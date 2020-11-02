MVB Financial Corp. : Reports Strong Third Quarter 2020 Results with a 50% Increase in Net Income, a 134% Increase in Noninterest-Bearing Deposits, and a 25% Increase In Tangible Book Value from Previous Year 0 11/02/2020 | 04:35pm EST Send by mail :

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MVBF) ("MVB Financial," "MVB," or the "Company") today reported net income of $6.5 million, or $0.53 basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended September 30, 2020. Quarterly Year-to-Date 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Third Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Net income from continuing operations $ 6,491 $ 18,034 $ 4,346 $ 25,573 $ 22,469 Net income from discontinued operations — — (19) — 427 Net income $ 6,491 $ 18,034 $ 4,327 $ 25,573 $ 22,896 Earnings per share from continuing operations - basic $ 0.53 $ 1.50 $ 0.36 $ 2.11 $ 1.89 Earnings per share from discontinued operations - basic — — — — 0.04 Earnings per share - basic $ 0.53 $ 1.50 $ 0.36 $ 2.11 $ 1.93 Earnings per share from continuing operations - diluted $ 0.53 $ 1.49 $ 0.35 $ 2.07 $ 1.84 Earnings per share from discontinued operations - diluted — — — — 0.04 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.53 $ 1.49 $ 0.35 $ 2.07 $ 1.88 THIRD QUARTER 2020 HIGHLIGHTS Transactions: The Company continued to be active during the third quarter of 2020 and completed two strategic transactions: the MVB Mortgage combination with Intercoastal Mortgage Company ("ICM") and the acquisition of the assets of Invest Forward, Inc.

The Company continued to be active during the third quarter of 2020 and completed two strategic transactions: the MVB Mortgage combination with Intercoastal Mortgage Company (“ICM”) and the acquisition of the assets of Invest Forward, Inc. Growth in Tangible Book Value (“TBV”) per Share: TBV per share was $18.66 as of September 30, 2020, an increase of $2.01, or 12.1%, from June 30, 2020, and an increase of $3.79, or 25.5%, from September 30, 2019.

TBV per share was $18.66 as of September 30, 2020, an increase of $2.01, or 12.1%, from June 30, 2020, and an increase of $3.79, or 25.5%, from September 30, 2019. Mortgage: MVB Mortgage’s income from its equity method investment of ICM was $13.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Company also recognized a gain on the mortgage combination transaction of $3.3 million.

MVB Mortgage’s income from its equity method investment of ICM was $13.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Company also recognized a gain on the mortgage combination transaction of $3.3 million. Deposits: Noninterest-bearing deposits were $642.8 million as of September 30, 2020, an increase of $114.3 million, or 21.6%, from June 30, 2020, and an increase of $367.9 million, or 133.8%, from September 30, 2019. As of September 30, 2020, total noninterest-bearing deposits were 33.9% of total deposits, compared to 28.4% as of June 30, 2020, and 18.9% as of September 30, 2019.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were $642.8 million as of September 30, 2020, an increase of $114.3 million, or 21.6%, from June 30, 2020, and an increase of $367.9 million, or 133.8%, from September 30, 2019. As of September 30, 2020, total noninterest-bearing deposits were 33.9% of total deposits, compared to 28.4% as of June 30, 2020, and 18.9% as of September 30, 2019. Asset Quality: Allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.81% as of September 30, 2020, an increase of 62 basis points from June 30, 2020, and an increase of 95 basis points from September 30, 2019. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans of $87.9 million, allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.93% as of September 30, 2020, an increase of 67 basis points from June 30, 2020, and an increase of 107 basis points from September 30, 2019.

Allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.81% as of September 30, 2020, an increase of 62 basis points from June 30, 2020, and an increase of 95 basis points from September 30, 2019. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans of $87.9 million, allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.93% as of September 30, 2020, an increase of 67 basis points from June 30, 2020, and an increase of 107 basis points from September 30, 2019. Capital: MVB Bank, Inc. (“MVB Bank” or the “Bank”) finished the third quarter with strong capital ratios. The Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.64%, the Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 14.63%, and the total risk-based capital ratio was 15.89%. The Company’s tangible common equity to tangible assets was 10.04% as of September 30, 2020. FINTECH HIGHLIGHTS Fintech deposits were $364.8 million as of September 30, 2020, an increase of $138.6 million, or 61.3%, from June 30, 2020, and an increase of $251.5 million, or 221.9%, from September 30, 2019.

Gaming deposits, included in total fintech deposits, were $206.6 million as of September 30, 2020, an increase of $64.7 million, or 45.6%, from June 30, 2020, and an increase of $129.8 million, or 169.0%, from September 30, 2019.

Through the existing partnership with Credit Karma, MVB is now a Top 30 bank in terms of total number of deposit accounts in the United States. Also in the third quarter, MVB signed a sponsorship agreement with Credit Karma to launch a debit card program.

