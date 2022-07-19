My Food Bag : Notice of Meeting and Proxy Form

M Y F O O D B A G ' S 2 0 2 2 A N N U A L S H A R E H O L D E R S ' M E E T I N G
Important
Information
PERSONS ENTITLED TO VOTE
If a shareholder has appointed a proxy, that shareholder can still
onlyVoting on the resolutions at the meeting will be by poll. Voting
attend the meeting, but they will not be able to vote if a proxy has been
appointed to vote on their behalf.
use
entitlements for the meeting will be fixed at 5:00pm (New Zealand
time) on Wednesday, 17 August 2022. Only persons registered as
PROXY FORMS
shareholders at that time will be able to vote at this meeting, and only in
respect of the shares held by them at that time.
A proxy form is enclosed with this Notice of Annual Meeting which
HOW TO ATTEND THE MEETING
allows shareholders to vote on the resolutions notified in this Notice of
Annual Meeting and to submit questions in advance of the meeting.
Shareholders can attend the meeting and vote at the physical venue or
Shareholders that wish to appoint a proxy should complete the
virtually through the Virtual Meeting Platform at www.virtualmeeting.
enclosed proxy form and return it to Link Market Services Limited by
co.nz/mfb22. If you are attending the meeting virtually, you will still
email or mail as set out in the proxy form. Alternatively, shareholders
be able to watch the meeting, vote and ask questions online using your
personal
can elect to lodge their proxy appointment online by visiting vote.
smartphone, tablet or computer. It will be your responsibility to make
linkmarketservices.com/MFB. When appointing a proxy online,
sure that you have a stable internet connection that will enable you to
shareholders on the New Zealand register will be required to enter their
utilise this option. More information regarding virtual attendance at
CSN or Holder Number and Authorisation Code (FIN) to complete
the Annual Meeting (including how to vote and ask questions virtually
the online validation process to securely appoint a proxy online.
during the meeting) is available in the Virtual Annual Meeting Online
Shareholders on the Australian register will be required to enter their
Portal Guide, which you can obtain online from Link Market Services.
Holder Number and postcode or country of residence to complete the
DIRECTIONS
online validation process to securely appoint a proxy online.
The venue for the meeting is located in the PwC Tower which is part of
If you wish to vote by proxy (or corporate representative), please
the Commercial Bay precinct in the Auckland CBD. On arrival in the
return your proxy form to Link Market Services, or complete the online
SkyLobby via the entry on Customs Street West, please select the lift to
appointment, by no later than 11:00am on Wednesday, 17 August
Level 30 to access the meeting venue at Link's offices. The building is
2022.
easily accessed from Britomart and the ferry terminal if you are arriving
on public transport. There are also public carparking options available,
If you are attending the meeting in person, please bring the proxy
including the Downtown carpark (closest) and Britomart carpark (short
form with you to the meeting, as the barcode will assist us with your
walk).
registration prior to the meeting.
PROXIES AND CORPORATE REPRESENTATIVES
SHAREHOLDER QUESTIONS
Any shareholder of My Food Bag who is entitled to attend and vote at
Following the conclusion of formal business, there will be an
the Annual Meeting may appoint a proxy (or a representative in the
opportunity for shareholders at the meeting to ask questions. To
|
case of a corporate shareholder) to attend the meeting and vote on
encourage shareholder participation, we also invite those unable to
their behalf. A proxy need not be a shareholder of My Food Bag.
attend in person to submit questions ahead of the meeting. If you would
like to submit a question you can do so online or using the enclosed
If you appoint a proxy, you may either direct your proxy how to vote
proxy form. My Food Bag's external auditor, EY, will also be available
for you, or you may give the proxy discretion to vote as he or she sees
at meeting to answer questions from shareholders relevant to the
fit. If you wish to give your proxy discretion, then you should make the
external audit.
appropriate election, either on the proxy form or online, to grant your
proxy that discretion. You will be deemed to have given your proxy
OTHER MATERIALS AND RESULTS
Fordiscretion if you do not make an election in relation to any resolution
Copies of the Annual Meeting presentation materials will be published
|
in this Notice of Meeting. The Chair of the meeting is willing to act as
