operations

 

6,969

 

 

1,574

 

 

(1,404)

 

 

 

 

7,139

 

Net income (loss) from continuing operations

 

22,959

 

 

4,196

 

 

(4,686)

 

 

 

 

22,469

 

Income from discontinued operations, before income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

575

 

 

 

 

575

 

Income tax expense - discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

148

 

 

 

 

148

 

Net income from discontinued operations

 

 

 

 

 

427

 

 

 

 

427

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

22,959

 

 

$

4,196

 

 

$

(4,259)

 

 

$

 

 

$

22,896

 

Preferred stock dividends

 

 

 

 

 

364

 

 

 

 

364

 

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

 

$

22,959

 

 

$

4,196

 

 

$

(4,623)

 

 

$

 

 

$

22,532

 

Average Balances and Interest Rates

(Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Three Months Ended

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

September 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2020

 

September 30, 2019

 

 

Average
Balance

 

Interest
Income/
Expense

 

Yield/
Cost

 

Average
Balance

 

Interest
Income/
Expense

 

Yield/
Cost

 

Average
Balance

 

Interest
Income/
Expense

 

Yield/
Cost

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

 

$

174,203

 

 

$

45

 

 

0.10

%

 

$

44,095

 

 

$

16

 

 

0.15

%

 

$

9,562

 

 

$

61

 

 

2.53

%

CDs with other banks

 

12,641

 

 

61

 

 

1.91

 

 

12,811

 

 

64

 

 

2.00

 

 

14,143

 

 

71

 

 

1.99

 

Investment securities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxable

 

103,497

 

 

411

 

 

1.58

 

 

96,760

 

 

477

 

 

1.98

 

 

122,648

 

 

689

 

 

2.23

 

Tax-exempt 2

 

142,301

 

 

1,344

 

 

3.75

 

 

123,806

 

 

1,248

 

 

4.04

 

 

109,324

 

 

1,113

 

 

4.04

 

Loans and loans held for sale: 1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial 3

 

1,160,214

 

 

14,108

 

 

4.82

 

 

1,165,649

 

 

14,319

 

 

4.93

 

 

1,002,595

 

 

13,599

 

 

5.38

 

Tax exempt 2

 

7,752

 

 

91

 

 

4.66

 

 

8,879

 

 

104

 

 

4.69

 

 

11,229

 

 

127

 

 

4.47

 

Real estate

 

325,992

 

 

2,749

 

 

3.35

 

 

532,386

 

 

5,701

 

 

4.30

 

 

464,769

 

 

5,490

 

 

4.69

 

Consumer

 

6,613

 

 

119

 

 

7.14

 

 

6,332

 

 

129

 

 

8.17

 

 

8,612

 

 

149

 

 

6.86

 

Total loans

 

1,500,571

 

 

17,067

 

 

4.51

 

 

1,713,246

 

 

20,253

 

 

4.74

 

 

1,487,205

 

 

19,365

 

 

5.17

 

Total earning assets

 

1,933,213

 

 

18,928

 

 

3.88

 

 

1,990,718

 

 

22,058

 

 

4.44

 

 

1,742,882

 

 

21,298

 

 

4.85

 

Less: Allowance for loan losses

 

(18,906)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(14,253)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(11,232)

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

 

28,299

 

 

 

 

 

 

34,449

 

 

 

 

 

 

18,366

 

 

 

 

 

Other assets

 

205,038

 

 

 

 

 

 

179,806

 

 

 

 

 

 

134,871

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

2,147,644

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

2,190,720

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,884,887

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NOW

 

$

381,375

 

 

$

496

 

 

0.52

%

 

$

367,448

 

 

$

775

 

 

0.85

%

 

$

384,977

 

 

$

942

 

 

0.97

%

Money market checking

 

479,418

 

 

380

 

 

0.31

 

 

429,708

 

 

564

 

 

0.53

 

 

333,849

 

 

1,391

 

 

1.65

 

Savings

 

49,698

 

 

7

 

 

0.06

 

 

41,485

 

 

8

 

 

0.08

 

 

37,335

 

 

1

 

 