In an effort to increase noninterest income, MVB signed agreements with two of the largest payment processors for card acquiring sponsorships. MANAGEMENT OVERVIEW The Company continued to be “offensively defensive” to further strengthen capital and to bolster the provision for loan losses, all while generating competitive earnings of $6.5 million to position the Company for success now and in the future. As a result of increasing the provision for loan losses, allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans of 1.81% as of September 30, 2020, increased 62 basis points from June 30, 2020, and increased 95 basis points from September 30, 2019. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Company is fulfilling its purpose of being a trusted partner to Clients, Communities, Team Members, and Shareholders. Members of the Commercial and Retail Banking Team are serving Clients with social distancing measures in place and a majority of Team Members are still working remotely. The Company remains committed to the Community by continuing to partner with non-profit entities and local businesses and was able to return value to Shareholders through meaningful growth in earnings and tangible book value for the second straight quarter. In addition, the Company saw a decrease in commercial loans requiring additional modifications, down from $223.9 million in the second quarter to $41.1 million in the third quarter of 2020. In addition, the Company reduced its reliance on brokered CDs and higher-cost deposits by replacing these deposits with noninterest-bearing deposits. Total noninterest-bearing deposits increased $114.3 million, or 21.6%, from June 30, 2020, and increased $367.9 million, or 133.8%, from September 30, 2019, to a balance of $642.8 million as of September 30, 2020. The growth in noninterest-bearing deposits was primarily driven by MVB’s continued execution of strategic initiatives in Fintech and specialty deposits. As of September 30, 2020, total noninterest-bearing deposits were 33.9% of total deposits, compared to 28.4% as of June 30, 2020, and 18.9% as of September 30, 2019. During the third quarter of 2020, the Company completed MVB Mortgage’s combination with ICM on July 1, 2020 to become one of the largest independently-owned residential mortgage lending operations in the Mid-Atlantic region. MVB Mortgage’s combination with Intercoastal Mortgage Company to form ICM served as further validation of the Company’s strategic initiatives to protect earnings in a down-rate environment. After the combination, management at ICM continues to execute on favorable market conditions while generating cost savings through synergies gained in the combination. During the third quarter, MVB recognized $13.6 million in equity method investment income. This income amount is directly proportional to MVB’s ownership interest in ICM. In addition, MVB recognized a gain for the fair value recognition of the equity investment in ICM of $3.3 million during the third quarter of 2020. “I’m very pleased with MVB’s strong third quarter performance results. Team MVB has executed during an extraordinary year with noninterest-bearing deposits up 134% and, most importantly, with tangible book value up 25% from the third quarter of 2019, enhancing shareholder value,” said Larry F. Mazza, President and CEO, MVB Financial Corp. “The already strong mortgage companies integrated quickly and have been successfully seeking synergies. Our long-held belief that investment in our mortgage company is a protection against down side risk in the cyclical mortgage industry has been validated. As the industry moves into its next phase, the company will be well prepared with cost saves and efficiencies.” Also during the third quarter of 2020, the Company acquired the assets of Invest Forward, Inc., doing business as Grand. Grand is a mobile app that incentivizes savings through digital banking. “Our strategy continues to differentiate MVB among our peers. In addition to completing the MVB Mortgage combination with Intercoastal Mortgage Company this quarter, MVB also acquired technology through Invest Forward, Inc., which will strengthen our expanding fintech vertical. We signed sponsorship agreements with the top two processors in the U.S., and we provided banking services for Credit Karma to launch debit card issuance,” Mazza said. LOANS Loans, excluding PPP loans of $87.9 million, totaled $1.34 billion as of September 30, 2020, a decrease of $64.2 million, or 4.6%, from June 30, 2020, and a decrease of $41.7 million, or 3.0%, from September 30, 2019. The decrease in loans was driven by mortgage construction loans contributed to ICM totaling $54.0 million and expected runoff in commercial loans. The tax-equivalent yield on loans, including PPP loans, was 4.51% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, a decrease of 23 basis points from the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and a decrease of 66 basis points from the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Loans held for sale totaled $2.3 million as of September 30, 2020, a decrease of $239.8 million, or 99.1%, from June 30, 2020, and a decrease of $157.7 million, or 98.6%, from September 30, 2019. Loans held for sale decreased as a result of the MVB Mortgage combination to form ICM. DEPOSITS Deposits totaled $1.90 billion of September 30, 2020, an increase of $35.0 million, or 1.9%, from June 30, 2020, and an increase of $442.6 million, or 30.4%, from September 30, 2019. Driven by increased mortgage activity as a result of the historically low rates late in the first three quarters of 2020, deposits related to title businesses totaled $175.6 million as of September 30, 2020, up from $155.3 million as of June 30, 2020, and up from $60.3 million as of September 30, 2019. During the first half of 2020, the Company used the influx of noninterest-bearing deposits to pay down FHLB and other borrowings. As a result of the increases in noninterest-bearing deposits continuing throughout the third quarter of 2020, the Company was able to further decrease reliance on higher-cost funding sources by reducing the balance of brokered deposits by $110.3 million from June 30, 2020. NET INTEREST INCOME Net interest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, was $16.0 million, a decrease of $2.4 million, or 13.3%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and an increase of $1.0 million, or 6.5%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Net interest margin, on a fully tax-equivalent basis, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, was 3.35%, a decrease of 43 basis points versus the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and a decrease of 13 basis points versus the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Net interest margin was primarily impacted by three items: excess liquidity, PPP loans originated during the second quarter of 2020, and a prepayment penalty for paying off long-term borrowings. For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, the excess liquidity from increased cash balances accounted for 26 basis points of the decrease, the PPP loans originated during the second quarter accounted for 15 basis points of the decrease, and a $500 thousand prepayment penalty for paying off long-term borrowings accounted for 10 basis points of the decrease. The tax-equivalent adjustments are added to net interest income and are $301 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, $284 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and $260 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. Excluding the impact from the FDIC-assisted acquisition of First State, the fully-tax equivalent net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 would have decreased 21 basis points. Interest income decreased 14.5% during the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and decreased 11.5% compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The 56-basis point decrease in the tax-equivalent yield on earning assets compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020, was the result of a 11-basis point decrease in the yield on commercial loans and a 95-basis point decrease in the yield on real estate loans. The 97-basis point decrease in the tax-equivalent yield on earning assets compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019, was the result of a 56-basis point decrease in the yield on commercial loans and a 134-basis point decrease in the yield on real estate loans. Interest expense decreased 21.1% during the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as a result of a decrease of 14 basis points in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. Interest expense decreased 56.4% compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019, due to a decrease of 95 basis points in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020, was the result of a 22-basis point decrease in the cost of money market accounts, a 18-basis point decrease in the cost of CDs, and a 33-basis point decrease in the cost of NOW accounts The decrease in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019, was the result of a 134-basis point decrease in the cost of money market accounts, a 105-basis point decrease in the cost of CDs, and a 45-basis point decrease in the cost of NOW accounts. An increase in the Company's average noninterest-bearing balances of $88.0 million from the quarter ended June 30, 2020, helped to maintain a 26-basis point favorable spread on the tax-equivalent net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to a 27-basis point favorable spread for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. An increase in the Company’s average noninterest-bearing balances of $271.2 million from the quarter ended September 30, 2019, helped to maintain a 26-basis point favorable spread on the tax-equivalent net interest margin in 2020 compared to a 37-basis point favorable spread for the same period in 2019. ASSET QUALITY Provision for loan losses totaled $8.