    MVV1   DE000A0H52F5

MVV ENERGIE AG

(MVV1)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

MVV Energie : Financial Report 2021 FY

12/14/2021 | 08:28am EST
Annual Report

2021

Annual Report 2021 | MVV

MVV AT A GLANCE

ADJUSTED SALES

ADJUSTED EBIT

4.1 EURO BILLION

278 EURO MILLION

INVESTMENTS

306 EURO MILLION

2021

2

Annual Report 2021 | MVV

MVV in Figures

FY 2021

FY 2020

% change

Financial key figures

Sales and earnings

Adjusted sales excluding energy taxes (Euro million)

4,131

3,515

+ 18

Adjusted EBITDA 1 (Euro million)

482

449

+ 7

Adjusted EBIT 1 (Euro million)

278

233

+ 19

Adjusted annual net income 1 (Euro million)

177

128

+ 38

Adjusted annual net income after minority interests 1 (Euro million)

150

104

+ 44

Capital structure

Adjusted total assets at 30 September 2 (Euro million)

5,815

4,582

+ 27

Adjusted total assets excluding margins at 30 September 2, 3 (Euro million)

4,994

4,582

+ 9

Adjusted equity at 30 September 2 (Euro million)

1,662

1,571

+ 6

Adjusted equity ratio at 30 September 2 (%)

28.6

34.3

- 17

Adjusted equity ratio excluding margins at 30 September 2, 3 (%)

33.3

34.3

- 3

Net financial debt at 30 September (Euro million)

628

1,374

- 54

Net financial debt excluding margins at 30 September 3 (Euro million)

1,450

1,352

+ 7

Cash flow and investments

Cash flow from operating activities (Euro million)

1,203

383

>+ 100

Cash flow from operating activities excluding margins 3 (Euro million)

360

391

- 8

Investments (Euro million)

306

322

- 5

Value performance

ROCE (%)

10.2

7.7

+ 32

ROCE excluding margins 3 (%)

8.9

7.8

+ 14

WACC (%)

5.9

6.0

- 2

Value spread (%)

4.3

1.7

>+ 100

Value spread excluding margins 3 (%)

3.0

1.8

+ 67

Capital employed (Euro million)

2,715

3,018

- 10

Capital employed excluding margins 3 (Euro million)

3,115

3,001

+ 4

Share

Dividend per share 4 (Euro)

1.05

0.95

+ 11

Adjusted earnings per share 1 (Euro)

2.28

1.57

+ 45

  • Excluding non-operating measurement items for financial derivatives, excluding structural adjustment for part-time early retirement and including interest income from finance leases

2 Excluding non-operating measurement items for financial derivatives

  • Excluding collateral deposited at MVV for counterparty default risks (margins))
    4 Subject to approval by Annual General Meeting on 11 March 2022

3

Annual Report 2021 | MVV

FY 2021

FY 2020

% change

Non-financial key figures

Direct CO2 emissions (Scope 1) 1 (tonnes 000s)

3,440

3,315

+ 4

Indirect CO2 emissions (Scopes 2 and 3) 1, 2 (tonnes 000s)

5,432

4,586

+ 18

Net CO2 savings 1 (tonnes 000s)

1,002

766

+ 31

Electricity generation capacity from renewable energies 1 (MWe)

564

531

+ 6

Renewable energies as share of proprietary electricity generation 1 (%)

32

34

- 6

Electricity generation volumes from renewable energies 1, 2 (kWh million)

1,217

1,274

- 4

Green heat generation capacity 1 (MWt)

793

752

+ 5

Green heat as share of proprietary heat generation 1, 2, 3 (%)

36

31

+ 16

Green heat generation volumes 1, 2, 3 (kWh million)

2,541

1,990

+ 28

Completed development of new renewable energies plants (MWe)

610

262

>+ 100

Operations management for renewable energies plants (MWe)

3,811

3,729

+ 2

Number of employees at 30 September (headcount)

6,470

6,260

+ 3

of which women

1,825

1,760

+ 4

of which men

4,645

4,500

+ 3

of which full-time employees

5,513

5,324

+ 4

of which part-time employees

957

936

+ 2

Number of trainees at 30 September (headcount)

340

341

0

Share of female managers at 30 September (%)

14

15

- 7

Accident frequency rate (LTIF) 4 (number of accidents per 1,000,000 hours of work)

4.1

6.7

- 39

  • Fully consolidated and at-equity companies
    2 Previous year's figure adjusted
    3 Heat from biomass and biogas plants and from energy from waste/refuse-derived fuels (RDF) 4 Figures for 2020 and 2019 calendar years

4

Contents

To Our Shareholders.........................................................

6

Letter from the CEO ............................................................

6

Executive Board ..................................................................

9

Supervisory Board Report .................................................

11

Share.................................................................................

16

Combined Management Report .....................................

19

Group Fundamentals.........................................................

19

Group Structure ............................................................

19

Business Model ............................................................

20

Corporate Strategy .......................................................

21

Value-Based Corporate Management ..........................

24

Technology and Innovation...........................................

25

Group Business Performance ...........................................

28

Major Developments and Executive Board Summary...

28

Comparison of Expected and Actual Business

Performance and Outlook.............................................

29

Business Framework ....................................................

30

Presentation of Earnings Performance .........................

38

Presentation of Asset Position ......................................

43

Presentation of Financial Position.................................

46

Combined Non-Financial Declaration ...........................

48

Business Performance of MVV Energie AG ......................

77

Corporate Governance Declaration...................................

82

Remuneration Report ........................................................

91

Executive Board Remuneration ....................................

91

Supervisory Board Remuneration.................................

94

Takeover-Related Disclosures ..........................................

95

Outlook, Opportunity and Risk Report ...............................

96

Outlook .........................................................................

96

Opportunity and Risk Report.........................................

98

Consolidated Financial Statements ............................

108

Income Statement...........................................................

108

Statement of Comprehensive Income.............................

109

Balance Sheet ................................................................

110

Statement of Changes in Equity .....................................

111

Cash Flow Statement .....................................................

112

Notes to MVV's

2021 Consolidated Financial Statements .......................

114

Notes to Income Statement........................................

124

Notes to Balance Sheet .............................................

128

Responsibility Statement ................................................

185

Directors and Officers .....................................................

186

Independent Auditor's Report .........................................

194

Other Disclosures..........................................................

202

Auditor's Report on

Combined Non-Financial Declaration .............................

202

Five-Year Overview ........................................................

204

Financial Calendar..........................................................

206

5

Disclaimer

MVV Energie AG published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 13:27:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