0.01

 

IRAs

 

12,389

 

 

44

 

 

1.41

 

 

12,408

 

 

47

 

 

1.52

 

 

17,342

 

 

84

 

 

1.92

 

CDs

 

334,828

 

 

967

 

 

1.15

 

 

495,519

 

 

1,642

 

 

1.33

 

 

366,749

 

 

2,035

 

 

2.20

 

Repurchase agreements and federal funds sold

 

10,145

 

 

4

 

 

0.16

 

 

9,682

 

 

5

 

 

0.21

 

 

9,493

 

 

12

 

 

0.50

 

FHLB and other borrowings

 

34,138

 

 

699

 

 

8.12

 

 

76,739

 

 

252

 

 

1.32

 

 

212,102

 

 

1,383

 

 

2.59

 

Subordinated debt

 

4,124

 

 

20

 

 

1.92

 

 

4,124

 

 

23

 

 

2.24

 

 

9,535

 

 

156

 

 

6.49

 

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

1,306,115

 

 

2,617

 

 

0.79

 

 

1,437,113

 

 

3,316

 

 

0.93

 

 

1,371,382

 

 

6,004

 

 

1.74

 

Noninterest bearing demand deposits

 

542,467

 

 

 

 

 

 

454,486

 

 

 

 

 

 

271,294

 

 

 

 

 

Other liabilities

 

68,223

 

 

 

 

 

 

79,826

 

 

 

 

 

 

38,618

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

1,916,805

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,971,425

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,681,294

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock

 

7,334

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,334

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,644

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

12,066

 

 

 

 

 

 

12,030

 

 

 

 

 

 

11,773

 

 

 

 

 

Paid-in capital

 

124,003

 

 

 

 

 

 

123,351

 

 

 

 

 

 

119,166

 

 

 

 

 

Treasury stock

 

(2,022)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,437)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,084)

 

 

 

 

 

Retained earnings

 

90,113

 

 

 

 

 

 

79,820

 

 

 

 

 

 

67,312

 

 

 

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)

 

(655)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,803)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,218)

 

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

230,839

 

 

 

 

 

 

219,295

 

 

 

 

 

 

203,593

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

2,147,644

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

2,190,720

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,884,887

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)

 

 

 

 

 

3.09

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.51

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.11

 

Net interest income and margin (tax-equivalent) 2

 

$

16,311

 

 

3.35

%

 

 

 

$

18,742

 

 

3.78

%

 

 

 

$

15,294

 

 

3.48

%

Less: Tax-equivalent adjustments

 

 

 

$

(301)

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

(284)

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

(260)

 

 

 

Net interest spread

 

 

 

 

 

3.03

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.46

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.05

%

Net interest income and margin

 

 

 

$

16,010

 

 

3.29

%

 

 

 

$

18,458

 

 

3.72

%

 

 

 

$

15,034

 

 

3.42

%

 

1 Non-accrual loans are included in total loan balances, lowering the effective yield for the portfolio in the aggregate.

2 In order to make pre-tax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans and investment securities comparable to those on taxable loans and investment securities, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a Federal tax rate of 21% for the periods presented, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure following this table.

3 The Company’s PPP loans totaling $89.8 million are included in this amount for the three months ended June 30, 2020.

Average Balances and Interest Rates

(Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30, 2020

 

September 30, 2019

 

 

Average
Balance

 

Interest
Income/
Expense

 

Yield/
Cost

 

Average
Balance

 

Interest
Income/
Expense

 

Yield/
Cost

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

 

$

77,667

 

 

$

110

 

 

0.19

%

 

$

8,904

 

 

$

163

 

 

2.45

%

CDs with other banks

 

12,667

 

 

187

 

 

1.97

 

 

14,498

 

 

216

 

 

1.99

 

Investment securities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxable

 

104,450

 

 

1,554

 

 

1.98

 

 

127,631

 

 

2,336

 

 

2.45

 

Tax-exempt 2

 

125,493

 

 

3,703

 

 

3.93

 

 

100,530

 

 

3,304

 

 

4.39

 

Loans and loans held for sale: 1

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial 3

 

