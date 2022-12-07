My Size : Other Report or Announcement

My Size Announces Reverse Stock Split

AIRPORT CITY, Israel - December 7, 2022 - MySize, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ.TA) ("MySize" or the "Company"), an omnichannel e-commerce platform and provider of AI-driven measurement solutions to drive revenue growth and reduce costs for its business clients, announced that its Board of Directors has approved a one-for-twenty-five reverse stock split of its common stock that is scheduled to become effective after trading closes on December 8, 2022. Beginning on December 9, 2022, the Company's common stock will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market on a split adjusted basis under a new CUSIP number 62844N 307. The Company's common stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "MYSZ." As previously disclosed, at the MySize Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on December 7, 2022, the Company's stockholders approved a proposal authorizing the Company's Board of Directors, among other things, to effect a reverse stock split at a ratio in the range of 1-for-10 to 1-for-30 in order to increase the per share price and bid price of the Company's common stock to regain compliance with the continued listing requirements of Nasdaq and make the common stock more attractive to certain institutional investors, which would provide for a stronger investor base.

Upon effectiveness of the reverse stock split, every 25 shares of the Company's outstanding common stock will be converted to one share of common stock. In addition, a proportionate adjustment will be made to the per share exercise price and the number of shares issuable upon the exercise of all outstanding options and warrants entitling the holders to purchase common stock.

The reverse stock split will not affect any stockholder's ownership percentage of the Company's common stock, except to the extent that the reverse stock split would result in any stockholder owning a fractional share. Fractional shares of common stock will be rounded up to the nearest whole share. The number of authorized shares of the Company's common stock will not change, while the number of outstanding shares will be reduced from approximately 36 million to approximately 1.5 million.

Registered stockholders holding their shares of common stock in book-entry or through a bank, broker or other nominee form do not need to take any action in connection with the reverse stock split. For those stockholders holding physical stock certificates, the Company's transfer agent, VStock Transfer, LLC, will send instructions for exchanging those certificates for new certificates representing the post-split number of shares. VStock Transfer, LLC can be reached at (212) 828-8436.

Additional information about the reverse stock split can be found in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 4, 2022, a copy of which is also available at www.sec.gov or at https://www.mysizeid.com/ under the SEC Filings tab located on the Investor Relations page.

About My Size, Inc.

MySize, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ.TA) is an omnichannel e-commerce platform and provider of AI-driven measurement solutions including MySizeID and recently acquired Naiz Fit to drive revenue growth and reduce costs for its business clients. Orgad, its online retailer platform, has expertise in e-commerce, supply chain, and technology operating as a third-party seller on Amazon.com and other sites. MySize recently launched FirstLook Smart Mirror, a mirror-like touch display that provides in-store customers an enhanced shopping experience and contactless checkout. FirstLook Smart Mirror extends