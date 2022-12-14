MVV Energie : Financial Report 2022 FY

Annual Report 2022 | MVV Letter from the CEO | TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS

To Our Shareholders

Letter from the CEO

Dr. Georg Müller

CEO of

MVV Energie AG

DEAR LADIES AND GENTLEMEN,

When the new Federal Government took up office about a year ago, the energy policy agenda was clear: Inject fresh momentum into the energy transition, speed up the expansion of renewable energies, bring green heat out of the shadows, step up efforts to reduce CO2. All measures were to be aligned to the 1.5-degree trajectory formulated in international climate agreements. The first projects were soon initiated and so-called "Easter" and "Summer" packages were prepared.

Have any of these aspects become any less important due to Russia's attack on Ukraine, the geopolitical consequences thereby triggered and the upheaval seen on energy markets? Certainly not! They still show the way ahead for wise energy policy, now maybe more than ever. But it is also right that these targets should be joined by the need to uphold supply relia- bility, (re-)stabilise markets and reduce the burden on consumers and industry.

We have to make a distinction between measures that still make sense in the long term and those that are additionally required in the short term. These two aspects have often been confused in the debates and variety of opinions expressed in recent months. This created the impression that Germany had moved away from its path towards a modern, forward- looking energy supply and was incapable of reacting appropriately to the disruptions seen in recent months. Both conclusions are wrong. In view of our international obligations, the basic direction of German energy strategy cannot be up for debate. The immediate measures taken by the Federal Government to secure commodity imports and gas procurement interdependencies on the one hand and support various customer groups in coping with price rises on the other may justify questions in individual cases. Given the available timescale and resources, however, this approach has the right focuses.