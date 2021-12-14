MVV Energie : Financial Report 2021 FY

Adjusted sales excluding energy taxes (Euro million)
4,131
3,515
+ 18
Adjusted EBITDA 1 (Euro million)
482
449
+ 7
Adjusted EBIT 1 (Euro million)
278
233
+ 19
Adjusted annual net income 1 (Euro million)
177
128
+ 38
Adjusted annual net income after minority interests 1 (Euro million)
150
104
+ 44
Capital structure
Adjusted total assets at 30 September 2 (Euro million)
5,815
4,582
+ 27
Adjusted total assets excluding margins at 30 September 2, 3 (Euro million)
4,994
4,582
+ 9
Adjusted equity at 30 September 2 (Euro million)
1,662
1,571
+ 6
Adjusted equity ratio at 30 September 2 (%)
28.6
34.3
- 17
Adjusted equity ratio excluding margins at 30 September 2, 3 (%)
33.3
34.3
- 3
Net financial debt at 30 September (Euro million)
628
1,374
- 54
Net financial debt excluding margins at 30 September 3 (Euro million)
1,450
1,352
+ 7
Cash flow and investments
Cash flow from operating activities (Euro million)
1,203
383
>+ 100
Cash flow from operating activities excluding margins 3 (Euro million)
360
391
- 8
Investments (Euro million)
306
322
- 5
Value performance
ROCE (%)
10.2
7.7
+ 32
ROCE excluding margins 3 (%)
8.9
7.8
+ 14
WACC (%)
5.9
6.0
- 2
Value spread (%)
4.3
1.7
>+ 100
Value spread excluding margins 3 (%)
3.0
1.8
+ 67
Capital employed (Euro million)
2,715
3,018
- 10
Capital employed excluding margins 3 (Euro million)
3,115
3,001
+ 4
Share
Dividend per share 4 (Euro)
1.05
0.95
+ 11
Adjusted earnings per share 1 (Euro)
2.28
1.57
+ 45
Excluding non-operating measurement items for financial derivatives, excluding structural adjustment for part-time early retirement and including interest income from finance leases
2 Excluding non-operating measurement items for financial derivatives
Excluding collateral deposited at MVV for counterparty default risks (margins))
4 Subject to approval by Annual General Meeting on 11 March 2022
3
Annual Report 2021 | MVV
FY 2021
FY 2020
% change
Non-financial key figures
Direct CO2 emissions (Scope 1) 1 (tonnes 000s)
3,440
3,315
+ 4
Indirect CO2 emissions (Scopes 2 and 3) 1, 2 (tonnes 000s)
5,432
4,586
+ 18
Net CO2 savings 1 (tonnes 000s)
1,002
766
+ 31
Electricity generation capacity from renewable energies 1 (MWe)
564
531
+ 6
Renewable energies as share of proprietary electricity generation 1 (%)
32
34
- 6
Electricity generation volumes from renewable energies 1, 2 (kWh million)
1,217
1,274
- 4
Green heat generation capacity 1 (MWt)
793
752
+ 5
Green heat as share of proprietary heat generation 1, 2, 3 (%)
36
31
+ 16
Green heat generation volumes 1, 2, 3 (kWh million)
2,541
1,990
+ 28
Completed development of new renewable energies plants (MWe)
610
262
>+ 100
Operations management for renewable energies plants (MWe)
3,811
3,729
+ 2
Number of employees at 30 September (headcount)
6,470
6,260
+ 3
of which women
1,825
1,760
+ 4
of which men
4,645
4,500
+ 3
of which full-time employees
5,513
5,324
+ 4
of which part-time employees
957
936
+ 2
Number of trainees at 30 September (headcount)
340
341
0
Share of female managers at 30 September (%)
14
15
- 7
Accident frequency rate (LTIF) 4 (number of accidents per 1,000,000 hours of work)
4.1
6.7
- 39
Fully consolidated and at-equity companies
2 Previous year's figure adjusted
3 Heat from biomass and biogas plants and from energy from waste/refuse-derived fuels (RDF) 4 Figures for 2020 and 2019 calendar years
4
Contents
To Our Shareholders.........................................................
6
Letter from the CEO ............................................................