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $2.0 million from the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and an increase of $8.0 million from the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The drastic increase in loan loss provision is mainly the result of changes to the qualitative adjustment factor framework within the allowance methodology, in addition to adjustments to the risk grading of significant loans within the portfolio, and changes in the outstanding balances of the loan portfolios. As a result of the increases in provision, allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 1.81% as of September 30, 2020, an increase of 62 basis points from June 30, 2020, and an increase of 95 basis points from September 30, 2019. The Company is continuing to evaluate the effects of COVID-19 as it relates to the asset quality of the loan portfolio and will continue to evaluate and assess the need for additional loan loss provision in the remainder of 2020 and beyond. Nonperforming loans totaled $14.9 million, or 1.04%, of total loans as of September 30, 2020, compared to 0.94% of total loans as of June 30, 2020, and compared to 0.41% of total loans as of September 30, 2019. The increase in nonperforming loans from June 30, 2020 was primarily the result of the recognition of $3.0 million in nonperforming loans acquired from The First State Bank, which was partially offset by a $750 thousand curtailment of a nonperforming commercial loan and the foreclosure upon a $377 thousand commercial loan which was transitioned to other real estate owned. In addition, net charge-offs for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, increased $91 thousand compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and increased $155 thousand compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2019. In the third quarter of 2020, commercial loans totaling $41.1 million and mortgage loans totaling $15.5 million were approved for modifications such as interest-only payments and payment deferrals. Of the $41.1 million of commercial loan modifications, $35.5 million were related to hotels. These modifications were not considered to be troubled debt restructurings. NONINTEREST INCOME Noninterest income totaled $19.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, a decrease of $26.1 million, or 57.4%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and an increase of $4.7 million, or 32.0%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The $26.1 million decrease in noninterest income from the quarter ended June 30, 2020, was due to a decrease of $20.9 million in the gain on derivatives and a decrease of $7.7 million in mortgage fee income due to the transition to the equity method investment accounting from the MVB Mortgage transaction. These decreases were partially offset by an increase of $13.6 million in equity method investments income related to the Company’s investment in ICM and an increase of $3.3 million in the gain on mortgage combination transaction. The decrease in noninterest income was also impacted by transactions closed and gains recognized in the second quarter of 2020, as follows: $9.6 million in the gain on sale of banking centers and $4.7 million in the bargain purchase gain from the acquisition of The First State Bank. The $4.7 million increase in noninterest income from the quarter ended September 30, 2019, was due to an increase of $13.6 in equity method investments income related to the Company’s investment in ICM and an increase of $3.3 million in the gain on mortgage combination transaction. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $8.6 million in the gain on derivatives and a decrease of $4.2 million in mortgage fee income. The decreases in both the gain on derivatives and mortgage fee income are directly related to the mortgage transaction that occurred on July 1, 2020. NONINTEREST EXPENSE Noninterest expense totaled $18.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, a decrease of $15.1 million, or 45.2%, from the quarter ended June 30, 2020, and a decrease of $5.1 million, or 21.9%, from the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The mortgage transaction that occurred on July 1, 2020 had the largest impact to the decreases noted in noninterest expense as a result of the transition to the equity method investment accounting. The $15.1 million decrease in noninterest expense from the quarter ended June 30, 2020, was due to a decrease of $12.1 million in salaries and employee benefits, a decrease of $1.4 million in professional fees, and a decrease of $887 thousand in mortgage processing expense. Of the decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense, $13.5 million was primarily driven by the MVB Mortgage combination to form ICM. The $5.1 million decrease in noninterest expense from the quarter ended September 30, 2019, was due to a decrease of $4.9 million in salaries and employee benefits and a decrease of $725 thousand in mortgage processing expense. Of the decrease in salaries and employee benefits expense, $8.2 million was primarily driven by the MVB Mortgage combination to form ICM. STOCK REPURCHASE PROGRAM As previously announced on August 19, 2020, the Board of Directors of the Company approved an extension of the current stock repurchase program, of which 49,100 shares were repurchased for $706 thousand. Under the extended program, the Company is authorized to repurchase up to an additional $5 million of its outstanding shares of common stock over the next 12 months or until the purchase is fully absorbed, whichever date comes first. During the third quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased 82,424 shares totaling $1.3 million. A total of 128,024 shares totaling $1.9 million have been repurchased in 2020. DIVIDEND As previously announced on August 21, 2020, MVB issued its third quarterly dividend for 2020, totaling a $0.27 per share payout year-to-date. The Company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share payable on September 15, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 1, 2020. About MVB Financial Corp. MVB Financial Corp. (“MVB Financial” or “MVB”), the holding company of MVB Bank, Inc., is publicly traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market® under the ticker “MVBF.” Nasdaq is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its subsidiary, MVB Bank, Inc., and the Bank’s subsidiaries, MVB Community Development Corporation, Chartwell Compliance, Paladin Fraud, and MVB Technology, the Company provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond. For more information about MVB, please visit http://ir.mvbbanking.com. Forward-looking Statements MVB Financial Corp. (the “Company”) has made forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, in this Earnings Release. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations about the future and subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company and its subsidiaries. When words such as “may,” “plans,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “continues,” “may” or similar expressions occur in this Earnings Release, the Company is making forward-looking statements. Note that many factors could affect the future financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries, both individually and collectively, and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained in this Earnings Release. Those factors include but are not limited to: credit risk; changes in market interest rates; inability to achieve anticipated synergies; ability to successfully integrate recent mergers and acquisitions, including First State and Summit; competition; length and severity of the recent COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak and its impact on the Company’s business and financial condition; economic downturn or recession; and government regulation and supervision. Additional factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as well as its other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Accounting standards require the consideration of subsequent events occurring after the balance sheet date for matters that require adjustment to, or disclosure in, the consolidated financial statements. The review period for subsequent events extends up to and including the filing date of a public company’s financial statements when filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, the consolidated financial information in this announcement is subject to change. Questions or comments concerning this Earnings Release should be directed to: MVB Financial Corp.

