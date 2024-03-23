UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549 SCHEDULE 14A INFORMATION Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 Filed by the Registrant ☒ Filed by a Party other than the Registrant ☐ Check the appropriate box: Preliminary Proxy Statement

MY SIZE, INC. NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING AND PROXY STATEMENT Meeting to be held on April 15, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (local time) At the Offices of Barnea Jaffa Lande & Co Law Offices, 58 HaRakevet St., Tel Aviv 6777016, Israel MY SIZE, INC. NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON APRIL 15, 2024 A special meeting of stockholders (the "Special Meeting") of My Size, Inc. ("My Size", the "Company", "we", "us", or "our") will be held on April 15, 2024, at the offices of Barnea Jaffa Lande & Co Law Offices, 58 HaRakevet St., Tel Aviv 6777016, Israel at 10:00 a.m. (local time), to consider the following proposals: Grant discretionary authority to our board of directors to (i) amend our Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, as amended, to effect one or more consolidations of the issued and outstanding shares of our common stock pursuant to which the shares of common stock would be combined and reclassified into one (1) share of common stock at a ratio within the range from 1-for-2 up to 1-for-15 (the "Reverse Stock Split"); and (ii) determine whether to arrange for the disposition of fractional interests by stockholders entitled thereto, to pay in cash the fair value of fractions of a share of common stock as of the time when those entitled to receive such fractions are determined, or to entitle stockholders to receive from our transfer agent, in lieu of any fractional share, the number of shares of common stock rounded up to the next whole number, provided that, (X) that we shall not effect Reverse Stock Splits that, in the aggregate, exceeds 1-for-15, and (Y) any Reverse Stock Split is completed no later than April 15, 2025 (the "Reverse Stock Split Proposal"); and To approve the adjournment of the Special Meeting, if necessary or advisable, to solicit additional proxies in favor of the Reverse Stock Split Proposal if there are not sufficient votes to approve such proposal (the "Adjournment Proposal"). BECAUSE OF THE SIGNIFICANCE OF THESE PROPOSALS TO THE COMPANY AND ITS STOCKHOLDERS, IT IS VITAL THAT EVERY STOCKHOLDER VOTES AT THE SPECIAL MEETING IN PERSON OR BY PROXY. These proposals are fully set forth in the accompanying Proxy Statement, which you are urged to read thoroughly. For the reasons set forth in the Proxy Statement, your board of directors recommends a vote "FOR" the Reverse Stock Split Proposal and the Adjournment Proposal. The Company intends to mail the Proxy Statement and Proxy Card enclosed with this notice on or about March 25, 2024 to all stockholders entitled to vote at the Special Meeting. Only stockholders of record at the close of business on March 25, 2024 will be entitled to attend and vote at the meeting. A list of all stockholders entitled to vote at the Special Meeting will be available at the principal office of the Company during usual business hours, for examination by any stockholder for any purpose germane to the Special Meeting for 10 days prior to the date thereof. Stockholders are cordially invited to attend the Special Meeting. However, whether or not you plan to attend the meeting in person, your shares should be represented and voted. After reading the enclosed Proxy Statement, please sign, date, and return promptly the enclosed Proxy in the accompanying postpaid envelope we have provided for your convenience to ensure that your shares will be represented. If you do attend the meeting and wish to vote your shares personally, you may revoke your Proxy. /s/ Ronen Luzon Ronen Luzon Member of the Board of Directors March 22, 2024 WHETHER OR NOT YOU PLAN ON ATTENDING THE MEETING IN PERSON, PLEASE VOTE AS PROMPTLY AS POSSIBLE TO ENSURE THAT YOUR VOTE IS COUNTED. Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Special Meeting of Stockholders to be held on April 15, 2024. The Proxy Statement is available at www.proxyvote.com.

