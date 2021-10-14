MYCELX Technologies : October 14, 2021 – Middle East Contract Win

14 October 2021

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR").

MYCELX TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION (AIM: MYX)

Middle East Contract Win

MYCELX Technologies Corporation ("MYCELX" or the "Company"), the clean water and air technology company transforming the environmental impact of industry, is pleased to announce a second significant contract win in the Middle East this year.

This win supplements the four contract renewals awarded year to date and provides further evidence of both an improving market but also the continuing excellence of the MYCELX product suite. MYCELX is the technology of choice as it provides superior performance and reliability, and the Company's expertise and valuable client support has been well-established over the ten years that MYCELX has been operating in Saudi Arabia. Crucially, and in keeping with the relationships in place, it is very cost effective.

Once again, MYCELX is providing a clean water solution to a global blue-chip company in a part of the world where water is a scarce commodity. Not only is the business providing the customer with further credentials to allow them to enhance their ESG requirements, but it is also of benefit to the local community.

The revenues for this contract of approximately $1million USD will primarily fall in the 2022 financial year and thus provides the Company with further financial visibility.

Connie Mixon, CEO of MYCELX, said:

"This is a real testament to the hard work and dedication shown by our team in the Middle East as well as the enduring relationships that they have with our customers. We are delighted with this contract and look forward to updating our shareholders with further news in due course."