Donald T. Robinson, Executive Vice President and CFO

(304) 598-3500

drobinson@mvbbanking.com MVB Financial Corp. Financial Highlights Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarterly Year-to-Date 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Third Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Interest income $ 18,627 $ 21,774 $ 21,038 $ 61,100 $ 61,131 Interest expense 2,617 3,316 6,004 10,461 17,596 Net interest income 16,010 18,458 15,034 50,639 43,535 Provision for loan losses 8,631 6,596 657 16,365 1,557 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 7,379 11,862 14,377 34,274 41,978 Noninterest income: Mortgage fee income 7,264 14,944 11,496 33,427 28,030 Other income 12,134 30,569 3,200 42,334 21,818 Total noninterest income 19,398 45,513 14,696 75,761 49,848 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 10,519 22,659 15,438 49,360 40,452 Other expense 7,746 10,674 7,942 26,894 21,766 Total noninterest expenses 18,265 33,333 23,380 76,254 62,218 Income from continuing operations, before income taxes 8,512 24,042 5,693 33,781 29,608 Income tax expense - continuing operations 2,021 6,008 1,347 8,208 7,139 Net income from continuing operations 6,491 18,034 4,346 25,573 22,469 Income (loss) from discontinued operations, before income taxes — — (25) — 575 Income tax expense (benefit) - discontinued operations — — (6) — 148 Net income from discontinued operations — — (19) — 427 Net income $ 6,491 $ 18,034 $ 4,327 $ 25,573 $ 22,896 Preferred dividends 116 115 121 345 364 Net income available to common shareholders $ 6,375 $ 17,919 $ 4,206 $ 25,228 $ 22,532 Earnings per share from continuing operations - basic $ 0.53 $ 1.50 $ 0.36 $ 2.11 $ 1.89 Earnings per share from discontinued operations - basic — — — — 0.04 Earnings per share - basic $ 0.53 $ 1.50 $ 0.36 $ 2.11 $ 1.93 Earnings per share from continuing operations - diluted $ 0.53 $ 1.49 $ 0.35 $ 2.07 $ 1.84 Earnings per share from discontinued operations - diluted — — — — 0.04 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.53 $ 1.49 $ 0.35 $ 2.07 $ 1.88 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 295,823 $ 78,854 $ 28,002 $ 36,568 Certificates of deposit with other banks 12,301 13,046 12,549 13,541 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 297,964 220,699 235,821 226,064 Equity securities 24,164 19,464 18,514 18,414 Loans held for sale 2,271 242,089 109,788 159,961 Loans 1,428,593 1,494,672 1,374,541 1,382,375 Less: Allowance for loan losses (25,913) (17,742) (11,775) (11,874) Net Loans 1,402,680 1,476,930 1,362,766 1,370,501 Premises and equipment 26,176 24,586 21,974 25,446 Assets of branches held for sale — — 46,554 — Goodwill 2,350 19,232 19,630 19,630 Other assets 150,730 120,257 88,516 91,827 Total assets $ 2,214,459 $ 2,215,157 $ 1,944,114 $ 1,961,952 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 642,835 $ 528,527 $ 278,547 $ 274,970 Interest-bearing deposits 1,256,122 1,335,436 986,495 1,181,434 Deposits of branches held for sale — — 188,270 — Borrowed funds 25,800 36,610 222,885 241,641 Other liabilities 55,586 86,084 55,981 57,667 Stockholders' equity 234,116 228,500 211,936 206,240 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,214,459 $ 2,215,157 $ 1,944,114 $ 1,961,952 The breakdown of loans, premises and equipment, and deposits of branches held for sale is as follows: (Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 Commercial and non-residential real estate loans $ — $ — $ 16,132 $ — Residential real estate and home equity loans — — 22,701 — Consumer and other loans — — 4,083 — Total loans — — 42,916 — Premises and equipment, net — — 3,638 — Assets of branches held for sale $ — $ — $ 46,554 $ — Noninterest-bearing deposits $ — $ — $ 19,251 $ — Interest-bearing deposits — — 169,019 — Deposits of branches held for sale $ — $ — $ 188,270 $ — Reportable Segments (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Commercial &

