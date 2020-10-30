WeissLaw LLP : Reminds MVC, GRNV, and CCX Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

1500 Broadway, 16th Floor

New York, NY 10036

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE: MVC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE: MVC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Barings BDC, Inc. ("BBDC"). Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, MVC shareholders will receive 0.94024 shares of BBDC common stock and $0.39 in cash for each share of MVC common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $7.69 based upon BBDC's October 29, 2020 closing price of $7.76. If you own MVC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/mvc-capital-inc/

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNV)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNV) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held Accountable Healthcare America, Inc. ("AHA"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, GRNV will acquire AHA through a reverse merger that will result in AHA becoming a publicly-listed company. At closing, current AHA shareholders will own approximately 66.5% of the combined company. If you own GRNV shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/greenvision-acquisition-corp/

Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE: CCX)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE: CCX) in connection with the company's proposed merger with privately-held Software Luxembourg Holding S.A. ("Skillsoft"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, CCX will acquire Skillsoft through a reverse merger that will result in Skillsoft becoming a publicly-traded company. Upon closing, Skillsoft will acquire Global Knowledge Training LLC for approximately $233 million, bringing the value of the entire transaction to nearly $1.5 billion. If you own CCX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://weisslawllp.com/ccx/

