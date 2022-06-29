Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. My Food Bag Group Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MFB   NZMFBE0004S1

MY FOOD BAG GROUP LIMITED

(MFB)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-28
0.8200 NZD    0.00%
05:52pMY FOOD BAG : Employee share schemes - Issue of rights
PU
06/01My Food Bag Group Limited Announces Retirement of Chris Marshall as Director
CI
05/20My Food Bag Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

My Food Bag : Employee share schemes - Issue of rights

06/29/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For personal use only

My Food Bag Group Limited

30 June 2022

NZX/ASX Code: MFB

MY FOOD BAG GROUP LIMITED - EMPLOYEE SHARE OWNERSHIP AND INCENTIVE SCHEMES

As noted in My Food Bag's recent annual report, as part of the employee remuneration review undertaken in 2021, the Board has recently established two new incentive schemes, discussed below. These incentives will form an important part of My Food Bag's overall employment proposition going forward, and they are aligned to My Food Bag's strategy to attract, reward and retain high calibre employees committed to My Food Bag's long term success.

Long term incentive plan

The Board has established a new long term incentive plan. This LTI will operate as a performance share rights scheme, similar in nature to the schemes operated by many other listed issuers in New Zealand. The employees invited to participate in the LTI will include the members of the Senior Leadership Team, as well as certain other senior employees of the business based on job grading.

The Board has issued the first tranche of performance rights under the LTI to eligible employees. In total, 1,820,518 performance rights were issued based on a share price of $0.887. The share price used to calculate the number of performance rights to be issued was determined objectively, based on the volume weighted average share price of My Food Bag's shares over the 10 business day period following the recent release of My Food Bag FY22 results.

With the exception of the CEO, the conditions attaching to the performance rights comprise retention over the vesting period of two years and (as to 50% of the performance rights issued to each eligible employee) the achievement of a performance hurdle measured by reference to My Food Bag's relative total shareholder returns over that vesting period. The value of each grant has been determined by reference to each eligible employee's base salary.

The grant made to the CEO, Kevin Bowler, is more bespoke. Mr Bowler has been issued 624,013 performance rights, which in value terms equates to 100% of Mr Bowler's base salary. This is larger (in proportionate terms) than the grants made to the other participating senior employees but reflects the important role of the CEO in delivering My Food Bag's strategy and the fact that Mr Bowler will not receive a further grant next year during the current two year vesting period. Mr Bowler's performance rights are also entirely performance based, with 50% of his performance rights based on the relative TSR hurdle and 50% on an absolute EPS (earnings per share) hurdle.

Employee share ownership scheme

The Board also identified an opportunity to establish a more inclusive employee share ownership scheme for all permanent employees (other than those participating in the LTI) working at least 30 hours per week. This scheme operates in a similar manner to the LTI, albeit the vesting of the share rights is entirely dependent on retention over the vesting period of two years.

In total, 385,548 share rights have now been issued to eligible employees who accepted the offer made to them. The value of each grant made to eligible employees was $3,000 (being 3,382 share rights based on the share price of $0.887).

Capital change notices reflecting these grants accompany this announcement.

My Food Bag Group Limited

NZCN 6113607

ARBN 646 807 301

My Food Bag Group Limited

For personal use only

Authorised by:

Board of Directors of My Food Bag Group Limited

Ends

For investor or analyst queries, please contact: Mark Winter

ir@myfoodbag.co.nz

My Food Bag Group Limited NZCN 6113607

ARBN 646 807 301

For personal use only

Notice of issue of Share Rights under the My Food Bag's Employee Share Ownership Scheme

This notice is given under NZX Listing Rule 3.13.1 and relates to the issue of Share Rights to certain eligible employees under My Food Bag's employee share ownership scheme. If the Share Rights vest (based on a retention condition over the two year vesting period) the holder may exercise an option to acquire ordinary shares in My Food Bag.

Section 1: Issuer information

Name of issuer

My Food Bag Group Limited

NZX ticker code

MFB

Class of financial product

Share Rights, each representing

an entitlement (upon vesting and

exercise) to acquire an ordinary

share in My Food Bag Group

Limited

ISIN (If unknown, check on NZX website)

N/A (the ISIN of MFB's ordinary

shares is NZMFBE0004S1)

Currency

N/A

Section 2: Capital change details

Number issued/acquired/redeemed

385,548 Share Rights

Nominal value (if any)

N/A

Issue/acquisition/redemption price per security

Nil - Share Rights are issued

under the scheme to eligible

employees for no consideration

Nature of the payment (for example, cash or other consideration)

N/A

Amount paid up (if not in full)

N/A

Percentage of total class of Financial Products

100% of Share Rights on issue (if

issued/acquired/redeemed/ (calculated on the number of Financial

these Share Rights vest and are

Products of the Class, excluding any Treasury Stock, in existence)1

exercised, this would equate to

0.16% of the ordinary shares of

My Food Bag Group Limited

currently on issue).

For an issue of Convertible Financial Products or Options, the

Issue of Share Rights pursuant to

principal terms of Conversion (for example the Conversion price and

My Food Bag's employee share

Conversion date and the ranking of the Financial Product in relation

ownership scheme. The Share

to other Classes of Financial Product) or the Option (for example,

Rights give the holder the right to

the exercise price and exercise date)

acquire ordinary shares in My

Food Bag Group Limited, which

may be exercised if the Share

Rights vest.

1 The percentage is to be calculated immediately before the issue, acquisition, redemption or Conversion.

For personal use only

The Share Rights will vest if the

holder remains employed by My

Food Bag during the two-year

vesting period (and, for clarity, no

disqualifying factors apply at the

end of that period).

