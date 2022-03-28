MVP : MVPT Annual Report 2021

Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guideline
MVP Holdings Inc.
3437 W. Shaw Ave. Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93711
_______________________________
559-999-7571
www.mvpholdingsinc.com
casey@mvpholdings.com
4700
Annual Report
For the Period Ending: December 31, 2021
(the "Reporting Period")
As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:
1,002,290.
As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:
50,039,145.
As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:
170,769,145.
Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:Yes: ☐
No: ☒
Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control5 of the company has occurred over this reportperiod:
5 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:
(i) Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting
securities;
-
(ii) The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;
-
(iii) A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or
(iv) The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.
Yes: ☐ 1)
No: ☒
Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)
In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.
We were originally incorporated in Nevada as PTN Investment Group, Inc. on October 23, 2003. In May 2005, we amended our Articles of Incorporation to change our name to Pro Travel Network, Inc. from PTN Investment Group, Inc.
In May 2009 we changed our name to PTN, Inc. On June 12, 2020 we amended our articles of incorporation to change our name to MVP Holdings Inc.
The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years;
Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):
Nevada - active and in good standing.
Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:
NA
List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:
The Travel assets of Pro Travel Network were sold on 3/1/20.
Mealthy Inc. became a wholly owned subsidiary. on 7/1/20.
On April 2, 2020 we amended our articles of incorporation to increase the authorized common shares to 250,000,000.
On July 7, 2021 the Company filed for a reverse stock split. On October 26, 2021 the 50:1 reverse stock split was approved.
The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:
3437 W Shaw Ave Suite 101, Fresno, Ca. 93711
The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:
Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address: ☒
Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?
Yes: ☐
No: ☒
If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:
2)Security Information
|
Trading symbol:
|
MVPT
|
Exact title and class of securities outstanding:
|
Common Stock
|
CUSIP:
|
5538741084
|
Par or stated value:
|
$0.001
|
Total shares authorized:
|
250,000,000
|
Total shares outstanding:
|
1,002,290
|
Number of shares in the Public Float6:
|
34,833
|
Total number of shareholders of record:
|
91
Trading symbol:
Exact title and class of securities outstanding: CUSIP:
Par or stated value:
Total shares authorized: Total shares outstanding:
as of date: December 31, 2021
as of date: December 31, 2021
as of date: December 31, 2021
as of date:
|
Name:
|
Pacific Stock Transfer
|
Phone:
|
702-361-3033
|
Email:
|
Tiffany@pacificstocktransfer.com
|
Address:
|
6725 Via Austi Pkwy Suite 300, Las Vegas, NV 89119
Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?7 Yes: ☒
No: ☐
3)Issuance History
The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.
Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.
6 "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.
7 To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.
A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares
Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods: ☐
|
Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End:
Opening BalanceDate 1/1/2019
Common: 33,889,145
Preferred: 0
|
*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.
|
Date of Transaction
|
Transaction type (e.g. new issuance, cancellation, shares returned to treasury)
|
Number of Shares Issued (or cancelled)
|
Class of Securities
|
Value of shares issued ($/per share) at Issuance
|
Were the shares issued at a discount to market price at the time of issuance? (Yes/No)
|
Individual/ Entity Shares were issued to (entities must have individual with voting / investment control disclosed).
|
Reason for share issuance (e.g. for cash or debt conversion) -OR-Nature of Services Provided
|
Restricted or Unrestricted as of this filing.
|
Exemption or Registration Type.
