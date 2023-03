Mybank ASA: Innkalling til ekstraordinær generalforsamling 24. mars 2023

Fullmakten vil legge til rette for at styret ved behov kan styrke Bankens kapitalgrunnlag, finansiere Bankens videre utvikling, bruke Bankens aksjer i forbindelse med insentivprogram, og/eller gjennomføre oppkjøp med oppgjør i aksjer. Formålet tilsier at aksjeeiernes fortrinnsrett til å tegne aksjer kan settes til side ved bruk av fullmakten.

In case of discrepancy between the Norwegian language original text and the English language translation, the Norwegian text shall prevail

To the shareholders of MyBank ASA

NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY

GENERAL MEETING

MYBANK ASA

The board of directors of MyBank ASA (the "Bank") hereby convenes an extraordinary general meeting.

Time: 24 March 2023 at 10:00 hours (CET)

Place: Held digitally, in accordance with the Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act Section 5-8 (4)

The extraordinary general meeting will be opened by the Chairman of the board. The opener of the meeting will make a record of attendance of shareholders present and proxies.

The board of directors of the Bank proposes the following agenda for the extraordinary general meeting:

Election of a chair of the meeting and a person to co-sign the minutes Approval of notice and agenda Board authorisations to increase the share capital

The board's current authorisation from the last ordinary general meeting to implement share capital is considered too low. The board proposes that the authorisation is increased to a higher amount.

The authorisation will facilitate that the board may strengthen the Bank's capital, finance the Bank's development, use shares in connection with incentive schemes and/or carry out acquisitions with consideration shares, as needed. The purpose entails that the pre-emptive rights for existing shareholders to subscribe for new shares may be set aside upon use of the authorisation.