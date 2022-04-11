My Size : Financial Statements - Form 8-K/A

UNITED STATES

Explanatory Note

My Size, Inc. (the "Company") hereby files this Amendment No. 1 to its Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on February 8, 2022 (the "Original Form 8-K), solely to amend Item 9.01 therein as provided herein.

At the time of filing of the Original Form 8-K disclosing the completion of the acquisition by My Size Israel 2014 Ltd., a company incorporated under the laws of the State of Israel and subsidiary of the Company, of all of the issued and outstanding equity of Orgad International Marketing Ltd., a company incorporated under the laws of the State of Israel ("Orgad"), the Company indicated that it would file the necessary financial information no later than 71 calendar days after the date on which the Original Form 8-K was required to be filed.

Upon further review of the requirements of Rule 3-05 of Regulation S-X promulgated under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Regulation S-X"), and Item 9.01 of Form 8-K, the Company has determined that financial statements required by Item 9.01(a) and pro forma financial information required by Item 9.01(b) with respect to the acquisition of Orgad are not required because the acquisition was not a "significant" transaction as defined in Regulation S-X. Accordingly, the Company hereby amends the Original Form 8-K to eliminate references to the subsequent filing of historical financial statements and pro forma financial information relating to the acquisition of Orgad.

Except as described above, all of the other information in the Original Form 8-K remains unchanged.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(a) Financial Statements of Business Acquired. The Company has determined that the historical financial statements of Orgad are not required to be filed as the acquisition of Orgad was not a "significant" transaction as defined in Regulation S-X . (b) Pro Forma Financial Information. The Company has determined that the pro forma financial information of the Company are not required to be filed as the acquisition of Orgad was not a "significant" transaction as defined in Regulation S-X.

