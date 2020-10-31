Log in
MVC Capital, Inc.    MVC

MVC CAPITAL, INC.

(MVC)
ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Shareholders About Its Ongoing Merger Investigations; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm - MVC, MOBL, STND, CIT

10/31/2020 | 06:31pm EDT

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating:

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE: MVC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Barings BDC, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, MVC Capital shareholders will receive 0.94024 shares of Barings BDC and $0.39492 in cash for each share of MVC Capital stock. If you are an MVC Capital shareholder, click on this link to learn more about your legal rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/mvc-capital-inc-mvc-stock-merger-barings-bdc.

MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBL) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Ivanti, Inc. for $7.05 in cash per share. If you are a MobileIron shareholder, click on this link to learn more about your legal rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/mobileiron-inc-mobl-stock-merger-ivanti/.

Standard AVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: STND) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Dollar Mutual Bancorp for $33.00 per share. If you are a Standard AVB shareholder, click on this link to learn more about your legal rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/standard-avb-financial-corp-stnd-merger-stock-dollar-mutual/.

CIT Group Inc. (NYSE: CIT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, CIT shareholders will receive 0.0620 shares of First Citizens class A common stock for each share of CIT common stock they own.  If you are a CIT Group shareholder, click on this link to learn more about your legal rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/cit-group-inc-stock-merger-first-citizens/.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com 
zhalper@halpersadeh.com 
https://www.halpersadeh.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-halper-sadeh-llp-reminds-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-merger-investigations-investors-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm--mvc-mobl-stnd-cit-301164332.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

© PRNewswire 2020

