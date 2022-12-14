Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. MVV Energie AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MVV1   DE000A0H52F5

MVV ENERGIE AG

(MVV1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:30 2022-12-14 am EST
28.90 EUR   +1.40%
04:56aMvv Energie : Financial Report 2022 FY
PU
12/13Mvv Energie : completes sale of its Czech subsidiary MVV Energie CZ to Cube Infrastructure Managers
PU
09/02German hard coal power plant reductions
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MVV Energie : Financial Report 2022 FY

12/14/2022 | 04:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Annual Report 2022

Annual Report 2022 | MVV

MVV in Figures

FY 2022

FY 2021

% change

Financial key figures

Sales and earnings

Adjusted sales excluding energy taxes (Euro million)

4,199

4,131

+ 2

Adjusted EBITDA 1 (Euro million)

564

482

+ 17

Adjusted EBITDA excluding disposal gains

509

479

+ 6

Adjusted EBIT 1 (Euro million)

353

278

+ 27

Adjusted EBIT excluding disposal gains

298

275

+ 8

Adjusted annual net income 1 (Euro million)

249

177

+ 41

Adjusted annual net income after minority interests 1 (Euro million)

176

150

+ 17

Capital structure

Adjusted total assets at 30 September 2 (Euro million)

6,888

5,815

+ 18

Adjusted total assets excluding margins at 30 September 2, 3 (Euro million)

5,434

4,994

+ 9

Adjusted equity at 30 September 2 (Euro million)

1,863

1,662

+ 12

Adjusted equity ratio at 30 September 2 (%)

27.1

28.6

- 5

Adjusted equity ratio excluding margins at 30 September 2, 3 (%)

34.3

33.3

+ 3

Net financial debt at 30 September (Euro million)

32

628

- 95

Net financial debt excluding margins at 30 September 3 (Euro million)

1,449

1,450

0

Cash flow and investments

Cash flow from operating activities (Euro million)

952

1,203

- 21

Cash flow from operating activities excluding margins 3 (Euro million)

357

360

- 1

Investments (Euro million)

335

306

+ 9

Value performance

ROCE (%)

16.2

10.2

+ 59

ROCE excluding disposal gains (%)

13.7

10.1

+ 36

ROCE excluding margins 3 (%)

10.7

8.9

+ 20

ROCE excluding disposal gains and excluding margins (%)

9.0

8.8

+ 2

WACC (%)

6.6

5.9

+ 12

Value spread (%)

9.6

4.3

>+ 100

Value spread excluding disposal gains (%)

7.1

4.2

+ 69

Value spread excluding margins 3 (%)

4.1

3.0

+ 37

Value spread excluding disposal gains and excluding margins (%)

2.4

2.9

- 17

Capital employed (Euro million)

2,178

2,715

- 20

Capital employed excluding margins 3 (Euro million)

3,298

3,115

+ 6

Share

Dividend per share 4 (Euro)

1.05

1.05

0

Adjusted earnings per share 1 (Euro)

2.67

2.28

+ 17

  1. Excluding non-operating measurement items for financial derivatives, excluding structural adjustment for part-time early retirement and including interest income from finance leases
  2. Excluding non-operating measurement items for financial derivatives
  3. Excluding collateral deposited at MVV for counterparty default risks (margins)
  4. Subject to approval by Annual General Meeting on 10 March 2023

2

Annual Report 2022 | MVV

FY 2022

FY 2021

% change

Non-financial key figures

Direct CO2 emissions (Scope 1) 1, 2 (tonnes 000s)

3,647

3,510

+ 4

Indirect CO2 emissions (Scope 2) 1, 2 (tonnes 000s)

147

115

+ 28

Indirect CO2 emissions (Scope 3) 1, 2 (tonnes 000s)

5,072

5,310

- 4

Electricity generation capacity from renewable energies 1, 3 (MWe)

614

564

+ 9

Renewable energies as share of proprietary electricity generation 1 (%)

32

32

0

Electricity generation volumes from renewable energies 1, 4 (kWh million)

1,295

1,217

+ 6

Green heat generation capacity 1 (MWt)

861

793

+ 9

Green heat as share of proprietary heat generation 1, 5 (%)

39

36

+ 8

Green heat generation volumes 1, 2, 5 (kWh million)

2,662

2,561

+ 4

Completed development of new renewable energies plants (MWe)

476

610

- 22

Operations management for renewable energies plants (MWe)

3,779

3,811

- 1

Number of employees at 30 September (headcount)

6,556

6,470

+ 1

of which women

1,864

1,825

+ 2

of which men

4,692

4,645

+ 1

of which full-time employees

5,529

5,513

-

of which part-time employees

1,027

957

+ 7

Number of trainees at 30 September (headcount)

335

340

- 1

Share of female managers at 30 September (%)

16

14

+ 14

Accident frequency rate (LTIF) 6

(number of accidents per 1,000,000 hours of work)

3.7

4.1

- 10

  1. Fully consolidated and at-equity companies
  2. Previous year's figure adjusted
  3. Including electricity generation capacity from wind turbines for repowering at 30 September 2022 (30 MW)/30 September 2021 (20 MW)
  4. Including electricity generation volumes from wind turbines for repowering at 30 September 2022 (21 million kWh)/ 30 September 2021 (14 million kWh)
  5. Heat from biomass, biogas and energy from waste plants, including RDF plants
  6. Figures for 2021 and 2020 calendar years

3

Annual Report 2022 | MVV

Contents

To Our Shareholders.........................................................

