My Size Announces Website Integration and Launch of MySizeID for

European Women's Fashion Brand NOCTURNE

Nocturne customers now able match their brand-specific apparel size

based on real-time, smartphone measurements

Airport City, Israel, August 20, 2020- My Size, Inc. (the "Company" or "My Size") (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ), the developer and creator of smartphone measurement solutions, today announced it has successfully integrated and launched its MySizeID widget for NOCTURNE, a European women's apparel brand that designs, manufactures, distributes and sells ready to wear apparel.

The MySizeID app is a turnkey solution that helps NOCTURNE's customers choose the appropriate apparel size based on the shopper's real-time measurements. My Size's innovative technology enables consumers to measure themselves using their smartphone and then matches the measurements with a brand-specific apparel item in their size. It also allows them to confidently purchase products online without leaving the house amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Can Tarlan, CEO of NOCTURNE, stated, "Incorrect sizing is a leading cause of product returns and negatively affects our customers' shopping experience. We are excited to launch MySizeID™ into our platform, as our customers will now be able to easily measure their correct size by downloading the app and can enjoy a seamless shopping experience on our website."

Ronen Luzon, CEO of My Size Inc., commented, "We are pleased to collaborate with NOCTURNE, a forward-thinking women's fashion brand. With MySizeID™, NOCTURNE can reduce cart abandonment, while increasing revenues and decreasing the online return rates. Our goal is to revolutionize the retail industry through our patented technology, while helping retailers foster brand loyalty by improving the customers shopping experience."

About NOCTURNE

Founded in 2012, NOCTURNE offers top quality trend setting pieces at affordable prices. NOCTURNE adopts the philosophy of setting the standards of fashion for the global women of now, through unique and luxurious designs. Aiming to become a worldwide brand, NOCTURNE positions its growth prospects according to the shopping trends of its audience. The brand's goal is to invest in fashion capitals around the world by opening high-end stores.

#WomenOfNow

www.nocturne.com.tr