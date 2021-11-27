My Size : Other Report or Announcement 11/27/2021 | 02:20pm EST Send by mail :

Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3) Registration No. 333-261031 My Size, Inc. 8,927,555 Shares of Common Stock This prospectus relates to the resale, by the selling stockholders identified in this prospectus, of up to an aggregate of up to 8,927,555 shares of common stock, par value $0.001 per share of My Size, Inc. consisting of (i) 1,886,100 shares of common stock issuable upon the exercise of warrants issued in a private placement concurrently with a registered direct offering in October 2021, or the RD Offering, (ii) 3,772,208 shares of common stock issued in a private placement to the same purchasers as in the RD Offering, or the PIPE Offering, (iii) 2,829,156 shares of common stock issuable upon the exercise of warrants issued in connection with the PIPE Offering, and (iv) 440,091 shares of common stock issuable upon the exercise of placement agent warrants issued in connection with the RD Offering and PIPE Offering, or the Offerings. The selling stockholders are identified in the table commencing on page 7. We will not receive any proceeds from the sale of the shares of common stock by the selling stockholders. All net proceeds from the sale of the shares of common stock covered by this prospectus will go to the selling stockholders. However, we may receive the proceeds from any exercise of warrants if the holders do not exercise the warrants on a cashless basis. See "Use of Proceeds." The selling stockholders may sell all or a portion of the shares of common stock from time to time in market transactions through any market on which our shares of common stock are then traded, in negotiated transactions or otherwise, and at prices and on terms that will be determined by the then prevailing market price or at negotiated prices directly or through a broker or brokers, who may act as agent or as principal or by a combination of such methods of sale. See "Plan of Distribution". Our common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "MYSZ" and on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, or the TASE, under the symbol "MYSZ". On November 24, 2021, the last reported sale price of our common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market was $0.819 per share. Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. You should read this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus as well as the information incorporated herein and therein by reference carefully before you make your investment decision. See "Risk Factors" beginning on page 5 of this prospectus. Neither the Securities and Exchange Commission nor any state securities commission has approved or disapproved of these securities or passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of this prospectus supplement. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offense. The date of this prospectus is November 26, 2021. TABLE OF CONTENTS About this Prospectus ii Prospectus Summary 1 Risk Factors 5 Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements 5 Use of Proceeds 6 Selling Stockholders 7 Description of the Offered Securities 11 Plan of Distribution 13 Legal Matters 15 Experts 15 Where You Can Find More Information 15 Incorporation By Reference 16 i About This Prospectus This prospectus is part of a registration statement that we filed with the SEC. As permitted by the rules and regulations of the SEC, the registration statement filed by us includes additional information not contained in this prospectus. You may read the registration statement and the other reports we file with the SEC at the SEC's website or its offices described below under the heading "Where You Can Find More Information". You should rely only on the information that is contained in this prospectus or that is incorporated by reference into this prospectus. We have not authorized anyone to provide you with information that is in addition to or different from that contained in, or incorporated by reference into, this prospectus. If anyone provides you with different or inconsistent information, you should not rely on it. We are not offering to sell or solicit any security other than the shares of common stock offered by this prospectus. In addition, we are not offering to sell or solicit any securities to or from any person in any jurisdiction where it is unlawful to make this offer to or solicit an offer from a person in that jurisdiction. The information contained in this prospectus is accurate as of the date on the front of this prospectus only, regardless of the time of delivery of this prospectus or of any sale of our shares of common stock. Our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may have changed since that date. We implemented a 1-for-15 reverse stock split of our outstanding shares of common stock that was effective for Nasdaq Capital Market purposes at the open of business on November 19, 2019. All share and related option and warrant information presented in this prospectus have been retroactively adjusted to reflect the reduced number of shares and the increase in the share price which resulted from this action. ii PROSPECTUS SUMMARY The following summary highlights certain information contained elsewhere in or incorporated by reference into this prospectus. Because this is only a summary, however, it does not contain all the information you should consider before investing in our securities and it is qualified in its entirety by, and should be read in conjunction with, the more detailed information included elsewhere in or incorporated