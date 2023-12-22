Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.12.2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Cedric
Last name(s): Balzar

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
mVISE AG

b) LEI
391200K3F40VTYFY3054 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006204589

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.740 EUR 1443.00 EUR
0.770 EUR 2310.00 EUR
0.800 EUR 2000.00 EUR
0.820 EUR 2460.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.7859 EUR 8213.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
21/12/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: mVISE AG
Stadttor 1
40219 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.mvise.de

 
88269  22.12.2023 CET/CEST

