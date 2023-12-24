As filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 22, 2023 Registration No. 333- UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, DC 20549 FORM S-3 REGISTRATION STATEMENT UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933 My Size, Inc. (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Delaware 51-0394637 (State or other jurisdiction of (I.R.S. Employer incorporation or organization) Identification No.) HaYarden 4, POB 1026, Airport City, Israel, 7010000 +972-3-6009030 (Address, including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of registrant's principal executive offices) Corporation Service Company 2711 Centerville Road, Suite 400 Wilmington, DE 19808 1-800-927-9800 (Name, address including zip code, and telephone number, including area code, of agent for service) With copies to: Gary Emmanuel, Esq. Greenberg Traurig, P.A. One Azrieli Center Round Tower, 30th floor 132 Menachem Begin Rd Tel Aviv, Israel 6701101 Telephone: +972 (0) 3.636.6033 Approximate date of commencement of proposed sale to the public: From time to time after the effective date of this registration statement. If the only securities being registered on this Form are being offered pursuant to dividend or interest reinvestment plans, please check the following box. ☐ If any of the securities being registered on this Form are to be offered on a delayed or continuous basis pursuant to Rule 415 under the Securities Act of 1933, other than securities offered only in connection with dividend or interest reinvestment plans, check the following box. ☒ If this Form is filed to register additional securities for an offering pursuant to Rule 462(b) under the Securities Act, please check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ☐ If this Form is a post-effective amendment filed pursuant to Rule 462(c) under the Securities Act, check the following box and list the Securities Act registration statement number of the earlier effective registration statement for the same offering. ☐ If this Form is a registration statement pursuant to General Instruction I.D. or a post-effective amendment thereto that shall become effective upon filing with the Commission pursuant to Rule 462(e) under the Securities Act, check the following box. ☐ If this Form is a post-effective amendment to a registration statement filed pursuant to General Instruction I.D. filed to register additional securities or additional classes of securities pursuant to Rule 413(b) under the Securities Act, check the following box. ☐ Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, a smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer", "accelerated filer", "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2of the Exchange Act. (Check one):

The information in this prospectus is not complete and may be changed. We may not sell these securities or accept an offer to buy these securities until the Securities and Exchange Commission declares our registration statement effective. This prospectus is not an offer to sell these securities and is not soliciting an offer to buy these securities in any state where the offer or sale is not permitted. SUBJECT TO COMPLETION, DATED DECEMBER 22, 2023 PROSPECTUS MY SIZE, INC. $100,000,000 Common Stock Debt Securities Warrants Units We may offer and sell, from time to time in one or more offerings, any combination of common stock, debt securities, warrants to purchase common stock or debt securities, or any combination of the foregoing, either individually or as units comprised of one or more of the other securities, having an aggregate initial offering price not exceeding $100,000,000. We refer to the common stock, the debt securities, the warrants to purchase common stock and the units collectively as the securities. This prospectus provides a general description of the securities we may offer. Other than in connection with the exercise of certain outstanding warrants each time we sell a particular class or series of securities, we will provide specific terms of the securities offered in a supplement to this prospectus. The prospectus supplement and any related free writing prospectus may also add, update or change information contained in this prospectus. We may also authorize one or more free writing prospectuses to be provided to you in connection with these offerings. You should read carefully this prospectus, the applicable prospectus supplement and any related free writing prospectus, as well as any documents incorporated by reference herein or therein before you invest in any of our securities. This prospectus may not be used to offer or sell our securities unless accompanied by a prospectus supplement relating to the offered securities. We may, from time to time, offer to sell the securities, through public or private transactions, directly or through underwriters, agents or dealers, on or off the Nasdaq Capital Market, at prevailing market prices or at privately negotiated prices. If any underwriters, agents or dealers are involved in the sale of any of these securities, the applicable prospectus supplement will set forth the names of the underwriter, agent or dealer and any applicable fees, commissions or discounts. Our common stock is presently listed on both the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "MYSZ" and on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, or the TASE, under the symbol "MYSZ." On December 21, 2023, the last reported sale price of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market was $0.67. On December 21, 2023, the last reported sale price of our shares of common stock on the TASE was NIS 2.545 or $0.71 per share (based on the exchange rate reported by the Bank of Israel on the same day). The applicable prospectus supplement will contain information, where applicable, as to any other listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market or any securities market or other exchange of the securities, if any, covered by the prospectus supplement. The aggregate market value of our outstanding common stock held by non-affiliates pursuant to General Instruction I.B.6 of Form S-3 was approximately $3 million, which was calculated based on 3,621,792 shares of common stock outstanding, as of December 21, 2023, of which 3,354,032 shares were held by non-affiliates, and a price per share of $0.97 which was the closing sale price of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market on November 2, 2023. We have sold securities with an aggregate market value of approximately $1.35 million pursuant to General Instruction I.B.6. of Form S-3 during the prior 12 calendar month period that ends on and includes the date hereof. Investing in our securities involves various risks. See "Risk Factors" contained herein for more information on these risks. Additional risks will be described in the related prospectus supplements under the heading "Risk Factors". You should review that section of the related prospectus supplements for a discussion of matters that investors in our securities should consider. Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities, or passed upon the adequacy or accuracy of this prospectus or any accompanying prospectus supplement. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. The date of this prospectus is , 2023.

