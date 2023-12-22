Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.12.2023 / 09:10 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Cedric
Last name(s): Balzar

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
mVISE AG

b) LEI
391200K3F40VTYFY3054 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006204589

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.725 EUR 1094.75 EUR
0.725 EUR 1094.75 EUR
0.745 EUR 1080.25 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.7315 EUR 3269.7500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
20/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


Language: English
Company: mVISE AG
Stadttor 1
40219 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.mvise.de

 
