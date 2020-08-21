Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  MVC Capital, Inc.    MVC

MVC CAPITAL, INC.

(MVC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

WeissLaw LLP : Reminds MVC and SUNW Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/21/2020 | 09:23pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and
would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning
this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.
WeissLaw LLP
1500 Broadway, 16th Floor
New York, NY  10036
(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771
stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE: MVC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MVC Capital, Inc. (NYSE: MVC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Barings BDC, Inc. ("BBDC").  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, MVC shareholders will receive 0.94024 shares of BBDC common stock and $0.39492 in cash for each share of MVC common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $8.17 based upon BBDC's August 20, 2020 closing price of $8.27.  If you own MVC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/mvc-capital-inc/

Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by The Peck Company Holdings, Inc ("PECK").  Under the terms of the agreement, SUNW shareholders will receive 0.185171 PECK shares for each share of SUNW common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of only $0.72 based upon PECK's August 20, 2020 closing price of $3.87.  If you own SUNW shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: http://www.weisslawllp.com/sunworks-inc/

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weisslaw-llp-reminds-mvc-and-sunw-shareholders-about-its-ongoing-investigations-301116595.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about MVC CAPITAL, INC.
08/21WEISSLAW LLP : Reminds MVC and SUNW Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigation..
PR
08/14MVC CAPITAL INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FO : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequ..
BU
08/13STOCKHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of MVC..
PR
08/13Halper Sadeh LLP Continues to Investigate the Following Mergers; Shareholders..
PR
08/12MVC CAPITAL ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of MVC and Enc..
BU
08/11WeissLaw LLP Investigates MVC Capital, Inc.
PR
08/11MVC CAPITAL, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Regulation FD Di..
AQ
07/31MVC CAPITAL, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/23MVC CAPITAL, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/20MVC CAPITAL, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other E..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group