TABLE OF CONTENTS Page ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS 1 OUR BUSINESS 2 RISK FACTORS 2 FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS 3 USE OF PROCEEDS 4 THE SECURITIES WE MAY OFFER 4 DESCRIPTION OF CAPITAL STOCK 5 DESCRIPTION OF DEBT SECURITIES 7 DESCRIPTION OF WARRANTS 13 DESCRIPTION OF UNITS 15 LEGAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES 16 PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION 19 LEGAL MATTERS 23 EXPERTS 23 WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION 23 INCORPORATION OF DOCUMENTS BY REFERENCE 24 i

ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS This prospectus is part of a registration statement that we filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") using a "shelf" registration process. Under this shelf registration process, we may from time to time sell common stock, debt securities or warrants to purchase common stock, debt securities, or any combination of the foregoing, either individually or as units comprised of one or more of the other securities, in one or more offerings up to a total dollar amount of $100,000,000. We have provided to you in this prospectus a general description of the securities we may offer. Each time we sell securities under this shelf registration, we will, to the extent required by law, provide a prospectus supplement that will contain specific information about the terms of that offering, including the prices and terms of the securities we offer. We may also authorize one or more free writing prospectuses to be provided to you that may contain material information relating to these offerings. The prospectus supplement and any related free writing prospectus that we may authorize to be provided to you may also add, update or change information contained in this prospectus or in any documents that we have incorporated by reference into this prospectus. To the extent there is a conflict between the information contained in this prospectus and the prospectus supplement or any related free writing prospectus, you should rely on the information in the prospectus supplement or the related free writing prospectus; provided that if any statement in one of these documents is inconsistent with a statement in another document having a later date - for example, a document incorporated by reference in this prospectus or any prospectus supplement or any related free writing prospectus - the statement in the document having the later date modifies or supersedes the earlier statement. We have not authorized any dealer, agent or other person to give any information or to make any representation other than those contained or incorporated by reference in this prospectus, any accompanying prospectus supplement or any related free writing prospectus that we may authorize to be provided to you. You must not rely upon any information or representation not contained or incorporated by reference in this prospectus or an accompanying prospectus supplement, or any related free writing prospectus that we may authorize to be provided to you. This prospectus, the accompanying prospectus supplement and any related free writing prospectus, if any, do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities other than the registered securities to which they relate, nor do this prospectus, the accompanying prospectus supplement or any related free writing prospectus, if any, constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation in such jurisdiction. You should not assume that the information contained in this prospectus, any applicable prospectus supplement or any related free writing prospectus is accurate on any date subsequent to the date set forth on the front of the document or that any information we have incorporated by reference is correct on any date subsequent to the date of the document incorporated by reference (as our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may have changed since that date), even though this prospectus, any applicable prospectus supplement or any related free writing prospectus is delivered or securities are sold on a later date. As permitted by the rules and regulations of the SEC, the registration statement, of which this prospectus forms a part, includes additional information not contained in this prospectus. You may read the registration statement and the other reports we file with the SEC at the SEC's web site or at the SEC's offices described below under the heading "Where You Can Find Additional Information." We implemented a 1-for-25 reverse stock split of our outstanding shares of common stock that was effective for Nasdaq Capital Market purposes at the open of business on December 8, 2022. All share and related option and warrant information presented in this prospectus have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the reduced number of shares and the increase in the share price which resulted from this action. This prospectus and the information incorporated by reference herein and therein include trademarks, service marks and trade names owned by us or other companies. Solely for convenience, trademarks referred to in this prospectus, including logos, artwork, and other visual displays, may appear without the ® or ™ symbols. We do not intend our use or display of other companies' trade names or trademarks to imply a relationship with, or endorsement or sponsorship of us by, any other companies. All trademarks, service marks and trade names included or incorporated by reference into this prospectus or an accompanying prospectus supplement are the property of their respective owners. Unless the context otherwise requires, references to "we," "our," "us," "My Size" or the "Company" in this prospectus mean My Size, Inc. on a consolidated basis with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, My Size (Israel) 2014 Ltd., Orgad International Marketing Ltd, and Naiz Bespoke Technologies, S.L., as applicable. 1

