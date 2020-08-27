MVV Energie : Dr. Stephan Küßner appointed to Executive Board of Juwi AG with responsibility for finance

The 46 year-old will thus succeed Dagmar Rehm (57), who is leaving the company. She has been a member of the Executive Board of the leading renewable energies project developer since January 2017. These changes were announced by the company on Wednesday. The Supervisory Board thanks Dagmar Rehm for her commitment and achievements on behalf of the Juwi Group and wishes her all the best, both professionally and privately, for the future.

Dr. Küßner has worked at Juwi's parent company, MVV Energie AG, in Mannheim since 2008. From 2015, he was Director of the 'Renewable Energies Project Development' division and was thus responsible for a core strategic component of the entire MVV Group. Prior to this, he gained a wide range of experience in business and energy management in functions within the Group's strategy department. He studied economics at the University of Mannheim and in Louvain-la-Neuve/Belgium and then, while working, obtained a doctorate from the German University of Administrative Sciences Speyer. He started his professional career at PricewaterhouseCoopers and worked as a project director at a medium-sized consultancy.

About the juwi group

The juwi group is one of the world's leading companies in the area of renewable energy. The renewable energy pioneer offers project development, Hybrid Solutions as well as EPC and O&M services. Company activities are mainly projects with solar and wind. The juwi group was established in 1996 in Rhineland-Palatinate/Germany. Since the end of 2014, Mannheim based utility MVV Energie AG has been partner shareholder of the juwi Group. juwi has about 850 employees worldwide, branches on all continents and is actively engaged in various projects all over the globe. Working together with passion to implement renewable energy economically and reliably is what drives us.

So far, juwi has realized more than 1,000 wind turbines with a total capacity of more than. 2,400 megawatts at 180 sites globally. In the solar segment, more than 1,700 projects with a total capacity of around 2,700 megawatts have been designed and constructed. Combined, these energy systems produce around 8.0 billion kilowatt hours of clean energy per year, equaling the annual demand of more than 2.6 million German households. Within the past 20 years, juwi has initiated an investment volume of around 9.0 billion euros to realize these projects.