Retail Banking Mortgage

Banking Financial

Holding

Company Intercompany

Eliminations Consolidated (Dollars in thousands) Interest income $ 18,737 $ 78 $ — $ (188) $ 18,627 Interest expense 2,553 232 20 (188) 2,617 Net interest income (loss) 16,184 (154) (20) — 16,010 Provision for loan losses 8,631 — — — 8,631 Net interest income (loss) after provision for loan losses 7,553 (154) (20) — 7,379 Noninterest Income: Mortgage fee income 26 7,238 — — 7,264 Other income 3,080 9,555 1,481 (1,982) 12,134 Total noninterest income 3,106 16,793 1,481 (1,982) 19,398 Noninterest Expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 7,526 82 2,911 — 10,519 Other expense 8,389 68 1,271 (1,982) 7,746 Total noninterest expenses 15,915 150 4,182 (1,982) 18,265 Income (loss) before income taxes (5,256) 16,489 (2,721) — 8,512 Income tax expense (benefit) (1,556) 4,245 (668) — 2,021 Net income (loss) $ (3,700) $ 12,244 $ (2,053) $ — $ 6,491 Preferred stock dividends — — 116 — 116 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ (3,700) $ 12,244 $ (2,169) $ — $ 6,375 Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Commercial &

Retail Banking Mortgage

Banking Financial

Holding

Company Intercompany

Eliminations Consolidated (Dollars in thousands) Interest income $ 19,182 $ 3,538 $ 1 $ (947) $ 21,774 Interest expense 3,027 1,517 23 (1,251) 3,316 Net interest income (loss) 16,155 2,021 (22) 304 18,458 Provision for loan losses 6,598 (2) — — 6,596 Net interest income (loss) after provision for loan losses 9,557 2,023 (22) 304 11,862 Noninterest Income: Mortgage fee income 40 15,208 — (304) 14,944 Other income 17,792 13,354 1,679 (2,256) 30,569 Total noninterest income 17,832 28,562 1,679 (2,560) 45,513 Noninterest Expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 6,170 13,584 2,905 — 22,659 Other expense 9,124 2,315 1,491 (2,256) 10,674 Total noninterest expenses 15,294 15,899 4,396 (2,256) 33,333 Income (loss) before income taxes 12,095 14,686 (2,739) — 24,042 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,880 3,800 (672) — 6,008 Net income (loss) $ 9,215 $ 10,886 $ (2,067) $ — $ 18,034 Preferred stock dividends — — 115 — 115 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 9,215 $ 10,886 $ (2,182) $ — $ 17,919 Three Months Ended September 30, 2019 Commercial &

Retail Banking Mortgage

Banking Financial

Holding

Company Intercompany

Eliminations Consolidated (Dollars in thousands) Interest income $ 19,299 $ 2,288 $ 9 $ (558) $ 21,038 Interest expense 4,806 1,811 156 (769) 6,004 Net interest income (loss) 14,493 477 (147) 211 15,034 Provision for loan losses 625 32 — — 657 Net interest income (loss) after provision for loan losses 13,868 445 (147) 211 14,377 Noninterest Income: Mortgage fee income 121 11,587 — (212) 11,496 Other income 2,138 1,112 1,516 (1,566) 3,200 Total noninterest income 2,259 12,699 1,516 (1,778) 14,696 Noninterest Expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 4,820 8,318 2,300 — 15,438 Other expense 6,113 2,142 1,254 (1,567) 7,942 Total noninterest expenses 10,933 10,460 3,554 (1,567) 23,380 Income (loss) from continuing operations, before income taxes 5,194 2,684 (2,185) — 5,693 Income tax expense (benefit) - continuing operations 1,130 725 (508) — 1,347 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 4,064 $ 1,959 $ (1,677) $ — $ 4,346 Income from discontinued operations, before income taxes $ — $ — $ (25) $ — $ (25) Income tax expense - discontinued operations $ — $ — $ (6) $ — $ (6) Net income from discontinued operations $ — $ — $ (19) $ — $ (19) Net income (loss) $ 4,064 $ 1,959 $ (1,696) $ — $ 4,327 Preferred stock dividends — — 121 — 121 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 4,064 $ 1,959 $ (1,817) $ — $ 4,206 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Commercial &