My Size, Inc. 4 Hayarden St., P.O.B. 1026, Airport City, Israel, 7010000 PROXY STATEMENT SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS April 15, 2024 This Proxy Statement is furnished in connection with the solicitation of proxies by the board of directors of the Company to be voted at the Special Meeting of stockholders, which will be held on April 15, 2024 at the offices of the Company's legal counsel, Barnea Jaffa Lande & Co Law Offices, at 58 HaRakevet St., Tel Aviv 6777016, Israel at 10.00 a.m. (local time), and at any postponements or adjournments thereof. The proxy materials will be mailed to stockholders on or about March 25, 2024. REVOCABILITY OF PROXY AND SOLICITATION Any stockholder executing a proxy that is solicited hereby has the power to revoke it prior to the voting of the proxy. Revocation may be made by attending the Special Meeting and voting the shares of stock in person, or by delivering to the Secretary of the Company at the principal office of the Company prior to the Special Meeting a written notice of revocation or a later-dated, properly executed proxy. Solicitation of proxies may be made by directors, officers and other employees of the Company by personal interview, telephone, facsimile transmittal or electronic communications. No additional compensation will be paid for any such services. This solicitation of proxies is being made by the Company which will bear all costs associated with the mailing of this proxy statement and the solicitation of proxies. RECORD DATE Stockholders of record at the close of business on March 21, 2024 (the "Record Date"), will be entitled to receive notice of, attend and vote at the meeting. Why am I receiving these materials? The Company has delivered printed versions of these materials to you by mail, in connection with the Company's solicitation of proxies for use at the Special Meeting. These materials describe the proposals on which the Company would like you to vote and also give you information on these proposals so that you can make an informed decision. 1

the Proxy Card or voting instruction form for the Special Meeting. What is the Proxy Card? The Proxy Card enables you to appoint Ronen Luzon, our Chief Executive Officer, and Or Kles, our Chief Financial Officer, as your representative at the Special Meeting. By completing and returning a Proxy Card, you are authorizing each of Mr. Luzon and Mr. Kles, to vote your shares at the Special Meeting in accordance with your instructions on the Proxy Card. This way, your shares will be voted whether or not you attend the Special Meeting. What is the purpose of the Special Meeting? At our Special Meeting, stockholders will act upon the matters outlined in the Notice of Special Meeting on the cover page of this Proxy Statement, including granting discretionary authority to our board of directors to (i) amend our Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation, as amended (the "Certificate of Incorporation") to effect one or more consolidations of the issued and outstanding shares of our common stock pursuant to which the shares of common stock would be combined and reclassified into one (1) share of common stock at a ratio within the range from 1-for-2 up to 1- for-15 (the "Reverse Stock Split"); and (ii) determine whether to arrange for the disposition of fractional interests by stockholders entitled thereto, to pay in cash the fair value of fractions of a share of common stock as of the time when those entitled to receive such fractions are determined, or to entitle stockholders to receive from our transfer agent, in lieu of any fractional share, the number of shares of common stock rounded up to the next whole number, provided that, (X) that we shall not effect Reverse Stock Splits that, in the aggregate, exceeds 1-for-15, and (Y) any Reverse Stock Split is completed no later than April 15, 2025 (the "Reverse Stock Split Proposal"). Why is the Reverse Stock Split Proposal important? The primary goal of the reverse stock split, if implemented, is to increase the price per share of our common stock to regain compliance with The Nasdaq Capital Market's continued listing requirements relating to maintaining a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share. If we do not demonstrate compliance with The Nasdaq Capital Market's minimum bid price requirements by May 1, 2024, we will receive written notification from the staff of The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC that our common stock will be delisted. The board of directors believes it is in the best interest of the Company and our stockholders to maintain the listing of our common stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market. For more information on the reasons for the Reverse Stock Split Proposal and its general effect, if implemented, please refer to the section of this proxy statement entitled "PROPOSAL NO. 1 THE REVERSE STOCK SPLIT PROPOSAL." What constitutes a quorum? The presence at the meeting, in person or by proxy, of the holders of one third of the number of shares of common stock issued and outstanding on the Record Date will constitute a quorum permitting the meeting to conduct its business. As of the Record Date, there were 5,131,668 shares of the Company's common stock issued and outstanding, each share entitled to one vote at the meeting. Thus, the presence of the holders of 1,710,556 shares of common stock will be required to establish a quorum. Abstentions, withhold votes and broker non-votes (as described under "What is a broker non-vote?" below) are counted as shares present and entitled to vote for purposes of determining a quorum. 2

