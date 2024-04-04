Mycronic : Invitation to presentation of Mycronic's Q1 2024
April 04, 2024 at 02:06 am EDT
Invitation to presentation of Mycronic's Q1 2024
Analysts, investors and media are invited to the presentation of Mycronic's Q1 2024. The presentation will be held on April 18, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. CEST. The report is published on April 18, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. CEST and will, together with the presentation and webcast, be available via Mycronic's report archive on the company's website.
Anders Lindqvist, President and CEO and Pierre Brorsson, CFO and Sr VP Corporate Development, will be presenting. Sven Chetkovich, Director Investor Relations, is the moderator. The presentation can be followed via webcast. After the presentation, which is held in English, a Q&A session will follow.
For additional information, please contact:
Sven Chetkovich
Director Investor Relations
Tel: +46 70 558 39 19
sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com
About Mycronic
Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom, United States and Vietnam. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com
Mycronic AB (publ), formerly Micronic Mydata publ AB, is a Sweden-based company active in the electronics industry. The Company's operations are divided into two segments. The Assembly Solutions segment develops, manufactures and markets advanced surface mount equipment for flexible electronics production. The equipment is used for stencil-free jetting of solder paste on printed circuit boards (PCBs) and surface mounting of electronic components on PCBs. The Pattern Generators business area is subdivided into mask writers and direct writers, and develops, manufactures and markets a range of laser pattern generators for the production of photomasks and electronic products. The systems are used by electronics companies in the manufacture of displays and semiconductors. It also develops Camera Module Assembly and Test (CMAT) systems, mainly for automotive industry. It operates in France, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Germany and the United States, among others.