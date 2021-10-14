Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. MYCELX Technologies Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MYX   US62847T2024

MYCELX TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(MYX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

MYCELX Technologies : October 14, 2021 – Middle East Contract Win

10/14/2021 | 08:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

14 October 2021

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 ("MAR").

MYCELX TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION (AIM: MYX)

Middle East Contract Win

MYCELX Technologies Corporation ("MYCELX" or the "Company"), the clean water and air technology company transforming the environmental impact of industry, is pleased to announce a second significant contract win in the Middle East this year.

This win supplements the four contract renewals awarded year to date and provides further evidence of both an improving market but also the continuing excellence of the MYCELX product suite. MYCELX is the technology of choice as it provides superior performance and reliability, and the Company's expertise and valuable client support has been well-established over the ten years that MYCELX has been operating in Saudi Arabia. Crucially, and in keeping with the relationships in place, it is very cost effective.

Once again, MYCELX is providing a clean water solution to a global blue-chip company in a part of the world where water is a scarce commodity. Not only is the business providing the customer with further credentials to allow them to enhance their ESG requirements, but it is also of benefit to the local community.

The revenues for this contract of approximately $1million USD will primarily fall in the 2022 financial year and thus provides the Company with further financial visibility.

Connie Mixon, CEO of MYCELX, said:

"This is a real testament to the hard work and dedication shown by our team in the Middle East as well as the enduring relationships that they have with our customers. We are delighted with this contract and look forward to updating our shareholders with further news in due course."

For further information, please contact:

MYCELX Technologies Corporation

Connie Mixon, CEO

Kim Slayton, CFO

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Nomad and Sole Broker)

Henry Fitzgerald-O'Connor

Georgina McCooke

Celicourt Communications (Financial PR)

Mark Antelme

Jimmy Lea

Tel: +1 888 306 6843

Tel: +44 20 7523 8000

Tel: +44 20 8434 2754

Disclaimer

MyCelx Technologies Corporation published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 12:21:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MYCELX TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
08:22aMYCELX TECHNOLOGIES : October 14, 2021 – Middle East Contract Win
PU
07:55aMYCELX TECHNOLOGIES : Shares Surge 13% on $1 Million Middle East Water Contract
MT
02:00aMYCELX Technologies Corporation Announces Middle East Contract Win
CI
09/30MYCELX TECHNOLOGIES : September 29, 2021 – H1 2021 Earnings Release
PU
09/29MYCELX TECHNOLOGIES : Earnings Flash (MYX.L) MYCELX TECHNOLOGIES Reports H1 EPS $0.02
MT
09/29MYCELX TECHNOLOGIES : Earnings Flash (MYX.L) MYCELX TECHNOLOGIES Posts H1 Revenue $4.2M
MT
09/29Mycelx Technologies Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 3..
CI
08/04MYCELX TECHNOLOGIES : Secures Saudi Arabian Contracts; Shares Jump 17%
MT
08/04MYCELX Technologies Corporation Announces Both Significant New Contract for the Install..
CI
05/26MYCELX TECHNOLOGIES : May 26, 2021 – Final Results for the year ending 31 December 2..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7,10 M - -
Net income 2020 -6,09 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,20 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,04x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 9,04 M 9,02 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,12x
EV / Sales 2020 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 6
Free-Float 66,2%
Chart MYCELX TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
MYCELX Technologies Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYCELX TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Connie Mixon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Haluk Alper President & Executive Director
Kimberly Slayton Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Thomas Barton Lamb Non-Executive Chairman
André Samuel Schnabl Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MYCELX TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION4.62%9
WASTE MANAGEMENT, INC.30.98%65 258
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC.31.41%40 289
TETRA TECH, INC.36.17%8 641
TOMRA SYSTEMS ASA14.96%8 422
CLEAN HARBORS, INC.40.59%5 830