OUR BUSINESS This summary highlights selected information contained elsewhere in this prospectus that we consider important. This summary does not contain all of the information you should consider before investing in our securities. You should read this summary together with the entire prospectus, including the risks related to our business, our industry, investing in our shares of common stock and our location in Israel, that we describe under "Risk Factors" and our consolidated financial statements and the related notes before making an investment in our securities. Overview We are an omnichannel e-commerce platform and provider of AI-driven SaaS measurement solutions, including MySizeID and our recently acquired subsidiaries, Naiz Fit, which provides SaaS technology solutions that solve size and fit issues and AI solutions for smarter design through data driven decisions for fashion ecommerce companies, and Orgad, an online retailer operating in the global markets. To date, we have generated almost all our revenue as a third-party seller on Amazon. Our advanced software and solutions assists us in supply chain, identifying products that can drive growth and provides a user-friendly experience and best customer service. Our flagship innovative tech products, MySizeID, enables shoppers to generate highly accurate measurements of their body to find the accurate fitting apparel by using our application on their mobile phone or through the MySizeID Widget: a simple questionnaire which uses a database collected over the years. MySizeID syncs the user's measurement data to a sizing chart integrated through a retailer's (or a white labeled) mobile application, and only presents items for purchase that match their measurements to ensure a correct fit. We are positioning ourselves as a consolidator of sizing solutions and a provider of a new digital experience due to recent technological developments for the fashion industry needs. Our other product offerings include First Look Smart Mirror for physical stores and Smart Catalog to empower brand design teams, which are designed to increase end consumer satisfaction, contributing to a sustainable world and reducing operation costs. Company Information We were incorporated in the State of Delaware on September 20, 1999 under the name Topspin Medical, Inc. In December 2013, we changed our name to Knowledgetree Ventures Inc. Subsequently, in February 2014, we changed our name to MySize, Inc. Subsequently, in February 2014, the Company changed its name to My Size, Inc. Our principal executive offices are located at HaYarden 4, POB 1026, Airport City, Israel, 7010000, and our telephone number is +972-3-600-9030. Our website address is www.MySizeID.com. The information on our website is not part of this prospectus. We have included our website address as a factual reference and do not intend it to be an active link to our website. RISK FACTORS Before purchasing any of the securities you should carefully consider the risk factors incorporated by reference in this prospectus from our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or Current Report on Form 8-K, as well as the risks, uncertainties and additional information set forth in our SEC reports on Forms 10-K,10-Q and 8-K and in the other documents incorporated by reference in this prospectus. For a description of these reports and documents, and information about where you can find them, see "Where You Can Find More Information" and "Incorporation of Documents By Reference." Additional risks not presently known or that we presently consider to be immaterial could subsequently materially and adversely affect our financial condition, results of operations, business and prospects. 2

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS This prospectus, including the documents that we incorporate by reference, contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act. Any statements in this prospectus and any accompanying prospectus supplement about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and are forward-looking statements. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "believe," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan" and "would." For example, statements concerning financial condition, possible or assumed future results of operations, growth opportunities, industry ranking, plans and objectives of management, markets for our common stock and future management and organizational structure are all forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. Any forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by reference to the risk factors discussed throughout this prospectus and any accompanying prospectus supplement. Some of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in the forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: our history of losses and needs for additional capital to fund our operations and our inability to obtain additional capital on acceptable terms, or at all;

risks related to our ability to continue as a going concern;

the new and unproven nature of the measurement technology markets;

our ability to achieve customer adoption of our products;

our ability to realize the benefits of our acquisitions of Orgad and Naiz;

our dependence on assets we purchased from a related party;

our ability to enhance our brand and increase market awareness;

our ability to introduce new products and continually enhance our product offerings;

the success of our strategic relationships with third parties;

information technology system failures or breaches of our network security;

competition from competitors;

our reliance on key members of our management team;

current or future litigation;

current or future unfavorable economic and market conditions and adverse developments with respect to financial institutions and associated liquidity risk; and

the impact of the political and security situation in Israel on our business; and

other factors described in the documents incorporated by reference in this prospectus and any prospectus supplement.. The foregoing list sets forth some, but not all, of the factors that could affect our ability to achieve results described in any forward-looking statements. You should read this prospectus and the documents that we reference herein and have filed as exhibits to the registration statement, of which this prospectus is part, completely and with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. You should assume that the information appearing in this prospectus is accurate as of the date on the front cover of this prospectus. Because the risk factors referred to on page 2 of this prospectus and incorporated herein by reference, could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict which factors will arise. In addition, we cannot assess the impact of each factor on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. We qualify all of the information presented in this prospectus, and particularly our forward-looking statements, by these cautionary statements. 3

