    DE000A0H52F5

MVV ENERGIE AG

(MVV1)
MVV Energie : Dr. Hansjörg Roll reappointed to MVV's Executive Board for further five years

03/10/2022 | 12:24pm EST
At its meeting on 10 March 2022, the Supervisory Board of the Mannheim energy company MVV extended the appointment of Executive Board member Dr. Hansjörg Roll until 31 December 2027. This was announced by the Supervisory Board Chairman, Mannheim's Lord High Mayor Dr. Peter Kurz, in Mannheim after today's meeting of the company's Supervisory Board. Dr. Hansjörg Roll has been a member of the Executive Board of MVV Energie AG since the start of 2015 and is responsible for the technology division. Moreover, Dr. Roll is also standing in to coordinate the activities of MVV's Executive Board during the absence of CEO Dr. Georg Müller, who for health reasons is temporarily unable to discharge his Executive Board duties.

By reappointing Dr. Hansjörg Roll, the Supervisory Board is sending an important sign of continuity to MVV's employees, shareholders, customers and municipal partners in the challenging current climate. Dr. Peter Kurz: "Given his in-depth knowledge of the energy industry and longstanding entrepreneurial expertise, Dr. Hansjörg Roll will continue to contribute to MVV's business success in future as well. His profound technological expertise is also a key foundation for structuring the Mannheim Model in technical terms. This will enable MVV to be one of the first climate-positive energy companies in Germany from 2040 onwards. Dr. Hansjörg Roll will focus in particular on promoting the transformation in district heating to 100-percent green energy sources."



MVV Energie AG published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 17:23:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 4 257 M 4 716 M 4 716 M
Net income 2021 199 M 220 M 220 M
Net Debt 2021 612 M 678 M 678 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Yield 2021 3,28%
Capitalization 2 280 M 2 526 M 2 526 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,89x
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 6 568
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Georg Müller Chairman-Management Board
Philipp Riemen Head-Finance & Investor Relations
Peter Kurz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hansjörg Roll Chief Technology Officer
Detlef Falk Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MVV ENERGIE AG-2.26%2 526
NEXTERA ENERGY-13.97%157 648
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.41%81 037
SOUTHERN COMPANY-1.11%71 162
IBERDROLA, S.A.-5.86%68 988
ENEL S.P.A.-14.29%67 989