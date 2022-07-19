My Food Bag : Notice of Meeting and Proxy Form

M Y F O O D B A G ' S 2 0 2 2 A N N U A L S H A R E H O L D E R S ' M E E T I N G

Important

Information

PERSONS ENTITLED TO VOTE If a shareholder has appointed a proxy, that shareholder can still

onlyVoting on the resolutions at the meeting will be by poll. Voting attend the meeting, but they will not be able to vote if a proxy has been

appointed to vote on their behalf.

use entitlements for the meeting will be fixed at 5:00pm (New Zealand

time) on Wednesday, 17 August 2022. Only persons registered as PROXY FORMS

shareholders at that time will be able to vote at this meeting, and only in

respect of the shares held by them at that time. A proxy form is enclosed with this Notice of Annual Meeting which

HOW TO ATTEND THE MEETING allows shareholders to vote on the resolutions notified in this Notice of

Annual Meeting and to submit questions in advance of the meeting.

Shareholders can attend the meeting and vote at the physical venue or Shareholders that wish to appoint a proxy should complete the

virtually through the Virtual Meeting Platform at www.virtualmeeting.

enclosed proxy form and return it to Link Market Services Limited by

co.nz/mfb22. If you are attending the meeting virtually, you will still

email or mail as set out in the proxy form. Alternatively, shareholders

be able to watch the meeting, vote and ask questions online using your

personal

can elect to lodge their proxy appointment online by visiting vote.

smartphone, tablet or computer. It will be your responsibility to make

linkmarketservices.com/MFB. When appointing a proxy online,

sure that you have a stable internet connection that will enable you to

shareholders on the New Zealand register will be required to enter their

utilise this option. More information regarding virtual attendance at

CSN or Holder Number and Authorisation Code (FIN) to complete

the Annual Meeting (including how to vote and ask questions virtually

the online validation process to securely appoint a proxy online.

during the meeting) is available in the Virtual Annual Meeting Online

Shareholders on the Australian register will be required to enter their

Portal Guide, which you can obtain online from Link Market Services.

Holder Number and postcode or country of residence to complete the

DIRECTIONS online validation process to securely appoint a proxy online.

The venue for the meeting is located in the PwC Tower which is part of If you wish to vote by proxy (or corporate representative), please

the Commercial Bay precinct in the Auckland CBD. On arrival in the return your proxy form to Link Market Services, or complete the online

SkyLobby via the entry on Customs Street West, please select the lift to appointment, by no later than 11:00am on Wednesday, 17 August

Level 30 to access the meeting venue at Link's offices. The building is 2022.

easily accessed from Britomart and the ferry terminal if you are arriving

on public transport. There are also public carparking options available, If you are attending the meeting in person, please bring the proxy

including the Downtown carpark (closest) and Britomart carpark (short form with you to the meeting, as the barcode will assist us with your

walk). registration prior to the meeting.

PROXIES AND CORPORATE REPRESENTATIVES SHAREHOLDER QUESTIONS

Any shareholder of My Food Bag who is entitled to attend and vote at Following the conclusion of formal business, there will be an

the Annual Meeting may appoint a proxy (or a representative in the opportunity for shareholders at the meeting to ask questions. To

case of a corporate shareholder) to attend the meeting and vote on encourage shareholder participation, we also invite those unable to

their behalf. A proxy need not be a shareholder of My Food Bag. attend in person to submit questions ahead of the meeting. If you would

like to submit a question you can do so online or using the enclosed

If you appoint a proxy, you may either direct your proxy how to vote proxy form. My Food Bag's external auditor, EY, will also be available

for you, or you may give the proxy discretion to vote as he or she sees at meeting to answer questions from shareholders relevant to the

fit. If you wish to give your proxy discretion, then you should make the external audit.

appropriate election, either on the proxy form or online, to grant your

proxy that discretion. You will be deemed to have given your proxy OTHER MATERIALS AND RESULTS

Fordiscretion if you do not make an election in relation to any resolution Copies of the Annual Meeting presentation materials will be published