1,138,438

 

 

42,292

 

 

4.95

 

 

973,547

 

 

39,258

 

 

5.39

 

Tax exempt 2

 

9,457

 

 

329

 

 

4.64

 

 

12,831

 

 

427

 

 

4.45

 

Real estate

 

428,989

 

 

13,402

 

 

4.16

 

 

441,238

 

 

15,794

 

 

4.79

 

Consumer

 

6,805

 

 

370

 

 

7.24

 

 

9,217

 

 

417

 

 

6.05

 

Total loans

 

1,583,689

 

 

56,393

 

 

4.74

 

 

1,436,833

 

 

55,896

 

 

5.20

 

Total earning assets

 

1,903,966

 

 

61,947

 

 

4.33

 

 

1,688,396

 

 

61,914

 

 

4.90

 

Less: Allowance for loan losses

 

(14,857)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(11,174)

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

 

27,781

 

 

 

 

 

 

16,820

 

 

 

 

 

Other assets

 

178,701

 

 

 

 

 

 

129,594

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

 

$

2,095,591

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,823,636

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NOW

 

$

385,413

 

 

$

2,070

 

 

0.72

%

 

$

368,709

 

 

$

2,510

 

 

0.91

%

Money market checking

 

447,219

 

 

2,397

 

 

0.71

 

 

319,919

 

 

3,721

 

 

1.56

 

Savings

 

43,606

 

 

16

 

 

0.05

 

 

39,066

 

 

3

 

 

0.01

 

IRAs

 

13,785

 

 

169

 

 

1.63

 

 

17,627

 

 

250

 

 

1.90

 

CDs

 

388,190

 

 

4,188

 

 

1.44

 

 

403,294

 

 

6,640

 

 

2.20

 

Repurchase agreements and federal funds sold

 

9,784

 

 

19

 

 

0.26

 

 

11,764

 

 

37

 

 

0.42

 

FHLB and other borrowings

 

75,451

 

 

1,524

 

 

2.69

 

 

180,552

 

 

3,707

 

 

2.75

 

Subordinated debt

 

4,124

 

 

78

 

 

2.52

 

 

14,821

 

 

728

 

 

6.57

 

Total interest-bearing liabilities

 

1,367,572

 

 

10,461

 

 

1.02

 

 

1,355,752

 

 

17,596

 

 

1.74

 

Noninterest bearing demand deposits

 

442,378

 

 

 

 

 

 

245,705

 

 

 

 

 

Other liabilities

 

63,853

 

 

 

 

 

 

31,305

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

1,873,803

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,632,762

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock

 

7,334

 

 

 

 

 

 

7,770

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock

 

12,031

 

 

 

 

 

 

11,709

 

 

 

 

 

Paid-in capital

 

123,342

 

 

 

 

 

 

117,923

 

 

 

 

 

Treasury stock

 

(1,533)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,084)

 

 

 

 

 

Retained earnings

 

81,476

 

 

 

 

 

 

58,726

 

 

 

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)

 

(862)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(4,170)

 

 

 

 

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

221,788

 

 

 

 

 

 

190,874

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

2,095,591

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

1,823,636

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest spread (tax-equivalent)

 

 

 

 

 

3.31

 

 

 

 

 

 

3.16

 

Net interest income and margin (tax-equivalent) 2

 

 

 

$

51,486

 

 

3.60

%

 

 

 

$

44,318

 

 

3.51

%

Less: Tax-equivalent adjustments

 

 

 

$

(847)

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

(783)

 

 

 

Net interest spread

 

 

 

 

 

3.26

%

 

 

 

 

 

3.10

%

Net interest income and margin

 

 

 

$

50,639

 

 

3.54

%

 

 

 

$

43,535

 

 

3.45

%

 

1 Non-accrual loans are included in total loan balances, lowering the effective yield for the portfolio in the aggregate.

2 In order to make pre-tax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans and investment securities comparable to those on taxable loans and investment securities, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a Federal tax rate of 21% for the periods presented, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure following this table.

