Mycronic : receives order for an SLX system

08/27/2021 | 02:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

Täby, August 27, 2021

Mycronic receives order for an SLX system

Mycronic AB (publ) has received an order for an SLX system from a new customer in Asia. The order value is in the range of USD 4-6 million. Delivery of the system is planned for the third quarter of 2022.

The SLX laser mask writer meets rising demand for photomasks for the semiconductor industry and a future need for replacement and modernization. Photomasks manufactured by laser mask writers are of high importance and account for 70-75 percent of all photomasks produced for semiconductor manufacturing. SLX is a new and modern mask writer based on the same technology as Mycronic's mask writers for displays.

"The SLX system's modern design, performance, productivity and reliability provides an attractive solution for customers producing photomasks to the semiconductor industry. This is highlighted when we are entrusted to deliver SLX to a new customer," says Charlott Samuelsson, Sr VP Pattern Generators at Mycronic.

Mycronic provides mask writers for manufacturing photomasks in several fields of application. These include display manufacturing (TVs, smartphones and tablets), production of semiconductors and applications in the multi-purpose market, a broad segment that comprises many different areas of application.

For additional information, please contact:

Charlott Samuelsson

Sr VP Pattern Generators

Tel: +46 70 984 42 82, e-mail: charlott.samuelsson@mycronic.com

Sven Chetkovich

Director Investor Relations

Tel: +46 70 558 39 19, e-mail: sven.chetkovich@mycronic.com

The information in this press release was published on August 27, 2021, at 08:00 a.m. CEST

About Mycronic

Mycronic is a Swedish high-tech company engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of production equipment with high precision and flexibility requirements for the electronics industry. Mycronic's headquarters are located in Täby, north of Stockholm and the Group has subsidiaries in China, France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, United Kingdom and the United States. Mycronic is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. www.mycronic.com

Disclaimer

Mycronic AB published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 06:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
