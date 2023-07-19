UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934
Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 13, 2023
MY SIZE, INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
HaYarden 4, POB 1026,
Airport City, Israel 7010000
(Address of principal executive offices and Zip Code)
Registrant's telephone number, including area code +972-3-600-9030
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
On July 13, 2023, the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors of My Size, Inc. (the "Company") reduced the exercise price of outstanding options of certain officers and directors of the Company for the purchase of an aggregate of 23,575 shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share, of the Company (the "Shares") (with exercise prices of $26.00 per Share) to $1.09 per Share, which was the closing price for the Company's Shares on July 13, 2023. The exercise price reduction includes options held by, among others, the Company's named executive officers with respect to the following number of Shares: (i) Ronen Luzon, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and director: 8,001 Shares, (ii) Or Kles, the Company's Chief Financial Officer: 5,760 Shares, and (iii) Billy Pardo, the Company's Chief Operating Officer and Chief Product Officer: 6,094 Shares.
MY SIZE, INC.
Date: July 18, 2023
By: /s/ Ronen Luzon
Name:
Ronen Luzon
Title: Chief Executive Officer
