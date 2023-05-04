MVV Energie : Publication of Insider Information as per Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

In the second quarter of its 2023 financial year, MVV Energie upheld the positive momentum already seen in the first quarter and generated operating earnings (excluding disposal gains) of Euro 449 million in the first six months of the 2023 financial year (2022: Euro 207 million). On this basis, and given more stable conditions in the overall economy and energy industry, MVV is raising its full-year forecast for the 2023 financial year. It now expects to generate operating earnings (excluding disposal gains) in a range of between Euro 650 million and Euro 720 million. The growth in key earnings figures is due in particular to an exceptionally strong performance in the energy trading business, and here predominantly from marketing renewable energies.

MVV Energie will publish further details of its business performance and its forecast on 15 May 2023 in its Half-Year Report for the first six months of the 2023 financial year.

