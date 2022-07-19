Log in
    MFB   NZMFBE0004S1

MY FOOD BAG GROUP LIMITED

(MFB)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-18
0.8200 NZD    0.00%
05:44pMY FOOD BAG : Notice of Meeting and Proxy Form
PU
06/29MY FOOD BAG : Employee share schemes - Issue of rights
PU
06/01My Food Bag Group Limited Announces Retirement of Chris Marshall as Director
CI
My Food Bag : Notice of Meeting and Proxy Form

07/19/2022 | 05:44pm EDT
MY FOOD BAG 'S 2022 ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

Notice of

For

Meeting

11:00am, Friday 19 August 2022

Link Market Services

Level 30 | PWC Tower

15 Customs Street West | Auckland 1010

www.virtualmeeting.co.nz/mfb22

You're

Invited

As a shareholder of My Food Bag Group Limited (My Food Bag), you are invited to attend My Food Bag's annual shareholders' meeting. Notice is hereby given that this year's meeting will be held on Friday, 19 August 2022 at 11:00am (NZ time) (9.00am AEST) at the offices of Link Market Services in Auckland. My Food Bag is also enabling a virtual shareholder meeting option for you via the Link Market Services Virtual Meeting platform at www.virtualmeeting.co.nz/mfb22.

If you are attending the meeting in person, please bring your proxy form or your CSN/ Holder number with you to help make registration quick and simple with the Link Market Services team. If you are joining the meeting online, you will need your CSN/Holder number for verification purposes. Further instructions on how to participate are outlined in the "Important Information" section of this Notice of Meeting.

Date: Friday, 19 August 2022

Time: 11:00am (NZ time)

Venue: Link Market Services

Level 30 | PWC Tower

15 Customs Street West | Auckland 1010

If you intend to attend the meeting in person, we kindly ask that you inform us at ir@myfoodbag.co.nz. This will help us gauge the likely number of in-person attendees and assist us with preparing the physical venue. For the safety of those attending in person, if you are unwell or are in close contact with someone who is unwell, please attend the meeting online and not in person.

BUSINESS AND AGENDA OF MEETING

  1. Chairperson's address
  2. CEO's update
  3. Financial statements
    To receive and consider the Annual Report for the financial year ended 31 March 2022, including the financial statements and the auditor's report.
  4. Ordinary resolutions
    To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following ordinary resolutions at the meeting:
    1. Re-electionof Tony Carter
      That Tony Carter, who retires at the annual meeting and is eligible for re-election, be re-elected as a Director of My Food Bag.
    2. Election of Cecilia Robinson
      That Cecilia Robinson, who has been nominated and is eligible for election, be elected as a Director of My Food Bag.
    3. Auditor's Remuneration
      That the Directors of My Food Bag be authorised to fix the fees and expenses of the auditor of My Food Bag for the ensuing year.

After serving six years on the Board, Chris Marshall is retiring as a Director of My Food Bag at the meeting and is not seeking re-election.

The Board unanimously supports resolutions 1 to 3 and recommends that you vote in favour of them at the meeting.

  1. Other business

By order of the Board

Mark Winter

Chief Financial Officer

20 July 2022

EXPLANATORY NOTES

Each resolution is proposed as an ordinary resolution and, to be passed, requires approval by a simple majority of votes of the shareholders of My Food Bag who are entitled to vote on the resolution and who exercise their right to vote. No person is subject to any voting restriction in relation to any of these resolutions.

Resolution 1: Re-election of Tony Carter

Tony Carter retires and being eligible offers himself for re-election. This decision to retire before being required to do so under NZX Listing Rule 2.7.1 has been made for continuity purposes to stagger the appointment of Directors to avoid a scenario where a majority of the Directors are required to retire at the same meeting next year. The Board unanimously recommends that shareholders vote in favour of the re-election of Tony Carter. He is considered by the Board to be an independent director.

Tony joined the Board of My Food Bag in January 2021 and was appointed Chair at that time.

He has a broad range of experience in governance across the consumer, industrial services,

infrastructure and energy sectors. Tony moved into governance following a successful executive

career, where he served as Chief Executive and Managing Director at Foodstuffs for 10 years.

Tony is currently Chair of Datacom, TR Group, The Interiors Group and The Skin Institute and also

sits on the board of Vector. He was formerly Chair of Air New Zealand for six years, Chair of

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare for eight years, a director of Fletcher Building for nine years and a

director of ANZ Bank New Zealand for 10 years.

Tony graduated from the University of Canterbury with a Bachelor of Engineering with honours,

before completing a Masters of Philosophy at Loughborough University of Technology in the

TONY CARTER

United Kingdom. In 2020, Tony was made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for

services to business governance.

Resolution 2: Election of Cecilia Robinson

The Board has nominated Cecilia Robinson to be a Director of My Food Bag. This nomination was made by the Directors, collectively, in their capacity as shareholders of My Food Bag under NZX Listing Rule 2.3.1. Cecilia has accepted that nomination, and the Board unanimously recommends that shareholders vote in favour of her election at the Annual Meeting. If elected, the Board has determined that at this time Cecilia would be a non-independent director of My Food Bag having had regard to the non-exhaustive factors set out in the NZX Corporate Governance Code and Cecilia's long association with My Food Bag, including as co-founder.