What is the difference between a stockholder of record and a beneficial owner of shares held in street name? Most of our stockholders hold their shares in an account at a brokerage firm, bank or other nominee holder, rather than holding share certificates in their own name. As summarized below, there are some distinctions between shares held of record and those owned beneficially in street name. Stockholder of Record If on the Record Date your shares were registered directly in your name with our transfer agent, VStock Transfer, LLC, you are considered a stockholder of record with respect to those shares, and the Notice of Special Meeting and Proxy Statement was sent directly to you by the Company. As the stockholder of record, you have the right to direct the voting of your shares by returning the Proxy Card to us. Whether or not you plan to attend the Special Meeting, please complete, date, sign and return a Proxy Card to ensure that your vote is counted. Beneficial Owner of Shares Held in Street Name (non-Israeli brokerage firm, bank, broker-dealer, or other nominee holders) If on the Record Date, your shares were held in an account at a brokerage firm, bank, broker-dealer, or other nominee holder, then you are considered the beneficial owner of shares held in "street name," and the Notice of Special Meeting and Proxy Statement was forwarded to you by that organization. The organization holding your account is considered the stockholder of record for purposes of voting at the Special Meeting. As the beneficial owner, you have the right to direct that organization on how to vote the shares held in your account. However, since you are not the stockholder of record, you may not vote these shares in person at the Special Meeting unless you receive a valid proxy from the organization. How do I vote? Your vote is very important to us. Whether or not you plan to attend the Special Meeting, please vote by proxy in accordance with the instructions on your proxy card or voting instruction form (from your broker or other intermediary).

- All record holders can vote by touchtone telephone from the United States using the toll-free telephone number on the proxy card, or over the Internet, using the procedures and instructions described on the proxy card. "Street name" holders may vote by telephone or Internet if their bank, broker or other intermediary makes those methods available, in which case the bank, broker or other intermediary will enclose the instructions with the proxy materials. The telephone and Internet voting procedures are designed to authenticate stockholders' identities, to allow stockholders to vote their shares, and to confirm that their instructions have been recorded properly. In Person - All record holders may vote in person at the Special Meeting. "Street name" holders may vote in person at the Special Meeting if their bank, broker or other intermediary has furnished a legal proxy. If you are a "street name" holder and would like to vote your shares by proxy, you will need to ask your bank, broker or other intermediary to furnish you with an intermediary issued proxy. You will need to bring the intermediary issued proxy with you to the Special Meeting and hand it in with a signed ballot that will be provided to you at the Special Meeting. You will not be able to vote your shares without an intermediary issued proxy. Note that a broker letter that identifies you as a stockholder is not the same as an intermediary issued proxy.

- All record holders may vote in person at the Special Meeting. "Street name" holders may vote in person at the Special Meeting if their bank, broker or other intermediary has furnished a legal proxy. If you are a "street name" holder and would like to vote your shares by proxy, you will need to ask your bank, broker or other intermediary to furnish you with an intermediary issued proxy. You will need to bring the intermediary issued proxy with you to the Special Meeting and hand it in with a signed ballot that will be provided to you at the Special Meeting. You will not be able to vote your shares without an intermediary issued proxy. Note that a broker letter that identifies you as a stockholder is not the same as an intermediary issued proxy. By Mail - You may vote by completing, signing, dating and returning your proxy card or voting instruction form in the pre-addressed, postage- paid envelope provided. The board of directors has appointed Ronen Luzon, our Chief Executive Officer, and Or Kles, our Chief Financial Officer, to serve as the proxies for the Special Meeting. If you complete and sign the proxy card but do not provide instructions for one or more of the proposals, then the designated proxies will or will not vote your shares as to those proposals, as described under "What happens if I do not give specific voting instructions?" below. We do not anticipate that any other matters will come before the Special Meeting, but if any other matters properly come before the meeting, then the designated proxies will vote your shares in accordance with applicable law and their judgment. 3

