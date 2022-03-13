Log in
    MRI   AU0000187940

MY REWARDS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

(MRI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

My Rewards International : Application for quotation of securities - MRI

03/13/2022 | 06:14pm EDT
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

Entity name

MY REWARDS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday March 14, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

MRI

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

750,000

10/03/2021

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

1.1 Name of entity

MY REWARDS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

095009742

1.3

ASX issuer code

MRI

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

14/3/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class as a result of escrow expiring on an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

MRIAA : ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

MRI : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +restricted securities where the escrow period

And the date the escrow restrictions

has expired or is about to expire

have ceased or will cease

750,000

10/3/2022

Issue date

10/3/2021

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

750,000

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.08000000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Shares were acquired on 10 March 2021 and subject to 12 month escrow.

Application for quotation of +securities

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

My Rewards International Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2022 22:13:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 15,0 M 11,0 M 11,0 M
Net income 2021 -3,34 M -2,44 M -2,44 M
Net Debt 2021 3,03 M 2,22 M 2,22 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3,95 M 2,89 M 2,89 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 34,0%
Chart MY REWARDS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
My Rewards International Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David Vinson Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MY REWARDS INTERNATIONAL LIMITED0.00%3
OMNICOM GROUP INC.5.01%15 936
PUBLICIS GROUPE S.A.-6.52%15 356
WPP PLC-10.23%14 828
THE INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC.-11.91%12 997
CYBERAGENT, INC.-27.59%5 982