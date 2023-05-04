Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. MVV Energie AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MVV1   DE000A0H52F5

MVV ENERGIE AG

(MVV1)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:36:21 2023-05-04 am EDT
31.20 EUR   +0.97%
Mvv Energie : Publication of Insider Information as per Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
PU
Comparison portal: Electricity and gas tariffs often below price brakes
DP
South African Stocks Poised for Two-day Rally Ahead of Interest Rate Decision
MT
MVV Energie : Publication of Insider Information as per Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

05/04/2023 | 05:23am EDT
In the second quarter of its 2023 financial year, MVV Energie upheld the positive momentum already seen in the first quarter and generated operating earnings (excluding disposal gains) of Euro 449 million in the first six months of the 2023 financial year (2022: Euro 207 million). On this basis, and given more stable conditions in the overall economy and energy industry, MVV is raising its full-year forecast for the 2023 financial year. It now expects to generate operating earnings (excluding disposal gains) in a range of between Euro 650 million and Euro 720 million. The growth in key earnings figures is due in particular to an exceptionally strong performance in the energy trading business, and here predominantly from marketing renewable energies.

MVV Energie will publish further details of its business performance and its forecast on 15 May 2023 in its Half-Year Report for the first six months of the 2023 financial year.

Contact:

Philipp Riemen
Head of Department
Finance and Investor Relations
T +49 621 290 16 55
philipp.riemen@remove-this.mvv.de

Attachments

Disclaimer

MVV Energie AG published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 09:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 5 950 M 6 578 M 6 578 M
Net income 2022 -292 M -323 M -323 M
Net Debt 2022 24,9 M 27,5 M 27,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 -6,50x
Yield 2022 3,65%
Capitalization 2 037 M 2 252 M 2 252 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 6 132
Free-Float 49,9%
Chart MVV ENERGIE AG
Duration : Period :
MVV Energie AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MVV ENERGIE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Georg Müller Chairman-Management Board
Philipp Riemen Head-Finance & Investor Relations
Peter Kurz Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hansjörg Roll Chief Technology Officer
Detlef Falk Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MVV ENERGIE AG1.98%2 252
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.82%152 546
IBERDROLA, S.A.7.32%81 663
SOUTHERN COMPANY2.44%79 959
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-5.23%75 007
ENEL S.P.A.21.25%68 505
