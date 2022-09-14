Myer : Sky's the limit for new retail partnership between Velocity Frequent Flyer and MyerOpens in new window

SKY'S THE LIMIT FOR NEW RETAIL PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN VELOCITY FREQUENT FLYER AND MYER

Launching today, Velocity Frequent Flyer and Myer enter into a new strategic partnership.

More than 10.9 million Velocity Frequent Flyer members can now use Velocity Points to shop over 200,000 products at myer.com.au across Womenswear, Menswear, Kids & Toys, Beauty, Home & Electrical and more.

This partnership provides an even greater value proposition for customers who are MYER one and Velocity members, as they'll receive MYER one Credits for any Velocity Points redeemed.

Amidst rising inflation, the partnership allows Velocity members to use Points and Points + Pay across an extensive range of household purchases online at myer.com.au.

Tuesday 13 September 2022: Velocity Frequent Flyer and Myer have announced the first stage of an exciting new partnership that is set to benefit millions of Australians. From today, members of Virgin Australia's Velocity Frequent Flyer loyalty program can use their Points to shop Myer's extensive online range of leading Australian and international brands at myer.com.au.

The marquee, retail exclusive partnership between both the iconic brands, collectively provides Myer customers and Velocity members greater value and rewards than ever before, with shoppers now able to use Velocity Points to pay for part - or all - of their purchase. Velocity Points can be redeemed on myer.com.au, with customers who are both Velocity Frequent Flyer and MYER one members continuing to receive benefits of MYER one - even when they shop with Velocity Points.

The partnership coincides with Velocity today announcing the membership base for the loyalty program has grown to more than 10.9 million members, aimed at creating more value for Velocity Frequent Flyer members and Myer customers amid rising inflation, while driving further customer engagement for both brands.

Velocity Frequent Flyer CEO Nick Rohrlach, said:

"We are excited to welcome Myer into the Virgin Australia Group family with another incredible partnership that offers significant choice and value to our members.

"Myer is loved for its quality brands and commitment to value which makes the national department store a fantastic partner in the expansion of the Velocity program and we are already looking forward to what is next for customers as part of the partnership.

"We are incredibly focussed on providing our members more ways to redeem Points by unlocking new partnerships and rewards that have significant value and meaning to them. We are also proud to have welcomed United Airlines, Qatar Airways, 7-Eleven and Medibank to Velocity in the last 18 months, as the program continues to go from strength to strength.