3 The Company’s PPP loans totaling $89.8 million are included in this amount for the six months ended June 30, 2020.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis:

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

(Dollars in thousands)

 

September 30, 2020

 

June 30, 2020

 

September 30, 2019

 

September 30, 2020

 

September 30, 2019

Net interest margin - U.S. GAAP basis

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

$

16,010

 

 

$

16,171

 

 

$

15,034

 

 

$

50,639

 

 

$

43,535

 

Average interest-earning assets

 

1,933,213

 

 

1,801,872

 

 

1,742,882

 

 

1,903,966

 

 

1,688,396

 

Net interest margin

 

3.29

%

 

3.60

%

 

3.42

%

 

3.54

%

 

3.45

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest margin - non-U.S. GAAP basis

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

 

$

16,010

 

 

$

16,171

 

 

$

15,034

 

 

$

50,639

 

 

$

43,535

 

Plus: Impact of fully tax-equivalent adjustment

 

301

 

 

261

 

 

260

 

 

847

 

 

783

 

Net interest income on a fully tax-equivalent basis

 

16,311

 

 

16,432

 

 

15,294

 

 

51,486

 

 

44,318

 

Average interest-earning assets

 

1,933,213

 

 

1,801,872

 

 

1,742,882

 

 

1,903,966

 

 

1,688,396

 

Net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis

 

3.35

%

 

3.66

%

 

3.48

%

 

3.60

%

 

3.51

%

Selected Financial Data

(Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarterly

 

Year-to-Date

 

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

Third Quarter

 

Second Quarter

 

Third Quarter

 

 

Earnings and Per Share Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income from continuing operations

 

$

6,491

 

 

$

18,034

 

 

$

4,346

 

 

$

25,573

 

 

$

22,469

 

Net income from discontinued operations

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

(19)

 

 

$

 

 

$

427

 

Net income

 

$

6,491

 

 

$

18,034

 

 

$

4,327

 

 

25,573

 

 

22,896

 

Net income available to common shareholders

 

$

6,375

 

 

$

17,919

 

 

$

4,206

 

 

25,228

 

 

22,532

 

Earnings per share from continuing operations - basic

 

$

0.53

 

 

$

1.50

 

 

$

0.36

 

 

$

2.11

 

 

$

1.89

 

Earnings per share from discontinued operations - basic

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

0.04

 

Earnings per share - basic

 

$

0.53

 

 

$

1.50

 

 

$

0.36

 

 

$

2.11

 

 

$

1.93

 

Earnings per share from continuing operations - diluted

 

$

0.53

 

 

$

1.49

 

 

$

0.35

 

 

$

2.07

 

 

$

1.84

 

Earnings per share from discontinued operations - diluted

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

0.04

 

Earnings per share - diluted

 

$

0.53

 

 

$

1.49

 

 

$

0.35

 

 

$

2.07

 

 

$

1.88

 

Cash dividends paid per common share

 

$

0.090

 

 

$

0.090

 

 

$

0.050

 

 

$

0.270

 

 

$

0.125

 

Book value per common share

 

$

19.07

 

 

$

18.48

 

 

$

16.84

 

 

$

19.07

 

 

$

16.84

 

Tangible book value per common share

 

$

18.66

 

 

$

16.65

 

 

$

14.87

 

 

$

18.66

 

 

$

14.87

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

 

11,948,989

 

 

11,954,813

 

 

11,731,774

 

 

11,948,857

 

 

11,661,581

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

 

12,116,418

 

 

12,011,845

 

 

12,098,335

 

 

12,185,137

 

 

11,957,385

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performance Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets - continuing operations 1

 

1.21

%

 

3.29

%

 

0.92

%

 

1.63

%

 

1.64

%

Return on average assets - discontinued operations 1

 

%

 

%

 

%

 

%

 

0.03

%

Return on average assets 1

 

1.21

%

 

3.29

%

 

0.92

%

 

1.63

%

 

1.67

%

Return on average equity - continuing operations 1

 

11.25

%

 

32.89

%

 

8.54

%

 

15.37

%

 

15.69

%

Return on average equity - discontinued operations 1

 

%

 

%

 

