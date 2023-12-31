UNITED STATES
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 27, 2023
MY SIZE, INC.
Delaware
001-37370
51-0394637
HaYarden 4, pob 1026,
Airport City, Israel 7010000
Registrant's telephone number, including area code +972-3-600-9030
Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of each class
Trading Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, $0.001 par value per share
MYSZ
Nasdaq Capital Market
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
As further described in Item 5.07 below, on December 27, 2023, at the 2023 annual meeting of stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") of My Size, Inc. (the "Company") the Company's stockholders approved an amendment to the My Size, Inc. 2017 Equity Incentive Plan ("2017 Plan") to increase the shares reserved for issuance under the 2017 Plan from 289,000 to 1,040,000 shares (the "2017 Plan Amendment"). The 2017 Plan Amendment was previously adopted by the Company's board of directors (the "Board") subject to stockholder approval. The 2017 Plan and the 2017 Plan Amendment are described in greater detail in the Company's definitive proxy statement for the Annual Meeting, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on November 14, 2023 (the "Proxy Statement"), under the caption "Approval of an Amendment to the My Size, Inc. 2017 Equity Incentive Plan to Increase the Reservation of Common Stock for Issuance Thereunder to 1,040,000 Shares From 289,000 Shares," which disclosure is incorporated herein by reference. The description of the 2017 Plan as amended by the 2017 Plan Amendment contained in the Proxy Statement is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the 2017 Plan as amended by the 2017 Plan Amendment, which is attached as Exhibit 10.1 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference.
Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
On December 27, 2023, the Company held its Annual Meeting for the following purposes: (1) to elect two Class II directors, (2) to hold an advisory vote on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers named in the Company's proxy statement, (3) to hold an advisory vote on the frequency of future advisory votes on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers, (4) to approve an amendment to the 2017 Plan to increase the reservation of common stock for issuance thereunder to 1,040,000 shares from 289,000 shares, (5) to approve the delisting of the Company's common stock from the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, (6) to authorize, for purposes of complying with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(d), the issuance of shares of our common stock, underlying certain warrants issued by us pursuant to that certain Inducement Letter, dated as of August 24, 2023, by and between us and the investor named on the signatory page thereto, and the Engagement Agreement between us and H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, dated as of August 24, 2023, in an amount equal to or in excess of 20% of our common stock outstanding immediately prior the issuance of such warrants, and (7) to ratify the appointment of Somekh Chaikin as the Company's independent public accountant for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023. A total of 1,619,841 shares of common stock constituting a quorum, were represented in person or by valid proxies at the Annual Meeting. All matters submitted to a vote of the Company's stockholders at the Annual Meeting were approved and the director nominees were elected.
Set forth below are the matters acted upon by the Company's stockholders at the Annual Meeting and the final voting results on each such matter.
Proposal 1. Election of two Class II directors to serve on the Company's Board for a term of three years or until their successors are elected and qualified:
Nominee
For
Withheld
Broker Non-Votes
Oron Branitzky
835,955
18,544
765,442
Guy Zimmerman
840,379
14,020
765,442
Proposal 2. An advisory vote on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers named in the Company's proxy statement:
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
712,218
21,626
120,645
765,442
Proposal 3. An advisory vote on the frequency of future advisory votes on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers. Stockholders were given the choice of voting for future advisory votes on executive compensation to occur every one, two or three years:
One Year
Two Years
Three Years
Abstain
33,552
9,056
693,188
118,603
Proposal 4. Approval of an amendment to the My Size 2017 Equity Incentive Plan to increase the reservation of common stock for issuance thereunder to 1,040,000 shares from 289,000 shares:
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
809,333
43,352
1,714
765,442
Proposal 5. Approval to delist the Company's common stock from the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange:
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
838,195
14,542
1,662
765,442
Proposal 6. Authorization, for the purposes of complying with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(d), the issuance of shares of the Company's common stock underlying certain warrants issued by the Company pursuant to that certain Inducement Letter, dated as of August 24, 2023, by and between the Company and the investor named on the signatory page thereto, and the Engagement Agreement between the Company and H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, dated as of August 24, 2023 in an amount equal to or in excess of 20% of the Company's common stock outstanding immediately prior to the issuance of such warrants:
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
834,565
17,956
1,878
765,442
Proposal 7. Ratification of the appointment of Somekh Chaikin as the Company's independent public accountant for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023:
For
Against
Abstain
Broker Non-Votes
1,600,836
17,005
2,000
0
In accordance with the recommendation of the Company's board of directors, the Company's stockholders approved, on an advisory basis, "three years" as the frequency for holding future advisory votes to approve the compensation of the Company's named executive officers. In light of such recommendation, on December 28, 2023, the board of directors decided that the Company will hold advisory votes on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers every three years until the next required vote on the frequency of holding an advisory vote to approve named executive officer compensation.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
10.1My Size, Inc. Amendment to the My Size, Inc. 2017 Equity Plan (incorporated by reference to Appendix A to the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC on November 24, 2023).
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (formatted as Inline XBRL).
SIGNATURES
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
MY SIZE, INC.
Date: December 28, 2023
By:
/s/ Ronen Luzon
Name:
Ronen Luzon
Title:
Chief Executive Officer