If you hold your shares in "street name," and complete the voting instruction form provided by your broker or other intermediary except with respect to one or more of the proposals, then, depending on the proposal(s), your broker may be unable to vote your shares with respect to those proposal(s). See "What is a broker non-vote?" above. Even if you currently plan to attend the Special Meeting, we recommend that you vote by telephone or Internet or return your proxy card or voting instructions as described above so that your votes will be counted if you later decide not to attend the Special Meeting or are unable to attend. How are votes counted? Votes will be counted by the inspector of election appointed for the Special Meeting, who will separately count votes "For" and "Against," abstentions and broker non-votes, if any. What is a broker non-vote? If your shares are held in street name, you must instruct the organization who holds your shares how to vote your shares. If you sign your proxy card but do not provide instructions on how your broker should vote on "routine" proposals, your broker will vote your shares as recommended by the board of directors. If a stockholder does not give timely customer direction to its broker or nominee with respect to a "non-routine" matter, the shares represented thereby ("broker non-votes") cannot be voted by the broker or nominee, but will be counted in determining whether there is a quorum. We expect the Reverse Stock Split Proposal and the Adjournment Proposal to be considered "routine" matters under New York Stock Exchange rules. Accordingly, we expect the brokerage firm, bank, broker-dealer, or other nominee holder holding your shares will have discretionary voting authority to vote your shares on the Reverse Stock Split Proposal and the Adjournment Proposal even if that organization does not receive voting instructions from you. However, certain organizations may elect not to vote shares without an instruction from the beneficial holder even if they have discretionary authority to do so. So, if you are a beneficial holder, please follow the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee to instruct the organization as to how you wish to vote your shares. What is an abstention? An abstention is a stockholder's affirmative choice to decline to vote on a proposal. Under Delaware law, abstentions are counted as shares present and entitled to vote at the Special Meeting. What happens if I do not give specific voting instructions? Stockholders of Record. If you are a stockholder of record and you sign and return a proxy card without giving specific voting instructions, then the proxy holders will vote your shares in the manner recommended by the board of directors on all matters presented in this Proxy Statement and as the proxy holders may determine in their discretion with respect to any other matters properly presented for a vote at the Special Meeting. Beneficial Owners of Shares Held in Street Name. If you are a beneficial owner of shares held in street name and do not provide the organization that holds your shares with specific voting instructions, under the rules of various national and regional securities exchanges, the organization that holds your shares may generally vote on routine matters, but cannot vote on non-routine matters. What is the required vote for each proposal? The affirmative vote of a majority of the votes cast on the matter is required for the approval of the Reverse Stock Split Proposal and Adjournment Proposal. Any abstention from voting or broker non-vote with respect to such matter will not count as a vote for or against the amendment and will not affect the outcome of the proposal. Broker non-votes are not expected on either of the proposals because each proposal is expected to be considered a "routine" matter. 4

What are the board's recommendations? The board's recommendation is set forth together with the description of each item in this Proxy Statement. In summary, the board recommends a vote: "FOR" the approval of the Reverse Stock Split Proposal; and

"FOR" the approval of the Adjournment Proposal. Dissenters' Right of Appraisal Holders of shares of our common stock do not have appraisal rights under Delaware law or under the governing documents of the Company in connection with this solicitation. How are proxy materials delivered to households? With respect to eligible stockholders who share a single address, we may send only one Notice or other Special Meeting materials to that address unless we receive instructions to the contrary from any stockholder at that address. This practice, known as "householding," is designed to reduce our printing and postage costs. However, if a stockholder of record residing at such address wishes to receive a separate notice or proxy statement in the future, he or she may contact My Size, Inc., 4 Hayarden St., P.O.B. 1026, Airport City, Israel, 7010000, Attention: Corporate Secretary or by calling us at +972 3 600 9030. Eligible stockholders of record receiving multiple copies of our Notice or other Special Meeting materials can request householding by contacting us in the same manner. Stockholders who own shares through a bank, broker or other intermediary can request householding by contacting the intermediary. We hereby undertake to deliver promptly, upon written or oral request, a copy of Notice or other Special Meeting materials to a stockholder at a shared address to which a single copy of the document was delivered. Requests should be directed to the Corporate Secretary at the address or phone number set forth above. A copy of our bylaws may be obtained by accessing our public filings on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. You may also contact the Corporate Secretary at our principal executive offices for a copy of the relevant bylaw provisions regarding the requirements for making stockholder proposals and nominating director candidates. ACTIONS TO BE TAKEN AT THE MEETING PROPOSAL 1. - REVERSE STOCK SPLIT PROPOSAL Our board deems it advisable and in the best interest of the Company that the board be granted the discretionary authority to amend the Company's Certificate of Incorporation to effect the Reverse Stock Split of the Company's issued and outstanding common stock as described below (the "Reverse Stock Split Amendment"). The form of Reverse Stock Split Amendment to be filed with the Delaware Secretary of State is set forth in Appendix A(subject to any changes required by applicable, the Company may file one or more amendments with the Delaware Secretary of State to effect multiple approved proposals). 5

