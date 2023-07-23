Certain Shares of My Beat AB are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 23-JUL-2023.

Certain Shares of My Beat AB (publ) are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 23-JUL-2023. These Shares will be under lockup for 27 days starting from 26-JUN-2023 to 23-JUL-2023.



Details:

These parties have contractually committed to Mangold Fondkommission AB not to, with customary exceptions, sell securities or carry out other transactions with the equivalent effect of a sale without, in each individual case, first having obtained written approval from Mangold Fondkommission AB. The decision to provide such written consent is decided by Mangold Fondkommission AB and assessment is made in each individual case. Granted consent can be based on individual as well as business reasons.



The lock-up period runs until and including 23 July 2023 and the lock-up commitment covers all securities in the Company. Overall, lock-up agreements have been entered into for approximately twelve (12) percent of the outstanding number of shares in My Beat.