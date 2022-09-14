Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. MVB Financial Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MVBF   US5538101024

MVB FINANCIAL CORP.

(MVBF)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-14 pm EDT
31.56 USD   +1.68%
04:38pMVB FINANCIAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:31pMVB Financial Corp. to Appoint Steven E. Crouse as Chief Financial Officer
BU
09/09Quartz Names MVB Bank as One of 2022 Best Companies for Remote Workers™
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MVB Financial Corp. to Appoint Steven E. Crouse as Chief Financial Officer

09/14/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

In connection with the previously announced definitive merger agreement of MVB Financial Corp. (“MVBF,” “MVB Financial” or “MVB”) (Nasdaq: MVBF) and Integrated Financial Holdings Inc. (“IFH”) (OTCQX: IFHI), Steven E. Crouse will be appointed Chief Financial Officer of MVBF upon closing of the transaction.

In his new role, Crouse will be responsible for all financial and fiscal management aspects of company operations for MVB. Reporting to Don Robinson, President of MVBF and MVB Bank, Crouse will provide leadership and coordination in administrative, business planning, accounting, finance and budgeting efforts of the company.

“With his nearly 30 years of banking experience, we are pleased to have Steve join Team MVB as a trusted partner,” Robinson said. “As a seasoned executive, Steve will provide immediate value to our organization.”

Crouse most recently served as Executive Vice President (EVP), Chief Financial Officer for Integrated Financial Holdings (“IFH”). He joined the IFH family of companies in 2019. In addition to overseeing the audit function for West Town Bank & Trust, he was responsible for the financial management of the holding company and the bank.

Prior to his tenure at IFH, Crouse was the EVP, Chief Financial Officer at Paragon Bank (now TowneBank) and Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Accounting Officer at Capital Bank Financial Corporation, working to help develop strategies to maximize shareholder value. He also spent time as an Audit Manager at McGladrey & Pullen. He serves as an Executive Board Member and past Director of Finance for the Boy Scouts of America and holds a B.A. degree in Accounting from North Carolina State University.

Crouse, a Certified Public Accountant, is a graduate of Leadership Raleigh 24, a member of the Board of Directors for Junior Achievement of Eastern North Carolina and is 2022 Chairman of the North Carolina Bankers Association’s NC Bank CFO Peer Group. In 2013 he was named CFO of the Year-Good Samaritan Award by the Triangle Business Journal for his volunteer work with nonprofits. In 2017 he was named CFO of the Year-Large Public Company by the Triangle Business Journal. Crouse and his family reside in Apex, North Carolina.

About MVB Financial Corp.

MVB Financial Corp., the holding company of MVB Bank, Inc., is publicly traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market® under the ticker “MVBF.” Nasdaq is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its subsidiary, MVB Bank, Inc., and the Bank’s subsidiaries, the Company provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond. For more information about MVB, please visit http://ir.mvbbanking.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

MVB Financial Corp. has made forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, in this earnings release that are intended to be covered by the protections provided under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations about the future and subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company and its subsidiaries. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “should,”, “would,” “will,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “continues,” or the negative of those terms or similar expressions. Note that many factors could affect the future financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries, both individually and collectively, and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Therefore, undue reliance should not be placed upon any forward-looking statements. Those factors include but are not limited to: market, economic, operational, liquidity, and credit risk; changes in market interest rates; inability to achieve anticipated synergies and successfully integrate recent mergers and acquisitions; inability to successfully execute business plans, including strategies related to investments in financial technology companies; competition; length and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the Company’s business and financial condition; changes in economic, business, and political conditions; changes in demand for loan products and deposit flow; operational risks and risk management failures; and government regulation and supervision. Additional factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as well as its other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update, revise, or correct any forward-looking statements.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about MVB FINANCIAL CORP.
04:38pMVB FINANCIAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and E..
AQ
04:31pMVB Financial Corp. to Appoint Steven E. Crouse as Chief Financial Officer
BU
09/09Quartz Names MVB Bank as One of 2022 Best Companies for Remote Workers™
BU
09/08Fortune and Great Place to Work® Name MVB Bank to List of 2022 Best Workplaces in Finan..
BU
08/25MVB FINANCIAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, ..
AQ
08/25MVB Financial Appoints W. Marston Becker Chair
MT
08/25W. Marston Becker Named Chairman of the MVB Financial Corp. Board of Directors
BU
08/25MVB Financial Corp. Appoints W. Marston Becker as Chairman of the Board
CI
08/18MVB FINANCIAL : Declares Third Quarter 2022 Dividend - Form 8-K
PU
08/18MVB FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on MVB FINANCIAL CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 157 M - -
Net income 2022 19,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 20,5x
Yield 2022 2,19%
Capitalization 380 M 380 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,43x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 458
Free-Float 76,5%
Chart MVB FINANCIAL CORP.
Duration : Period :
MVB Financial Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MVB FINANCIAL CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 31,04 $
Average target price 43,83 $
Spread / Average Target 41,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Larry F. Mazza Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald T. Robinson President, CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
William Marston Becker Chairman
John C. Marion Chief Operating Officer
Brad Greathouse Chief Administration Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MVB FINANCIAL CORP.-25.24%380
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-26.50%341 322
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-23.58%273 198
INDUSTRIAL & COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LTD.-11.36%213 649
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-9.92%163 936
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.48%154 093