Retail Banking Mortgage

Banking Financial

Holding

Company Intercompany

Eliminations Consolidated (Dollars in thousands) Interest income $ 56,693 $ 6,034 $ 2 $ (1,629) $ 61,100 Interest expense 9,418 3,136 78 (2,171) 10,461 Net interest income (loss) 47,275 2,898 (76) 542 50,639 Provision for loan losses 16,361 4 — — 16,365 Net interest income (loss) after provision for loan losses 30,914 2,894 (76) 542 34,274 Noninterest Income: Mortgage fee income 176 33,793 — (542) 33,427 Other income 24,218 19,347 4,664 (5,895) 42,334 Total noninterest income 24,394 53,140 4,664 (6,437) 75,761 Noninterest Expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 19,562 21,550 8,248 — 49,360 Other expense 24,172 4,780 3,837 (5,895) 26,894 Total noninterest expenses 43,734 26,330 12,085 (5,895) 76,254 Income (loss) before income taxes 11,574 29,704 (7,497) — 33,781 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,336 7,696 (1,824) — 8,208 Net income (loss) $ 9,238 $ 22,008 $ (5,673) $ — $ 25,573 Preferred stock dividends — — 345 — 345 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 9,238 $ 22,008 $ (6,018) $ — $ 25,228 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019 Commercial &

Retail Banking Mortgage

Banking Financial

Holding

Company Intercompany

Eliminations Consolidated (Dollars in thousands) Interest income $ 56,446 $ 5,858 $ 12 $ (1,185) $ 61,131 Interest expense 14,303 4,303 728 (1,738) 17,596 Net interest income (loss) 42,143 1,555 (716) 553 43,535 Provision for loan losses 1,497 60 — — 1,557 Net interest income (loss) after provision for loan losses 40,646 1,495 (716) 553 41,978 Noninterest Income: Mortgage fee income 507 28,076 — (553) 28,030 Other income 19,168 2,723 4,790 (4,863) 21,818 Total noninterest income 19,675 30,799 4,790 (5,416) 49,848 Noninterest Expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 13,435 20,515 6,502 — 40,452 Other expense 16,958 6,009 3,662 (4,863) 21,766 Total noninterest expenses 30,393 26,524 10,164 (4,863) 62,218 Income (loss) from continuing operations, before income taxes 29,928 5,770 (6,090) — 29,608 Income tax expense (benefit) - continuing operations 6,969 1,574 (1,404) — 7,139 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 22,959 4,196 (4,686) — 22,469 Income from discontinued operations, before income taxes — — 575 — 575 Income tax expense - discontinued operations — — 148 — 148 Net income from discontinued operations — — 427 — 427 Net income (loss) $ 22,959 $ 4,196 $ (4,259) $ — $ 22,896 Preferred stock dividends — — 364 — 364 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders $ 22,959 $ 4,196 $ (4,623) $ — $ 22,532 Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Cost Assets Interest-bearing deposits in banks $ 174,203 $ 45 0.10 % $ 44,095 $ 16 0.15 % $ 9,562 $ 61 2.53 % CDs with other banks 12,641 61 1.91 12,811 64 2.00 14,143 71 1.99 Investment securities: Taxable 103,497 411 1.58 96,760 477 1.98 122,648 689 2.23 Tax-exempt 2 142,301 1,344 3.75 123,806 1,248 4.04 109,324 1,113 4.04 Loans and loans held for sale: 1 Commercial 3 1,160,214 14,108 4.82 1,165,649 14,319 4.93 1,002,595 13,599 5.38 Tax exempt 2 7,752 91 4.66 8,879 104 4.69 11,229 127 4.47 Real estate 325,992 2,749 3.35 532,386 5,701 4.30 464,769 5,490 4.69 Consumer 6,613 119 7.14 6,332 129 8.17 8,612 149 6.86 Total loans 1,500,571 17,067 4.51 1,713,246 20,253 4.74 1,487,205 19,365 5.17 Total earning assets 1,933,213 18,928 3.88 1,990,718 22,058 4.44 1,742,882 21,298 4.85 Less: Allowance for loan losses (18,906) (14,253) (11,232) Cash and due from banks 28,299 34,449 18,366 Other assets 205,038 179,806 134,871 Total assets $ 2,147,644 $ 2,190,720 $ 1,884,887 Liabilities Deposits: NOW $ 381,375 $ 496 0.52 % $ 367,448 $ 775 0.85 % $ 384,977 $ 942 0.97 % Money market checking 479,418 380 0.31 429,708 564 0.53 333,849 1,391 1.65 Savings 49,698 7 0.06 41,485 8 0.08 37,335 1 0.01 IRAs 12,389 44 1.41 12,408 47 1.52 17,342 84 1.92 CDs 334,828 967 1.15 495,519 1,642 1.33 366,749 2,035 2.20 Repurchase agreements and federal funds sold 10,145 4 0.16 9,682 5 0.21 9,493 12 0.50 FHLB and other borrowings 34,138 699 8.12 76,739 252 1.32 212,102 1,383 2.59 Subordinated debt 4,124 20 1.92 4,124 23 2.24 9,535 156 6.49 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,306,115 2,617 0.79 1,437,113 3,316 0.93 1,371,382 6,004 1.74 Noninterest bearing demand deposits 542,467 454,486 271,294 Other liabilities 68,223 79,826 38,618 Total liabilities 1,916,805 1,971,425 1,681,294 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock 7,334 7,334 7,644 Common stock 12,066 12,030 11,773 Paid-in capital 124,003 123,351 119,166 Treasury stock (2,022) (1,437) (1,084) Retained earnings 90,113 79,820 67,312 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (655) (1,803) (1,218) Total stockholders’ equity 230,839 219,295 203,593 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,147,644 $ 2,190,720 $ 1,884,887 Net interest spread (tax-equivalent) 3.09 3.51 3.11 Net interest income and margin (tax-equivalent) 2 $ 16,311 3.35 % $ 18,742 3.78 % $ 15,294 3.48 % Less: Tax-equivalent adjustments $ (301) $ (284) $ (260) Net interest spread 3.03 % 3.46 % 3.05 % Net interest income and margin $ 16,010 3.29 % $ 18,458 3.72 % $ 15,034 3.42 % 1 Non-accrual loans are included in total loan balances, lowering the effective yield for the portfolio in the aggregate. 2 In order to make pre-tax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans and investment securities comparable to those on taxable loans and investment securities, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a Federal tax rate of 21% for the periods presented, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure following this table. 3 The Company’s PPP loans totaling $89.8 million are included in this amount for the three months ended June 30, 2020. Average Balances and Interest Rates (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Cost Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Yield/

