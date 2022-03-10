MVV Energie : Dr. Hansjörg Roll reappointed to MVV's Executive Board for further five years

At its meeting on 10 March 2022, the Supervisory Board of the Mannheim energy company MVV extended the appointment of Executive Board member Dr. Hansjörg Roll until 31 December 2027. This was announced by the Supervisory Board Chairman, Mannheim's Lord High Mayor Dr. Peter Kurz, in Mannheim after today's meeting of the company's Supervisory Board. Dr. Hansjörg Roll has been a member of the Executive Board of MVV Energie AG since the start of 2015 and is responsible for the technology division. Moreover, Dr. Roll is also standing in to coordinate the activities of MVV's Executive Board during the absence of CEO Dr. Georg Müller, who for health reasons is temporarily unable to discharge his Executive Board duties.

By reappointing Dr. Hansjörg Roll, the Supervisory Board is sending an important sign of continuity to MVV's employees, shareholders, customers and municipal partners in the challenging current climate. Dr. Peter Kurz: "Given his in-depth knowledge of the energy industry and longstanding entrepreneurial expertise, Dr. Hansjörg Roll will continue to contribute to MVV's business success in future as well. His profound technological expertise is also a key foundation for structuring the Mannheim Model in technical terms. This will enable MVV to be one of the first climate-positive energy companies in Germany from 2040 onwards. Dr. Hansjörg Roll will focus in particular on promoting the transformation in district heating to 100-percent green energy sources."