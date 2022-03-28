Log in
    MVPT   US5538742074

MVP HOLDINGS INC.

(MVPT)
MVP : MVPT Annual Report 2021

03/28/2022 | 11:24pm EDT
Disclosure Statement Pursuant to the Pink Basic Disclosure Guideline

MVP Holdings Inc.

3437 W. Shaw Ave. Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93711

_______________________________

559-999-7571

www.mvpholdingsinc.com

casey@mvpholdings.com

4700

Annual Report

For the Period Ending: December 31, 2021

(the "Reporting Period")

As of December 31, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

1,002,290.

As of September 30, 2021, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

50,039,145.

As of December 31, 2020, the number of shares outstanding of our Common Stock was:

170,769,145.

Indicate by check mark whether the company is a shell company (as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act of 1934):

Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether the company's shell status has changed since the previous reporting period:Yes:

No:

Indicate by check mark whether a Change in Control5 of the company has occurred over this reportperiod:

5 "Change in Control" shall mean any events resulting in:

(i) Any "person" (as such term is used in Sections 13(d) and 14(d) of the Exchange Act) becoming the "beneficial owner" (as defined in Rule 13d-3 of the Exchange Act), directly or indirectly, of securities of the Company representing fifty percent (50%) or more of the total voting power represented by the Company's then outstanding voting

securities;

  • (ii) The consummation of the sale or disposition by the Company of all or substantially all of the Company's assets;

  • (iii) A change in the composition of the Board occurring within a two (2)-year period, as a result of which fewer than a majority of the directors are directors immediately prior to such change; or

(iv) The consummation of a merger or consolidation of the Company with any other corporation, other than a merger or consolidation which would result in the voting securities of the Company outstanding immediately prior thereto continuing to represent (either by remaining outstanding or by being converted into voting securities of the surviving entity or its parent) at least fifty percent (50%) of the total voting power represented by the voting securities of the Company or such surviving entity or its parent outstanding immediately after such merger or consolidation.

Yes: 1)

No:

Name and address(es) of the issuer and its predecessors (if any)

In answering this item, provide the current name of the issuer any names used by predecessor entities, along with the dates of the name changes.

We were originally incorporated in Nevada as PTN Investment Group, Inc. on October 23, 2003. In May 2005, we amended our Articles of Incorporation to change our name to Pro Travel Network, Inc. from PTN Investment Group, Inc.

In May 2009 we changed our name to PTN, Inc. On June 12, 2020 we amended our articles of incorporation to change our name to MVP Holdings Inc.

The state of incorporation or registration of the issuer and of each of its predecessors (if any) during the past five years;

Please also include the issuer's current standing in its state of incorporation (e.g. active, default, inactive):

Nevada - active and in good standing.

Describe any trading suspension orders issued by the SEC concerning the issuer or its predecessors since inception:

NA

List any stock split, stock dividend, recapitalization, merger, acquisition, spin-off, or reorganization either currently anticipated or that occurred within the past 12 months:

The Travel assets of Pro Travel Network were sold on 3/1/20.

Mealthy Inc. became a wholly owned subsidiary. on 7/1/20.

On April 2, 2020 we amended our articles of incorporation to increase the authorized common shares to 250,000,000.

On July 7, 2021 the Company filed for a reverse stock split. On October 26, 2021 the 50:1 reverse stock split was approved.

The address(es) of the issuer's principal executive office:

3437 W Shaw Ave Suite 101, Fresno, Ca. 93711

The address(es) of the issuer's principal place of business:

Check box if principal executive office and principal place of business are the same address:

Has the issuer or any of its predecessors been in bankruptcy, receivership, or any similar proceeding in the past five years?

Yes:

No:

If this issuer or any of its predecessors have been the subject of such proceedings, please provide additional details in the space below:

2)Security Information

Trading symbol:

MVPT

Exact title and class of securities outstanding:

Common Stock

CUSIP:

5538741084

Par or stated value:

$0.001

Total shares authorized:

250,000,000

Total shares outstanding:

1,002,290

Number of shares in the Public Float6:

34,833

Total number of shareholders of record:

91

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

All additional class(es) of publicly traded securities (if any):

Trading symbol:

Exact title and class of securities outstanding: CUSIP:

Par or stated value:

Total shares authorized: Total shares outstanding:Transfer Agentas of date December 31, 2021

as of date: December 31, 2021

as of date: December 31, 2021

as of date: December 31, 2021

as of date: as of date:

Name:

Pacific Stock Transfer

Phone:

702-361-3033

Email:

Tiffany@pacificstocktransfer.com

Address:

6725 Via Austi Pkwy Suite 300, Las Vegas, NV 89119

Is the Transfer Agent registered under the Exchange Act?7 Yes:

No:

3)Issuance History

The goal of this section is to provide disclosure with respect to each event that resulted in any direct changes to the total shares outstanding of any class of the issuer's securities in the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent interim period.

Disclosure under this item shall include, in chronological order, all offerings and issuances of securities, including debt convertible into equity securities, whether private or public, and all shares, or any other securities or options to acquire such securities, issued for services. Using the tabular format below, please describe these events.

6 "Public Float" shall mean the total number of unrestricted shares not held directly or indirectly by an officer, director, any person who is the beneficial owner of more than 10 percent of the total shares outstanding (a "control person"), or any affiliates thereof, or any immediate family members of officers, directors and control persons.