by reference into this prospectus. Before you make an investment decision, you should read this entire prospectus carefully, including the risks of investing in our securities discussed under the section of this prospectus entitled "Risk Factors" and similar headings in the other documents that are incorporated by reference into this prospectus. You should also carefully read the information incorporated by reference into this prospectus, including our financial statements, and the exhibits to the registration statement of which this prospectus is a part. Unless the context otherwise requires, references to "we," "our," "us," "My Size" or the "Company" in this prospectus mean My Size, Inc. on a consolidated basis with its wholly-owned subsidiary, My Size (Israel) 2014 Ltd., as applicable. Overview We are a creator of mobile device measurement solutions that has developed innovative solutions designed to address shortcomings in multiple verticals, including the e-commerce fashion/apparel, shipping/parcel and do it yourself, or DIY, industries. Utilizing our sophisticated algorithms within our proprietary technology, we can calculate and record measurements in a variety of novel ways, and most importantly, increase revenue for businesses across the globe. Our solutions can be utilized to accurately take measurements of a variety of items via a mobile device. By downloading the application to a smartphone, the user is then able to run the mobile device over the surface of an item the user wishes to measure. The information is then automatically sent to a cloud-based server where the dimensions are calculated through our proprietary algorithms, and the accurate measurements (+ or - 2 centimeters) are then sent back to the user's mobile device. We believe that the commercial applications for this technology are significant in many areas. Currently, we are mainly focusing on the e-commerce fashion/apparel industry. In addition, our solutions address the shipping/parcel and DIY uses markets. While we rollout our products to major retailers and apparel companies, there is a lead time for new customers to ramp up before we can recognize revenue. This lead time varies between customers, especially when the customer is a tier 1 retailer, where the integration process may take longer. Generally, first we integrate our product into a customer's online platform, which is followed by piloting and implementation, and, assuming we are successful, commercial roll-out, all of which takes time before we expect it to impact our financial results in a meaningful way. While we have begun generating initial sales revenue, we do not expect to generate meaningful revenue during the upcoming quarters. Because of the numerous risks and uncertainties associated with the success of our market penetration and our dependence on the extent to which MySizeID is adopted and utilized, we are unable to predict the extent to which we will recognize revenue. We may be unable to successfully develop or market any of our current or proposed products or technologies, those products or technologies may not generate any revenues, and any revenues generated may not be sufficient for us to become profitable or thereafter maintain profitability. Important Information about COVID-19 In late 2019, a novel strain of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus, was reported in Wuhan, China. While initially the outbreak was largely concentrated in China, it has now spread to Israel and the United States, and infections have been reported globally. Many countries around the world, including in Israel, have from time to time significant governmental measures implemented to control the spread of the virus, including temporary closure of businesses, severe restrictions on travel and the movement of people, and other material limitations on the conduct of business. These measures have resulted in work stoppages and other disruptions. We implemented remote working and work place protocols for our employees in accordance with Israeli government requirements. In addition, while we have seen an increased demand for MySizeID, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a particularly adverse impact on the retail industry and this has resulted in an adverse impact on our marketing and sales activities. For example, we have three ongoing pilots with international retailers that have been halted, we are unable to participate physically in industry conferences, our ability to meet with potential customers is limited, and in certain instances sales processes have been delayed or cancelled. The extent to which COVID-19 continues to impact our operations will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with confidence, including the duration and severity of the outbreak, and the actions that may be required to contain COVID-19 or treat its impact. 