Approval of the proposal would permit (but not require) our board of directors to effect one or more reverse stock splits of our issued and outstanding common stock by a ratio of not less than 1-for-2 and not more than 1-for-15, with the exact ratio to be set at a number within this range as determined by our board of directors in its sole discretion, provided that the board of directors determines to effect the Reverse Stock Split and such amendment is filed with the appropriate authorities in the State of Delaware no later than April 15, 2025. The Company shall not effect Reverse Stock Splits that, in the aggregate, exceeds 1-for-15. We believe that enabling our board of directors to set the ratio within the stated range will provide us with the flexibility to implement the Reverse Stock Split in a manner designed to maximize the anticipated benefits for our stockholders. In determining a ratio, if any, our board of directors may consider, among other things, factors such as: the initial or continuing listing requirements of various stock exchanges, including the Nasdaq Capital Market;

the historical trading price and trading volume of our common stock;

the number of shares of our common stock outstanding;

the then-prevailing trading price and trading volume of our common stock and the anticipated impact of the Reverse Stock Split on the trading market for our common stock;

then-prevailing trading price and trading volume of our common stock and the anticipated impact of the Reverse Stock Split on the trading market for our common stock; the anticipated impact of a particular ratio on our ability to reduce administrative and transactional costs; and

prevailing general market and economic conditions. Our board of directors reserves the right to elect to abandon the Reverse Stock Split, including any or all proposed reverse stock split ratios, if it determines, in its sole discretion, that the Reverse Stock Split is no longer in the best interests of the Company and its stockholders. Depending on the ratio for the Reverse Stock Split determined by our board of directors, no less than 2 and no more than 15 shares of existing common stock, as determined by our board of directors, will be combined into one share of common stock. The Company shall not effect Reverse Stock Splits that, in the aggregate, exceeds 1-for-15. Our board of directors will have the discretionary authority to determine whether to arrange for the disposition of fractional interests by holder entitled thereto, to pay in cash the fair value of fractions of a share as of the time when those entitled to receive such fractions are determined, or to entitle holders to receive from the Company transfer agent, in lieu of any fractional share, the number of shares rounded up to the next whole number. The amendment to our Certificate of Incorporation to effect a Reverse Stock Split, if any, will include only the reverse split ratio determined by our board of directors to be in the best interests of our stockholders and all of the other proposed amendments at different ratios will be abandoned. Reasons for the Reverse Stock Split; Potential Consequences of the Reverse Stock Split Our primary reasons for approving and recommending the Reverse Stock Split are to increase the per share price and bid price of our common stock to regain compliance with the continued listing requirements of Nasdaq and make the common stock more attractive to certain institutional investors, which would provide for a stronger investor base. On November 3, 2023, we were notified by the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications that we are not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirements set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The notification provided that we had 180 calendar days, or until May 1, 2024, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price rule. If at any time before April 30, 2024, the bid price of our common stock is at least $1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq is expected to provide written confirmation of compliance to us and the listing compliance matter will be closed. If we fail to regain compliance during this first compliance period, the Company may then be eligible for additional 180 days, if it meets the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for the Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the bid price requirement, and will need to provide written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period. If the Company does not qualify for the second compliance period or fails to regain compliance during the second compliance period, then Nasdaq will notify the Company of its determination to delist the Company's common stock, at which point the Company will have an opportunity to appeal the delisting determination to a Hearings Panel. Reducing the number of outstanding shares of common stock should, absent other factors, generally increase the per share market price of the common stock. Although the intent of the Reverse Stock Split is to increase the price of the common stock, there can be no assurance, however, that even if the Reverse Stock Split is effected, that the bid price of our common stock will be sufficient for us to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement in the event that our common stock does not, in the future, comply with the minimum bid price requirement. 6