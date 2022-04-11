Log in
    MYSZ   US62844N2080

MY SIZE, INC.

(MYSZ)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  04-10
1.092 ILS   +0.92%
MY SIZE, INC. Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
03/30THE GREAT RETURN TO BRICK AND MORTAR : How to stand out amoung the crowd
PU
03/18MY SIZE, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIONS AND RESULT OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
My Size : Financial Statements - Form 8-K/A

04/11/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K/A

CURRENT REPORT

Pursuant to Section 13 OR 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 7, 2022

MY SIZE, INC.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware 001-37370 51-0394637

(State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation)

(Commission

File Number)

(IRS Employer

Identification No.)

HaYarden 4, pob 1026,

Airport City, Israel7010000

(Address of principal executive offices and Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code +972-3-600-9030

N/A

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report.)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, $0.001 par value per share MYSZ NasdaqCapital Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Explanatory Note

My Size, Inc. (the "Company") hereby files this Amendment No. 1 to its Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 8, 2022 (the "Original Form 8-K), solely to amend Item 9.01 therein as provided herein.

At the time of filing of the Original Form 8-K disclosing the completion of the acquisition by My Size Israel 2014 Ltd., a company incorporated under the laws of the State of Israel and subsidiary of the Company, of all of the issued and outstanding equity of Orgad International Marketing Ltd., a company incorporated under the laws of the State of Israel ("Orgad"), the Company indicated that it would file the necessary financial information no later than 71 calendar days after the date on which the Original Form 8-K was required to be filed.

Upon further review of the requirements of Rule 3-05 of Regulation S-X promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Regulation S-X"), and Item 9.01 of Form 8-K, the Company has determined that financial statements required by Item 9.01(a) and pro forma financial information required by Item 9.01(b) with respect to the acquisition of Orgad are not required because the acquisition was not a "significant" transaction as defined in Regulation S-X. Accordingly, the Company hereby amends the Original Form 8-K to eliminate references to the subsequent filing of historical financial statements and pro forma financial information relating to the acquisition of Orgad.

Except as described above, all of the other information in the Original Form 8-K remains unchanged.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(a) Financial Statements of Business Acquired. The Company has determined that the historical financial statements of Orgad are not required to be filed as the acquisition of Orgad was not a "significant" transaction as defined in Regulation S-X.
(b) Pro Forma Financial Information. The Company has determined that the pro forma financial information of the Company are not required to be filed as the acquisition of Orgad was not a "significant" transaction as defined in Regulation S-X.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

MY SIZE, INC.
Date: April 11, 2022 By: /s/ Ronen Luzon
Name: Ronen Luzon
Title: Chief Executive Officer

Disclaimer

My Size Inc. published this content on 11 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2022 21:30:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2,00 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8,62 M 8,62 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,31x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 31
Free-Float 81,2%
