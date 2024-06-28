Analysts, investors and media are invited to the presentation of Mycronic's Q2 2024. The presentation will be held on July 12, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. CEST. The report is published on July 12, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. CEST and will, together with the presentation and webcast, be available via Mycronic's report archive on the company's website.

Anders Lindqvist, President and CEO and Pierre Brorsson, CFO and Sr VP Corporate Development, will be presenting. Sven Chetkovich, Director Investor Relations, is the moderator. The presentation can be followed via webcast. After the presentation, which is held in English, a Q&A session will follow.

For additional information, please contact:

Sven Chetkovich

Director Investor Relations

Tel: +46 70 558 39 19

sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com

The information in this press release was published on June 28, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. CEST.