Cost Assets Interest-bearing deposits in banks $ 77,667 $ 110 0.19 % $ 8,904 $ 163 2.45 % CDs with other banks 12,667 187 1.97 14,498 216 1.99 Investment securities: Taxable 104,450 1,554 1.98 127,631 2,336 2.45 Tax-exempt 2 125,493 3,703 3.93 100,530 3,304 4.39 Loans and loans held for sale: 1 Commercial 3 1,138,438 42,292 4.95 973,547 39,258 5.39 Tax exempt 2 9,457 329 4.64 12,831 427 4.45 Real estate 428,989 13,402 4.16 441,238 15,794 4.79 Consumer 6,805 370 7.24 9,217 417 6.05 Total loans 1,583,689 56,393 4.74 1,436,833 55,896 5.20 Total earning assets 1,903,966 61,947 4.33 1,688,396 61,914 4.90 Less: Allowance for loan losses (14,857) (11,174) Cash and due from banks 27,781 16,820 Other assets 178,701 129,594 Total assets $ 2,095,591 $ 1,823,636 Liabilities Deposits: NOW $ 385,413 $ 2,070 0.72 % $ 368,709 $ 2,510 0.91 % Money market checking 447,219 2,397 0.71 319,919 3,721 1.56 Savings 43,606 16 0.05 39,066 3 0.01 IRAs 13,785 169 1.63 17,627 250 1.90 CDs 388,190 4,188 1.44 403,294 6,640 2.20 Repurchase agreements and federal funds sold 9,784 19 0.26 11,764 37 0.42 FHLB and other borrowings 75,451 1,524 2.69 180,552 3,707 2.75 Subordinated debt 4,124 78 2.52 14,821 728 6.57 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,367,572 10,461 1.02 1,355,752 17,596 1.74 Noninterest bearing demand deposits 442,378 245,705 Other liabilities 63,853 31,305 Total liabilities 1,873,803 1,632,762 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock 7,334 7,770 Common stock 12,031 11,709 Paid-in capital 123,342 117,923 Treasury stock (1,533) (1,084) Retained earnings 81,476 58,726 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (862) (4,170) Total stockholders’ equity 221,788 190,874 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,095,591 $ 1,823,636 Net interest spread (tax-equivalent) 3.31 3.16 Net interest income and margin (tax-equivalent) 2 $ 51,486 3.60 % $ 44,318 3.51 % Less: Tax-equivalent adjustments $ (847) $ (783) Net interest spread 3.26 % 3.10 % Net interest income and margin $ 50,639 3.54 % $ 43,535 3.45 % 1 Non-accrual loans are included in total loan balances, lowering the effective yield for the portfolio in the aggregate. 2 In order to make pre-tax income and resultant yields on tax-exempt loans and investment securities comparable to those on taxable loans and investment securities, a tax-equivalent adjustment has been computed using a Federal tax rate of 21% for the periods presented, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to its most directly comparable GAAP financial measure following this table. 3 The Company’s PPP loans totaling $89.8 million are included in this amount for the six months ended June 30, 2020. The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis: Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 Net interest margin - U.S. GAAP basis Net interest income $ 16,010 $ 16,171 $ 15,034 $ 50,639 $ 43,535 Average interest-earning assets 1,933,213 1,801,872 1,742,882 1,903,966 1,688,396 Net interest margin 3.29 % 3.60 % 3.42 % 3.54 % 3.45 % Net interest margin - non-U.S. GAAP basis Net interest income $ 16,010 $ 16,171 $ 15,034 $ 50,639 $ 43,535 Plus: Impact of fully tax-equivalent adjustment 301 261 260 847 783 Net interest income on a fully tax-equivalent basis 16,311 16,432 15,294 51,486 44,318 Average interest-earning assets 1,933,213 1,801,872 1,742,882 1,903,966 1,688,396 Net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis 3.35 % 3.66 % 3.48 % 3.60 % 3.51 % Selected Financial Data (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Quarterly Year-to-Date 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Third Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Earnings and Per Share Data: Net income from continuing operations $ 6,491 $ 18,034 $ 4,346 $ 25,573 $ 22,469 Net income from discontinued operations $ — $ — $ (19) $ — $ 