There is no amount payable by

the holder either on the grant of

the Share Rights or in relation to

the issue of ordinary shares if

those Share Rights vest and are

exercised.

Reason for issue/acquisition/redemption and specific authority for

Issue of Share Rights pursuant to

issue/acquisition/redemption/ (the reason for change must be

My Food Bag's employee share

identified here)

ownership scheme. Board

resolution dated 13 June 2022

and permitted by NZX Listing Rule

4.6.1.

Total number of Financial Products of the Class after the

385,548 Share Rights.

issue/acquisition/redemption/Conversion (excluding Treasury Stock)

There is no treasury stock.

and the total number of Financial Products of the Class held as

Treasury Stock after the issue/acquisition/redemption.

In the case of an acquisition of shares, whether those shares are to

N/A

be held as treasury stock

Specific authority for the issue, acquisition, or redemption, including

Board resolution dated 13 June

a reference to the rule pursuant to which the issue, acquisition, or

2022 and permitted by NZX

redemption is made

Listing Rule 4.6.1.

Terms or details of the issue, acquisition, or redemption (for

As above. Any ordinary share

example: restrictions, escrow arrangements)

issued on the vesting and

exercise of the Share Rights will

be credited as fully paid up and

rank equally in all respects with

the other ordinary shares of My

Food Bag Group Limited.

Date of issue/acquisition/redemption

30 June 2022

Section 3: Authority for this announcement and contact person

Name of person authorised to make this announcement

Mark Winter, Chief Financial Officer

Contact person for this announcement

Mark Winter, Chief Financial Officer

Contact phone number

+64 9 886 9840

Contact email address

ir@myfoodbag.co.nz

Date of release through MAP

30 June 2022

For personal use only

Notice of issue of Performance Rights under the My Food Bag's Long Term Incentive Plan

This notice is given under NZX Listing Rule 3.13.1 and relates to the issue of Performance Rights to certain senior employees under My Food Bag's long term incentive plan. If the Performance Rights vest (based on certain vesting conditions, including the achievement of a performance hurdle(s)) the holder may exercise an option to acquire ordinary shares in My Food Bag.

Section 1: Issuer information

Name of issuer

My Food Bag Group Limited

NZX ticker code

MFB

Class of financial product

Performance Rights, each

representing an entitlement

(upon vesting and exercise) to

acquire an ordinary share in My

Food Bag Group Limited

ISIN (If unknown, check on NZX website)

N/A (the ISIN of MFB's ordinary

shares is NZMFBE0004S1)

Currency

N/A

Section 2: Capital change details

Number issued/acquired/redeemed

1,820,518 Performance Rights

Nominal value (if any)

N/A

Issue/acquisition/redemption price per security

Nil - Performance Rights are

issued under the plan for no

consideration

Nature of the payment (for example, cash or other consideration)

N/A

Amount paid up (if not in full)

N/A

Percentage of total class of Financial Products

100% of Performance Rights on

issued/acquired/redeemed/ (calculated on the number of Financial

issue (if these Performance Rights

Products of the Class, excluding any Treasury Stock, in existence)1

vest and are exercised, this would

equate to 0.75% of the ordinary

shares of My Food Bag Group

Limited currently on issue).

For an issue of Convertible Financial Products or Options, the

Issue of Performance Rights

principal terms of Conversion (for example the Conversion price and

pursuant to My Food Bag's long-

Conversion date and the ranking of the Financial Product in relation

term incentive plan. The

to other Classes of Financial Product) or the Option (for example,

Performance Rights give the

the exercise price and exercise date)

holder the right to acquire

ordinary shares in My Food Bag

Group Limited, which may be

exercised if the Performance

Rights vest.

1 The percentage is to be calculated immediately before the issue, acquisition, redemption or Conversion.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

My Food Bag Group Ltd. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 21:51:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about MY FOOD BAG GROUP LIMITED
05:52pMY FOOD BAG : Employee share schemes - Issue of rights
PU
06/01My Food Bag Group Limited Announces Retirement of Chris Marshall as Director
CI
05/20My Food Bag Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 20..
CI
05/19My Food Bag Group Limited Announces Ordinary Dividend for the Period of Twelve Months E..
CI
2021My Food Bag Group Limited Appoints Paul Kelly as Chief Supply Chain Officer
CI
2021My Food Bag's After-Tax Net Profit Jumps in Six Months to September; Shares Plunge 11%
MT
2021MY FOOD BAG : H1 FY22 Interim Results
PU
2021My Food Bag Group Limited Reaffirms Earnings Guidance for the Full Year of Fiscal 2022
CI
2021My Food Bag Group Limited Declares Interim Dividend for the Half Year Ended 30 Septembe..
CI
2021My Food Bag Group Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 198 M 123 M 123 M
Net income 2023 20,8 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
Net cash 2023 7,28 M 4,52 M 4,52 M
P/E ratio 2023 9,57x
Yield 2023 8,66%
Capitalization 199 M 124 M 124 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,97x
EV / Sales 2024 0,90x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 87,4%
Chart MY FOOD BAG GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
My Food Bag Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MY FOOD BAG GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,82 NZD
Average target price 1,70 NZD
Spread / Average Target 107%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin Bowler Chief Executive Officer
Mark Winter Chief Financial Officer
Antony John Carter Independent Chairman
Fred Britton Chief Operating Officer
Jennifer Bunbury Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MY FOOD BAG GROUP LIMITED-28.70%124
NESTLÉ S.A.-13.18%318 997
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.-6.92%85 416
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY5.10%46 183
THE HERSHEY COMPANY14.21%44 908
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-15.45%43 364