Cecilia co-founded My Food Bag in 2012, was co-CEO until mid-2018 and served as a director of the company prior to its public listing in 2021. Cecilia has significant institutional knowledge about My Food Bag. Her entrepreneurial background and innovative drive would also complement the existing skills on the Board, and help support My Food Bag through its next exciting chapter of growth. Cecilia is also the founder and co-CEO of Tend Health and is a member of the Institute of Directors, a board member of Pie Funds, and a board member and founding trustee of the Prince's Trust Aotearoa, New Zealand.

CECILIA ROBINSON

Resolution 3: Auditor's remuneration

The current auditor of My Food Bag, EY, will be automatically reappointed as My Food Bag's auditor at the annual meeting in accordance with section 207T of the Companies Act 1993. Under that legislation, the auditor's fees and expenses must be fixed at the annual meeting or in the manner that the company determines at the meeting. Shareholder approval is therefore sought for the Directors of My Food Bag to fix EY's fees and expenses for the ensuing financial year. The Board unanimously supports this resolution and recommends that you vote in favour of it at the meeting.

Important

Information

PERSONS ENTITLED TO VOTE

If a shareholder has appointed a proxy, that shareholder can still

onlyVoting on the resolutions at the meeting will be by poll. Voting

attend the meeting, but they will not be able to vote if a proxy has been

appointed to vote on their behalf.

use

entitlements for the meeting will be fixed at 5:00pm (New Zealand

time) on Wednesday, 17 August 2022. Only persons registered as

PROXY FORMS

shareholders at that time will be able to vote at this meeting, and only in

respect of the shares held by them at that time.

A proxy form is enclosed with this Notice of Annual Meeting which

HOW TO ATTEND THE MEETING

allows shareholders to vote on the resolutions notified in this Notice of

Annual Meeting and to submit questions in advance of the meeting.

Shareholders can attend the meeting and vote at the physical venue or

Shareholders that wish to appoint a proxy should complete the

virtually through the Virtual Meeting Platform at www.virtualmeeting.

enclosed proxy form and return it to Link Market Services Limited by

co.nz/mfb22. If you are attending the meeting virtually, you will still

email or mail as set out in the proxy form. Alternatively, shareholders

be able to watch the meeting, vote and ask questions online using your

personal

can elect to lodge their proxy appointment online by visiting vote.

smartphone, tablet or computer. It will be your responsibility to make

linkmarketservices.com/MFB. When appointing a proxy online,

sure that you have a stable internet connection that will enable you to

shareholders on the New Zealand register will be required to enter their

utilise this option. More information regarding virtual attendance at

CSN or Holder Number and Authorisation Code (FIN) to complete

the Annual Meeting (including how to vote and ask questions virtually

the online validation process to securely appoint a proxy online.

during the meeting) is available in the Virtual Annual Meeting Online

Shareholders on the Australian register will be required to enter their

Portal Guide, which you can obtain online from Link Market Services.

Holder Number and postcode or country of residence to complete the

DIRECTIONS

online validation process to securely appoint a proxy online.

The venue for the meeting is located in the PwC Tower which is part of

If you wish to vote by proxy (or corporate representative), please

the Commercial Bay precinct in the Auckland CBD. On arrival in the

return your proxy form to Link Market Services, or complete the online

SkyLobby via the entry on Customs Street West, please select the lift to

appointment, by no later than 11:00am on Wednesday, 17 August

Level 30 to access the meeting venue at Link's offices. The building is

2022.

easily accessed from Britomart and the ferry terminal if you are arriving

on public transport. There are also public carparking options available,

If you are attending the meeting in person, please bring the proxy

including the Downtown carpark (closest) and Britomart carpark (short

form with you to the meeting, as the barcode will assist us with your

walk).

registration prior to the meeting.

PROXIES AND CORPORATE REPRESENTATIVES

SHAREHOLDER QUESTIONS

Any shareholder of My Food Bag who is entitled to attend and vote at

Following the conclusion of formal business, there will be an

the Annual Meeting may appoint a proxy (or a representative in the

opportunity for shareholders at the meeting to ask questions. To

case of a corporate shareholder) to attend the meeting and vote on

encourage shareholder participation, we also invite those unable to

their behalf. A proxy need not be a shareholder of My Food Bag.

attend in person to submit questions ahead of the meeting. If you would

like to submit a question you can do so online or using the enclosed

If you appoint a proxy, you may either direct your proxy how to vote

proxy form. My Food Bag's external auditor, EY, will also be available

for you, or you may give the proxy discretion to vote as he or she sees

at meeting to answer questions from shareholders relevant to the

fit. If you wish to give your proxy discretion, then you should make the

external audit.

appropriate election, either on the proxy form or online, to grant your

proxy that discretion. You will be deemed to have given your proxy

OTHER MATERIALS AND RESULTS

Fordiscretion if you do not make an election in relation to any resolution

Copies of the Annual Meeting presentation materials will be published

in this Notice of Meeting. The Chair of the meeting is willing to act as

proxy for any shareholder who appoints him for that purpose. If you

and available online shortly before the meeting begins. Results of the

voting will be posted on the NZX and ASX market announcement

appoint the Chair of the meeting as your proxy and do not direct him

platforms and at My Food Bag's website following the conclusion of the

how to vote (or grant him discretion) in the proxy form, the Chair will

meeting and finalisation of the voting results.

vote in favour of resolutions 1 to 3 in this Notice of Meeting.

If, in appointing your proxy, you do not name a person as your proxy

(either online or on the proxy form that is lodged with Link Market

Services), the Chair of the meeting will be your proxy and may only

vote in accordance with your express direction.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

My Food Bag Group Ltd. published this content on 19 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2022 21:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