427 Net income $ 6,491 $ 18,034 $ 4,327 25,573 22,896 Net income available to common shareholders $ 6,375 $ 17,919 $ 4,206 25,228 22,532 Earnings per share from continuing operations - basic $ 0.53 $ 1.50 $ 0.36 $ 2.11 $ 1.89 Earnings per share from discontinued operations - basic $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 0.04 Earnings per share - basic $ 0.53 $ 1.50 $ 0.36 $ 2.11 $ 1.93 Earnings per share from continuing operations - diluted $ 0.53 $ 1.49 $ 0.35 $ 2.07 $ 1.84 Earnings per share from discontinued operations - diluted $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 0.04 Earnings per share - diluted $ 0.53 $ 1.49 $ 0.35 $ 2.07 $ 1.88 Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.090 $ 0.090 $ 0.050 $ 0.270 $ 0.125 Book value per common share $ 19.07 $ 18.48 $ 16.84 $ 19.07 $ 16.84 Tangible book value per common share $ 18.66 $ 16.65 $ 14.87 $ 18.66 $ 14.87 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 11,948,989 11,954,813 11,731,774 11,948,857 11,661,581 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 12,116,418 12,011,845 12,098,335 12,185,137 11,957,385 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets - continuing operations 1 1.21 % 3.29 % 0.92 % 1.63 % 1.64 % Return on average assets - discontinued operations 1 — % — % — % — % 0.03 % Return on average assets 1 1.21 % 3.29 % 0.92 % 1.63 % 1.67 % Return on average equity - continuing operations 1 11.25 % 32.89 % 8.54 % 15.37 % 15.69 % Return on average equity - discontinued operations 1 — % — % (0.04) % — % 0.30 % Return on average equity 1 11.25 % 32.89 % 8.50 % 15.37 % 15.99 % Net interest margin 2 3 3.35 % 3.78 % 3.48 % 3.60 % 3.51 % Efficiency ratio 4 51.58 % 52.11 % 78.64 % 60.33 % 66.63 % Overhead ratio 1 5 3.40 % 6.09 % 4.96 % 4.85 % 4.55 % Equity to assets 10.57 % 10.32 % 10.95 % 10.57 % 10.95 % Asset Quality Data and Ratios: Charge-offs $ 111 $ 23 $ — $ 1,890 $ 676 Recoveries $ 5 $ 8 $ 49 $ 17 $ 54 Net loan charge-offs to total loans 1 6 0.03 % — % (0.01) % 0.17 % 0.06 % Allowance for loan losses $ 25,913 $ 17,742 $ 11,874 $ 25,913 $ 11,874 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 7 1.81 % 1.19 % 0.86 % 1.81 % 0.86 % Nonperforming loans $ 14,893 $ 14,061 $ 5,627 $ 14,893 $ 5,627 Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.04 % 0.94 % 0.41 % 1.04 % 0.41 % Mortgage Data: Locked pipeline $ — $ 486,093 $ 247,339 $ — $ 247,339 Sold loan volume $ 318,583 $ 848,954 $ 465,581 $ 1,590,761 $ 1,114,741 Sold loan refinance volume $ 134,025 $ 542,123 $ 192,868 $ 885,965 $ 380,820 1 annualized for the quarterly periods presented 2 net interest income as a percentage of average interest earning assets 3 presented on a fully tax-equivalent basis 4 noninterest expense as a percentage of net interest income and noninterest income 5 noninterest expense as a percentage of average assets 6 charge-offs less recoveries 7 excludes loans held for sale Non-GAAP Reconciliation: Tangible Book Value per Common Share (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Quarterly Year-to-Date 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Third Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Goodwill $ 2,350 $ 19,232 $ 19,630 $ 2,350 $ 19,630 Intangibles 2,554 2,708 3,649 2,554 3,649 Total intangibles 4,904 21,940 23,279 4,904 23,279 Total equity 234,116 228,500 206,240 234,116 206,240 Less: Preferred equity (7,334 ) (7,334 ) (7,334 ) (7,334 ) (7,334 ) Less: Total intangibles (4,904 ) (21,940 ) (23,279 ) (4,904 ) (23,279 ) Tangible common equity 221,878 199,226 175,627 221,878 175,627 Tangible common equity 221,878 199,226 175,627 221,878 175,627 Common shares outstanding (000s) 11,889 11,968 11,814 11,889 11,814 Tangible book value per common share $ 18.66 $ 16.65 $ 14.87 $ 18.66 $ 14.87 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201102006002/en/ © Business Wire 2020

