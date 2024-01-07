31,666,665 Ordinary Shares of My Foodie Box Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 7-JAN-2024.

31,666,665 Ordinary Shares of My Foodie Box Limited are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 7-JAN-2024. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 732 days starting from 5-JAN-2022 to 7-JAN-2024.



Details:

30,500,000 Shares for up to 24 months from the date of quotation and 6,500,000 Shares for up to 12 months from the date of quotation will be subject to escrow.



31,666,665 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until January 7, 2024, being 24 months from the date of quotation.



1,833,330 fully paid ordinary shares classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until December 31, 2022, being 12 months from the date of issue.



6,666,660 options classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until January 7, 2024, being 24 months from the date of quotation.



7,333,320 options classified by ASX as restricted securities and to be held in escrow until December 31, 2022, being 12 months from the date of quotation.