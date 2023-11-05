Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

On November 3, 2023, My Size, Inc. (the "Company") was notified (the "Notification Letter") by the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications ("Nasdaq") that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirements set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market. Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share, and Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) provides that a failure to meet the minimum bid price requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days. Based on the closing bid price of the Company's common stock for the 30 consecutive business days prior to the date of the Notification Letter, the Company no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement. The Notification Letter has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market and, at this time, the common stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "MYSZ".

The Notification Letter provides that the Company has 180 calendar days, or until May 1, 2024, to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2). To regain compliance, the bid price of the Company's common stock must have a closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days. In the event the Company does not regain compliance by May 1, 2024, the Company may then be eligible for additional 180 days if it meets the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the bid price requirement, and will need to provide written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period. If the Company does not qualify for the second compliance period or fails to regain compliance during the second compliance period, then Nasdaq will notify the Company of its determination to delist the Company's common stock, at which point the Company will have an opportunity to appeal the delisting determination to a Hearings Panel.

The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its common stock and may, if appropriate, consider implementing available options, including, but not limited to, implementing a reverse stock split of its outstanding securities, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under the Nasdaq Listing Rules.