|
4/23/2020
|
New issuance
|
137,500,00 0
|
Common
|
$0.001
|
Yes
|
Casey Musick
|
Compensation
|
Restricted
|
Restricted
|
4/28/2020
|
Cancelled
|
(20,000)
|
Common
|
NA
|
NA
|
Cassandra Baxley
|
NA
|
Unrestricted
|
Rule 144
|
4/28/2020
|
Cancelled
|
(5,000)
|
Common
|
NA
|
NA
|
Ron Huffman
|
NA
|
Unrestricted
|
Rule 144
|
4/28/2020
|
Cancelled
|
(25,000)
|
Common
|
NA
|
NA
|
Rebecca Hiura
|
NA
|
Unrestricted
|
Rule 144
|
4/28/2020
|
Cancelled
|
(20,000)
|
Common
|
NA
|
NA
|
Jerry Johnson
|
NA
|
Unrestricted
|
Rule 144
|
4/28/2020
|
Cancelled
|
(10,000)
|
Common
|
NA
|
NA
|
Irma Ruiz
|
NA
|
Unrestricted
|
Rule 144
|
4/28/2020
|
Cancelled
|
(25,000)
|
Common
|
NA
|
NA
|
Tammy Worton
|
NA
|
Unrestricted
|
Rule 144
|
4/28/2020
|
Cancelled
|
(100,000)
|
Common
|
NA
|
NA
|
Raymond Lopez
|
NA
|
Unrestricted
|
Rule 144
|
4/28/2020
|
Cancelled
|
(20,000)
|
Common
|
NA
|
NA
|
James Estes
|
NA
|
Unrestricted
|
Rule 144
|
4/28/2020
|
Cancelled
|
(10,000)
|
Common
|
NA
|
NA
|
Douglas Singer
|
NA
|
Unrestricted
|
Rule 144
|
4/28/2020
|
Cancelled
|
(10,000)
|
Common
|
NA
|
NA
|
Consuelo Raz
|
NA
|
Unrestricted
|
Rule 144
|
4/28/2020
|
Cancelled
|
(20,000)
|
Common
|
NA
|
NA
|
Marlo Esperon
|
NA
|
Unrestricted
|
Rule 144
|
4/28/2020
|
Cancelled
|
(15,000)
|
Common
|
NA
|
NA
|
Harold Cardwell
|
NA
|
Unrestricted
|
Rule 144
|
4/28/2020
|
Cancelled
|
(15,000)
|
Common
|
NA
|
NA
|
James Estes
|
NA
|
Unrestricted
|
Rule 144
|
4/28/2020
|
Cancelled
|
(15,000)
|
Common
|
NA
|
NA
|
Douglas Singer
|
NA
|
Unrestricted
|
Rule 144
|
4/28/2020
|
Cancelled
|
(20,000)
|
Common
|
NA
|
NA
|
Unlimited Profits.com
|
NA
|
Unrestricted
|
Rule 144
|
4/28/2020
|
Cancelled
|
(5,000)
|
Common
|
NA
|
NA
|
Tammy Daggs
|
NA
|
Unrestricted
|
Rule 144
|
4/28/2020
|
Cancelled
|
(10,000)
|
Common
|
NA
|
NA
|
Jerry Johnson
|
NA
|
Unrestricted
|
Rule 144
|
4/28/2020
|
Cancelled
|
(20,000)
|
Common
|
NA
|
NA
|
Fredrick Herzog
|
NA
|
Unrestricted
|
Rule 144
|
4/28/2020
|
Cancelled
|
(10,000)
|
Common
|
NA
|
NA
|
Paul Hobson
|
NA
|
Unrestricted
|
Rule 144
|
4/28/2020
|
Cancelled
|
(25,000)
|
Common
|
NA
|
NA
|
Ron Sacka
|
NA
|
Unrestricted
|
Rule 144
|
4/28/2020
|
Cancelled
|
(100,000)
|
Common
|
NA
|
NA
|
Raymond Lopez
|
NA
|
Unrestricted
|
Rule 144
|
4/28/2020
|
Cancelled
|
(10,000)
|
Common
|
NA
|
NA
|
Leo Moya
|
NA
|
Unrestricted
|
Rule 144
|
4/28/2020
|
Cancelled
|
(20,000)
|
Common
|
NA
|
NA
|
Rebecca Hiura
|
NA
|
Unrestricted
|
Rule 144
|
4/28/2020
|
Cancelled
|
(10,000)
|
Common
|
NA
|
NA
|
Irma Ruiz
|
NA
|
Unrestricted
|
Rule 144
|
4/28/2020
|
Cancelled
|
(20,000)
|
Common
|
NA
|
NA
|
Drew Bolton
|
NA
|
Unrestricted
|
Rule 144
|
4/28/2020
|
Cancelled
|
(5,000)
|
Common
|
NA
|
NA
|
Karen Barker
|
NA
|
Unrestricted
|
Rule 144
|
4/28/2020
|
Cancelled
|
(5,000)
|
Common
|
NA
|
NA
|
Ron Huffman
|
NA
|
Unrestricted
|
Rule 144
|
4/28/2020
|
Cancelled
|
(10,000)
|
Common
|
NA
|
NA
|
Chau Bui
|
NA
|
Unrestricted
|
Rule 144
|
4/28/2020
|
Cancelled
|
(5,000)
|
Common
|
NA
|
NA
|
Anette Chevoya
|
NA
|
Unrestricted
|
Rule 144
|
4/28/2020
|
Cancelled
|
(5,000)
|
Common
|
NA
|
NA
|
Cuca Nazario
|
NA
|
Unrestricted
|
Rule 144
|
4/28/2020
|
Cancelled
|
(5,000)
|
Common
|
NA
|
NA
|
Marissa Naquin
|
NA
|
Unrestricted
|
Rule 144
|
4/28/2020
|
Cancelled
|
(5,000)
|
Common
|
NA
|
NA
|
Nathan Hay
|
NA
|
Unrestricted
|
Rule 144
|
4/28/2020
|
Cancelled
|
(5,000)
|
Common
|
NA
|
NA
|
Anna Pineda
|
NA
|
Unrestricted
|
Rule 144