1 Recent Developments Amendment to Purchase Agreement On May 26, 2021, we, My Size Israel and Shoshana Zigdon entered into an Amendment to Purchase Agreement, or the Amendment, which made certain amendments to a Purchase Agreement between the parties dated February 16, 2014, or the Purchase Agreement. Pursuant to the Amendment, Ms. Zigdon agreed to irrevocably waive (i) the right to repurchase certain assets related to the collection of data for measurement purposes that My Size Israel acquired from Ms. Zigdon under the Purchase Agreement and upon which our business is substantially dependent, or the Assets, and (ii) all past, present and future rights in any of the intellectual property rights sold, transferred and assigned to My Size Israel under the Purchase Agreement and any modifications, amendments or improvements made thereto, including, without limitation, any compensation, reward or any rights to royalties or to receive any payment or other consideration whatsoever in connection with such intellectual property rights, or the Waiver. In consideration of the Waiver, we issued 2,500,000 shares of common stock to Ms. Zigdon, or the Shares. Under the Purchase Agreement prior to the Amendment, Ms. Zigdon had a right to repurchase the Assets until June 16, 2021 at the market price of the Assets as determined by a third party independent valuation. In addition, under the Purchase Agreement prior to the Amendment, Ms. Zigdon would have had a right to receive 18% of My Size Israel's operating profit, directly or indirectly connected with the Assets, together with VAT for a period of seven years from the end of the development period of My Size Israel's measurement solution. Under the Amendment, we agreed that, as soon as practicable but in any event no later than June 24, 2021 it shall use commercially reasonable efforts to file a registration statement on Form S-3 (or Form S-1 if Form S-3 is unavailable) providing for the resale by Ms. Zigdon of the Shares, or the Registration Statement, and use our commercially reasonable efforts to cause such Registration Statement to become effective by July 26, 2021. In the Amendment Ms. Zigdon agreed to a lock up of the Shares until November 1, 2021, and that following the effectiveness of the Registration Statement and subject to compliance with applicable securities laws, Ms. Zigdon will be entitled to sell one-fourth of the Shares each month beginning July 30, 2021. October 2021 Financings On October 26, 2021, holders of warrants exercised an aggregate of 2,625,908 shares of common stock in consideration for $2,889,000. On October 26, 2021, we entered into securities purchase agreements, or the RD Purchase Agreements with several institutional investors, or the Purchasers, pursuant to which the Company agreed to sell and issue in the RD Offering an aggregate of 2,514,800 of our shares of common stock, or the RD Shares, and, in a concurrent private placement, an aggregate of 1,886,100 unregistered warrants to purchase shares of common stock, or the RD Warrants, at an offering price of $1.352 per share and associated warrant. In addition, we entered into security purchase agreements, or the PIPE Purchase Agreements, and together with the RD Purchase Agreements, the Purchase Agreements, with the Purchasers pursuant to which we agreed to sell and issue in a PIPE Offering an aggregate of 3,772,208 unregistered shares of common stock, or the PIPE Shares, and together with the RD Shares, the Shares, and unregistered warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 2,829,156 shares of common stock, or the PIPE Warrants and together with the RD Warrants, the Warrants, at the same purchase price as in the RD Offering. The Offerings closed on October 28, 2021. The Warrants are immediately exercisable and expire five years from issuance at an exercise price of $1.26 per share, subject to adjustment as set forth therein. The Warrants may be exercised on a cashless basis if there is no effective registration statement registering the shares underlying the warrants. In connection with the PIPE Purchase Agreement, we entered into a registration rights agreement, or the Registration Rights Agreement, with the Purchasers. Pursuant to the Registration Rights Agreement, we will be required to file a resale registration statement, or the Registration Statement, with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, to register for resale the shares issuable in connection with the PIPE Offering, including shares issuable upon exercise of the Warrants, within 20 days of the signing date of the PIPE Purchase Agreement, or the Signing Date, and to have such Registration Statement declared effective within 60 days after the Signing Date in the event the Registration Statement is not reviewed by the SEC, or 90 days of the Signing Date in the event the Registration Statement is reviewed by the SEC. We will be obligated to pay certain liquidated damages to the Purchaser if we fail to file the Registration Statement when required, fail to cause the Registration Statement to be declared effective by the SEC when required, of if we fail to maintain the effectiveness of the Registration Statement. The Purchase Agreements and the Registration Rights Agreements also contain representations, warranties, indemnification and other provisions customary for transactions of this nature. Aggregate gross proceeds to us in respect of the Offerings was approximately $8.5 million, before deducting fees payable to the placement agent and other estimated offering expenses payable by us. We also entered into a letter agreement, or the Engagement Agreement, with H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC, or Wainwright, pursuant to which Wainwright agreed to serve as the exclusive placement agent for us in connection with the Offerings. We paid Wainwright a cash placement fee equal to 7% of the aggregate purchase price for the Shares sold in the Offerings, a management fee of 1% of the aggregate purchase price for the Shares sold in the Offerings, a non- accountable expense allowance of $35,000, $50,000 for fees and expenses of legal counsel and clearing expenses of $15,950. Wainwright also received placement agent warrants, or the Placement Agent Warrants, on substantially the same terms as the Purchasers in the Offering in an amount equal to 7% of the aggregate number of Shares sold in the Offerings, or 440,091 shares, at an exercise price of $1.69 per share and a term expiring on October 26, 2026. 2 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