7 To be included in the Pink Current Information tier, the transfer agent must be registered under the Exchange Act.

A. Changes to the Number of Outstanding Shares

Check this box to indicate there were no changes to the number of outstanding shares within the past two completed fiscal years and any subsequent periods:

Shares Outstanding as of Second Most Recent Fiscal Year End:

Opening BalanceDate 1/1/2019

Common: 33,889,145

Preferred: 0

*Right-click the rows below and select "Insert" to add rows as needed.

Date of Transaction

Transaction type (e.g. new issuance, cancellation, shares returned to treasury)

Number of Shares Issued (or cancelled)

Class of Securities

Value of shares issued ($/per share) at Issuance

Were the shares issued at a discount to market price at the time of issuance? (Yes/No)

Individual/ Entity Shares were issued to (entities must have individual with voting / investment control disclosed).

Reason for share issuance (e.g. for cash or debt conversion) -OR-Nature of Services Provided

Restricted or Unrestricted as of this filing.

Exemption or Registration Type.

4/23/2020

New issuance

137,500,00 0

Common

$0.001

Yes

Casey Musick

Compensation

Restricted

Restricted

4/28/2020

Cancelled

(20,000)

Common

NA

NA

Cassandra Baxley

NA

Unrestricted

Rule 144

4/28/2020

Cancelled

(5,000)

Common

NA

NA

Ron Huffman

NA

Unrestricted

Rule 144

4/28/2020

Cancelled

(25,000)

Common

NA

NA

Rebecca Hiura

NA

Unrestricted

Rule 144

4/28/2020

Cancelled

(20,000)

Common

NA

NA

Jerry Johnson

NA

Unrestricted

Rule 144

4/28/2020

Cancelled

(10,000)

Common

NA

NA

Irma Ruiz

NA

Unrestricted

Rule 144

4/28/2020

Cancelled

(25,000)

Common

NA

NA

Tammy Worton

NA

Unrestricted

Rule 144

4/28/2020

Cancelled

(100,000)

Common

NA

NA

Raymond Lopez

NA

Unrestricted

Rule 144

4/28/2020

Cancelled

(20,000)

Common

NA

NA

James Estes

NA

Unrestricted

Rule 144

4/28/2020

Cancelled

(10,000)

Common

NA

NA

Douglas Singer

NA

Unrestricted

Rule 144

4/28/2020

Cancelled

(10,000)

Common

NA

NA

Consuelo Raz

NA

Unrestricted

Rule 144

4/28/2020

Cancelled

(20,000)

Common

NA

NA

Marlo Esperon

NA

Unrestricted

Rule 144

4/28/2020

Cancelled

(15,000)

Common

NA

NA

Harold Cardwell

NA

Unrestricted

Rule 144

4/28/2020

Cancelled

(15,000)

Common

NA

NA

James Estes

NA

Unrestricted

Rule 144

4/28/2020

Cancelled

(15,000)

Common

NA

NA

Douglas Singer

NA

Unrestricted

Rule 144

4/28/2020

Cancelled

(20,000)

Common

NA

NA

Unlimited Profits.com

NA

Unrestricted

Rule 144

4/28/2020

Cancelled

(5,000)

Common

NA

NA

Tammy Daggs

NA

Unrestricted

Rule 144

4/28/2020

Cancelled

(10,000)

Common

NA

NA

Jerry Johnson

NA

Unrestricted

Rule 144

4/28/2020

Cancelled

(20,000)

Common

NA

NA

Fredrick Herzog

NA

Unrestricted

Rule 144

4/28/2020

Cancelled

(10,000)

Common

NA

NA

Paul Hobson

NA

Unrestricted

Rule 144

4/28/2020

Cancelled

(25,000)

Common

NA

NA

Ron Sacka

NA

Unrestricted

Rule 144

4/28/2020

Cancelled

(100,000)

Common

NA

NA

Raymond Lopez

NA

Unrestricted

Rule 144

4/28/2020

Cancelled

(10,000)

Common

NA

NA

Leo Moya

NA

Unrestricted

Rule 144

4/28/2020

Cancelled

(20,000)

Common

NA

NA

Rebecca Hiura

NA

Unrestricted

Rule 144

4/28/2020

Cancelled

(10,000)

Common

NA

NA

Irma Ruiz

NA

Unrestricted

Rule 144

4/28/2020

Cancelled

(20,000)

Common

NA

NA

Drew Bolton

NA

Unrestricted

Rule 144

4/28/2020

Cancelled

(5,000)

Common

NA

NA

Karen Barker

NA

Unrestricted

Rule 144

4/28/2020

Cancelled

(5,000)

Common

NA

NA

Ron Huffman

NA

Unrestricted

Rule 144

4/28/2020

Cancelled

(10,000)

Common

NA

NA

Chau Bui

NA

Unrestricted

Rule 144

4/28/2020

Cancelled

(5,000)

Common

NA

NA

Anette Chevoya

NA

Unrestricted

Rule 144

4/28/2020

Cancelled

(5,000)

Common

NA

NA

Cuca Nazario

NA

Unrestricted

Rule 144

4/28/2020

Cancelled

(5,000)

Common

NA

NA

Marissa Naquin

NA

Unrestricted

Rule 144

4/28/2020

Cancelled

(5,000)

Common

NA

NA

Nathan Hay

NA

Unrestricted

Rule 144

4/28/2020

Cancelled

(5,000)

Common

NA

NA

Anna Pineda

NA

Unrestricted

Rule 144

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MVP Holdings Inc. published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 03:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