5

Letter from the CEO ............................................................

5

Executive Board ..................................................................

8

Supervisory Board Report .................................................

10

Share.................................................................................

16

Combined Management Report .....................................

19

Group Fundamentals.........................................................

19

Group Structure ............................................................

19

Business Model ............................................................

20

Corporate Strategy .......................................................

21

Value-Based Corporate Management ..........................

24

Technology and Innovation...........................................

25

Group Business Performance ...........................................

29

Major Developments and Overall Summary .................

29

Business Framework ....................................................

32

Presentation of Earnings Performance .........................

40

Presentation of Asset Position ......................................

45

Presentation of Financial Position.................................

48

Combined Non-Financial Declaration ...........................

50

Business Performance of MVV Energie AG ......................

96

Corporate Governance Declaration.................................

101

Takeover-Related Disclosures ........................................

110

Outlook, Opportunity and Risk Report .............................

111

Outlook .......................................................................

111

Opportunity and Risk Report.......................................

113

Consolidated Financial Statements ............................

127

Income Statement...........................................................

127

Statement of Comprehensive Income.............................

128

Balance Sheet ................................................................

129

Statement of Changes in Equity .....................................

130

Cash Flow Statement .....................................................

131

Notes to MVV's

2022 Consolidated Financial Statements .......................

133

Notes to Income Statement........................................

144

Notes to Balance Sheet .............................................

149

Responsibility Statement ................................................

208

Directors and Officers .....................................................

209

Independent Auditor's Report .........................................

216

Remuneration Report ....................................................

224

Other Disclosures..........................................................

235

Auditor's Report on

Combined Non-Financial Declaration .............................

235

Five-Year Overview ........................................................

238

EU Taxonomy Tables .....................................................

240

Financial Calendar..........................................................

255

Imprint/Contact ...............................................................

255

4

Annual Report 2022 | MVV

Letter from the CEO | TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS

To Our Shareholders

Letter from the CEO

Dr. Georg Müller

CEO of

MVV Energie AG

DEAR LADIES AND GENTLEMEN,

When the new Federal Government took up office about a year ago, the energy policy agenda was clear: Inject fresh momentum into the energy transition, speed up the expansion of renewable energies, bring green heat out of the shadows, step up efforts to reduce CO2. All measures were to be aligned to the 1.5-degree trajectory formulated in international climate agreements. The first projects were soon initiated and so-called "Easter" and "Summer" packages were prepared.

Have any of these aspects become any less important due to Russia's attack on Ukraine, the geopolitical consequences thereby triggered and the upheaval seen on energy markets? Certainly not! They still show the way ahead for wise energy policy, now maybe more than ever. But it is also right that these targets should be joined by the need to uphold supply relia- bility, (re-)stabilise markets and reduce the burden on consumers and industry.

We have to make a distinction between measures that still make sense in the long term and those that are additionally required in the short term. These two aspects have often been confused in the debates and variety of opinions expressed in recent months. This created the impression that Germany had moved away from its path towards a modern, forward- looking energy supply and was incapable of reacting appropriately to the disruptions seen in recent months. Both conclusions are wrong. In view of our international obligations, the basic direction of German energy strategy cannot be up for debate. The immediate measures taken by the Federal Government to secure commodity imports and gas procurement interdependencies on the one hand and support various customer groups in coping with price rises on the other may justify questions in individual cases. Given the available timescale and resources, however, this approach has the right focuses.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MVV Energie AG published this content on 14 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2022 09:55:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MVV ENERGIE AG
04:56aMvv Energie : Financial Report 2022 FY
PU
12/13Mvv Energie : completes sale of its Czech subsidiary MVV Energie CZ to Cube Infrastructure..
PU
09/02German hard coal power plant reductions
RE
08/29German hard coal power plant reductions due low water levels
RE
08/18Mvv Energie : signs agreement to sell its Czech subsidiary MVV Energie CZ to Cube Infrastr..
PU
08/18Cube Infrastructure Fund III, managed by Cube Infrastructure Managers S.A., signed an a..
CI
08/12MVV Energie AG Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Jun..
CI
08/12Mvv : robust earnings in difficult market climate
PU
05/13MVV Energie AG Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended Mar..
CI
04/05Vulcan Energy To Provide MVV With Geothermal Energy In Germany
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 257 M 4 532 M 4 532 M
Net income 2021 199 M 212 M 212 M
Net Debt 2021 612 M 651 M 651 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Yield 2021 3,28%
Capitalization 1 878 M 2 000 M 2 000 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,89x
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 6 500
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart MVV ENERGIE AG
Duration : Period :
MVV Energie AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MVV ENERGIE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Georg Müller Chairman-Management Board
Philipp Riemen Head-Finance & Investor Relations
Peter Kurz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hansjörg Roll Chief Technology Officer
Detlef Falk Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MVV ENERGIE AG-19.49%2 000
NEXTERA ENERGY-6.65%173 181
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-2.46%79 393
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.83%77 453
IBERDROLA, S.A.5.62%73 377
ENEL S.P.A.-25.52%56 762