(0.04)

%

 

%

 

0.30

%

Return on average equity 1

 

11.25

%

 

32.89

%

 

8.50

%

 

15.37

%

 

15.99

%

Net interest margin 2 3

 

3.35

%

 

3.78

%

 

3.48

%

 

3.60

%

 

3.51

%

Efficiency ratio 4

 

51.58

%

 

52.11

%

 

78.64

%

 

60.33

%

 

66.63

%

Overhead ratio 1 5

 

3.40

%

 

6.09

%

 

4.96

%

 

4.85

%

 

4.55

%

Equity to assets

 

10.57

%

 

10.32

%

 

10.95

%

 

10.57

%

 

10.95

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset Quality Data and Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Charge-offs

 

$

111

 

 

$

23

 

 

$

 

 

$

1,890

 

 

$

676

 

Recoveries

 

$

5

 

 

$

8

 

 

$

49

 

 

$

17

 

 

$

54

 

Net loan charge-offs to total loans 1 6

 

0.03

%

 

%

 

(0.01)

%

 

0.17

%

 

0.06

%

Allowance for loan losses

 

$

25,913

 

 

$

17,742

 

 

$

11,874

 

 

$

25,913

 

 

$

11,874

 

Allowance for loan losses to total loans 7

 

1.81

%

 

1.19

%

 

0.86

%

 

1.81

%

 

0.86

%

Nonperforming loans

 

$

14,893

 

 

$

14,061

 

 

$

5,627

 

 

$

14,893

 

 

$

5,627

 

Nonperforming loans to total loans

 

1.04

%

 

0.94

%

 

0.41

%

 

1.04

%

 

0.41

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mortgage Data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Locked pipeline

 

$

 

 

$

486,093

 

 

$

247,339

 

 

$

 

 

$

247,339

 

Sold loan volume

 

$

318,583

 

 

$

848,954

 

 

$

465,581

 

 

$

1,590,761

 

 

$

1,114,741

 

Sold loan refinance volume

 

$

134,025

 

 

$

542,123

 

 

$

192,868

 

 

$

885,965

 

 

$

380,820

 

 

1 annualized for the quarterly periods presented

2 net interest income as a percentage of average interest earning assets

3 presented on a fully tax-equivalent basis

4 noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and noninterest income

5 noninterest expense as a percentage of average assets

6 charge-offs less recoveries

7 excludes loans held for sale

Non-GAAP Reconciliation: Tangible Book Value per Common Share

(Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarterly

 

Year-to-Date

 

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

 

 

Third Quarter

 

Second Quarter

 

Third Quarter

 

 

Goodwill

 

$

2,350

 

 

$

19,232

 

 

$

19,630

 

 

$

2,350

 

 

$

19,630

 

Intangibles

 

 

2,554

 

 

 

2,708

 

 

 

3,649

 

 

 

2,554

 

 

 

3,649

 

Total intangibles

 

 

4,904

 

 

 

21,940

 

 

 

23,279

 

 

 

4,904

 

 

 

23,279

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total equity

 

 

234,116

 

 

 

228,500

 

 

 

206,240

 

 

 

234,116

 

 

 

206,240

 

Less: Preferred equity

 

 

(7,334

)

 

 

(7,334

)

 

 

(7,334

)

 

 

(7,334

)

 

 

(7,334

)

Less: Total intangibles

 

 

(4,904

)

 

 

(21,940

)

 

 

(23,279

)

 

 

(4,904

)

 

 

(23,279

)

Tangible common equity

 

 

221,878

 

 

 

199,226

 

 

 

175,627

 

 

 

221,878

 

 

 

175,627

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible common equity

 

 

221,878

 

 

 

199,226

 

 

 

175,627

 

 

 

221,878

 

 

 

175,627

 

Common shares outstanding (000s)

 

 

11,889

 

 

 

11,968

 

 

 

11,814

 

 

 

11,889

 

 

 

11,814

 

Tangible book value per common share

 

$

18.66

 

 

$

16.65

 

 

$

14.87

 

 

$

18.66

 

 

$

14.87

 

 

© Business Wire 2020