USE OF PROCEEDS Except as described in any prospectus supplement and any free writing prospectus in connection with a specific offering, we currently intend to use the net proceeds from the sale of the securities offered under this prospectus for working capital, repayment of trade payables and general corporate purposes. We have not determined the amount of net proceeds to be used specifically for the foregoing purposes. As a result, our management will have broad discretion in the allocation of the net proceeds and investors will be relying on the judgment of our management regarding the application of the proceeds of any sale of the securities. Each time we offer securities under this prospectus, we will describe the intended use of the net proceeds from that offering in the applicable prospectus supplement. The actual amount of net proceeds we spend on a particular use will depend on many factors, including, our future capital expenditures, the amount of cash required by our operations, and our future revenue growth, if any. Therefore, we will retain broad discretion in the use of the net proceeds. THE SECURITIES WE MAY OFFER The descriptions of the securities contained in this prospectus, together with any applicable prospectus supplement, summarize the material terms and provisions of the various types of securities that we may offer. We will describe in any applicable prospectus supplement relating to any securities the particular terms of the securities offered by that prospectus supplement. If we so indicate in any applicable prospectus supplement, the terms of the securities may differ from the terms we have summarized below. We may also include in any prospectus supplement information, where applicable, about material U.S. federal income tax consequences relating to the securities, and the securities exchange or market, if any, on which the securities will be listed. We may sell from time to time, in one or more offerings, one or more of the following securities: common stock;

debt securities

warrants to purchase common stock; and

units comprised of one or more of the other securities. The total initial offering price of all securities that we may issue in these offerings will not exceed $100,000,000. 4

DESCRIPTION OF CAPITAL STOCK General The following description of our capital stock, together with any additional information we include in any applicable prospectus supplement or any related free writing prospectus, summarizes the material terms and provisions of our common stock that we may offer under this prospectus. While the terms we have summarized below will apply generally to any future common stock that we may offer, we will describe the particular terms of any class or series of these securities in more detail in the applicable prospectus supplement. For the complete terms of our common stock, please refer to our Certificate of Incorporation and our Bylaws that are incorporated by reference into the registration statement of which this prospectus is a part or may be incorporated by reference in this prospectus or any applicable prospectus supplement. The terms of these securities may also be affected by Delaware General Corporation Law. The summary below and that contained in any applicable prospectus supplement or any related free writing prospectus are qualified in their entirety by reference to our Certificate of Incorporation and Bylaws. As of the date of this prospectus, our authorized capital stock consisted of 250,000,000 shares of common stock, $0.001 par value per share. As of December 21, 2023, there were 3,621,792 shares of our common stock issued and outstanding. Common Stock Holders of our common stock are entitled to one vote per share. Our Certificate of Incorporation does not provide for cumulative voting. Holders of our common stock have no conversion, preemptive or other subscription rights and there are no sinking fund or redemption provisions applicable to the shares of common stock. Holders of our common stock are entitled to receive ratably such dividends, if any, as may be declared by our board of directors out of legally available funds. However, the current policy of our board of directors is to retain earnings, if any, for the operation and expansion of our company. Upon liquidation, dissolution or winding-up, the holders of our common stock are entitled to share ratably in all of our assets which are legally available for distribution, after payment of or provision for all liabilities. Anti-Takeover Effects of Certain Provisions of our Certificate of Incorporation, Bylaws and the DGCL Certain provisions of our Certificate of Incorporation and our Bylaws, which are summarized in the following paragraphs, may have the effect of discouraging potential acquisition proposals or making a tender offer or delaying or preventing a change in control, including changes a stockholder might consider favorable. Such provisions may also prevent or frustrate attempts by our stockholders to replace or remove our management. In particular, our Certificate of Incorporation and our Bylaws and Delaware law, as applicable, among other things: provide the board of directors with the ability to alter the Bylaws without stockholder approval;

the classification of our board of directors;

place limitations on the removal of directors;

provide that vacancies on the board of directors may be filled by a majority of directors in office, although less than a quorum;

require that stockholder actions must be affected at a duly called stockholder meeting and generally prohibiting stockholder actions by written consent;

eliminate the ability of stockholders to call a special meeting of stockholders; and

establish advance notice requirements for nominations for election to the board of directors or for proposing matters that can be acted upon at duly called stockholder meetings. These provisions are expected to discourage certain types of coercive takeover practices and inadequate takeover bids and to encourage persons seeking to acquire control of us to first negotiate with its board. These provisions may delay or prevent someone from acquiring or merging with us, which may cause our market price of our common stock to decline. 5