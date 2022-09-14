Myer : Sky's the limit for new retail partnership between Velocity Frequent Flyer and MyerOpens in new window

SKY'S THE LIMIT FOR NEW RETAIL PARTNERSHIP BETWEEN VELOCITY FREQUENT FLYER AND MYER
Launching today, Velocity Frequent Flyer and Myer enter into a new strategic partnership.
More than 10.9 million Velocity Frequent Flyer members can now use Velocity Points to shop over 200,000 products at myer.com.au across Womenswear, Menswear, Kids & Toys, Beauty, Home & Electrical and more.
This partnership provides an even greater value proposition for customers who are MYER one and Velocity members, as they'll receive MYER one Credits for any Velocity Points redeemed.
Amidst rising inflation, the partnership allows Velocity members to use Points and Points + Pay across an extensive range of household purchases online at myer.com.au.
Tuesday 13 September 2022: Velocity Frequent Flyer and Myer have announced the first stage of an exciting new partnership that is set to benefit millions of Australians. From today, members of Virgin Australia's Velocity Frequent Flyer loyalty program can use their Points to shop Myer's extensive online range of leading Australian and international brands at myer.com.au.
The marquee, retail exclusive partnership between both the iconic brands, collectively provides Myer customers and Velocity members greater value and rewards than ever before, with shoppers now able to use Velocity Points to pay for part - or all - of their purchase. Velocity Points can be redeemed on myer.com.au, with customers who are both Velocity Frequent Flyer and MYER one members continuing to receive benefits of MYER one - even when they shop with Velocity Points.
The partnership coincides with Velocity today announcing the membership base for the loyalty program has grown to more than 10.9 million members, aimed at creating more value for Velocity Frequent Flyer members and Myer customers amid rising inflation, while driving further customer engagement for both brands.
Velocity Frequent Flyer CEO Nick Rohrlach, said:
"We are excited to welcome Myer into the Virgin Australia Group family with another incredible partnership that offers significant choice and value to our members.
"Myer is loved for its quality brands and commitment to value which makes the national department store a fantastic partner in the expansion of the Velocity program and we are already looking forward to what is next for customers as part of the partnership.
"We are incredibly focussed on providing our members more ways to redeem Points by unlocking new partnerships and rewards that have significant value and meaning to them. We are also proud to have welcomed United Airlines, Qatar Airways, 7-Eleven and Medibank to Velocity in the last 18 months, as the program continues to go from strength to strength.
"As Australians face rising inflation, we know that value is more important than ever and our members will easily find impactful ways to use their Points online at Myer to stretch their dollar further."
Commenting on Velocity's membership base growing to 10.9 million members, Mr Rohrlach said: "With the return of travel we have seen strong growth in new Velocity members this year and are well on our way to 11 million members. On average, one person in every Australian household now has a Velocity Frequent Flyer membership, which shows the depth, breadth and importance of the program to Australian consumers," he said.
Myer Chief Customer Officer Geoff Ikin, said:
"Myer is excited to be working with Velocity Frequent Flyer as the exclusive retail redemption partner for their Velocity program - where members can now use points to shop over 200,000 products from myer.com.au.
"We're thrilled to offer even more value for Australians when they visit Myer.com.au - home to an unparalleled one-stop-shop of trusted Australian and international brands that have been curated with value and quality top of mind.
"This marquee partnership is an innovative way for Myer to engage with new and existing customers to drive further growth, revenue and acquisition.
"At a time when Australians are looking to make their dollar stretch further, Myer has been building new ways to provide value to Australians, with this partnership an extension of the very successful Commbank "Pay with Points" program and of course our leading loyalty program, MYER one."
To use Velocity Points online at Myer, shoppers simply need to select Velocity Points from the payment dropdown upon checkout - either full Points, or Points plus Pay.
Notes to Editor:
Top products and required Velocity Frequent Flyer Points:
15,000 Velocity Points or less:
Estee Lauder Double Wear Stay in Place Makeup SPF10 Foundation- 12,621 Velocity Points Berlei Barely There T-ShirtBra in Beige- 13,583 Velocity Points
30,000 Velocity Points or less:
Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Black Canvas High Top Sneaker- 23,300 Velocity Points Lego Ideas Seinfeld- 25,241 Velocity Points
40,000 Velocity Points or less:
Clarins Double Serum 50ml - 31,068 Velocity Points
Tommy Hilfiger Essential Leather Trainers- 32,819 Velocity Point
DIOR Sauvage Eud De Parfum 100ml- 37,670 Velocity Points
70,000 Velocity Points or less:
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds Triple Black- 63,689 Velocity Points
Lego Boutique Hotel- 67,767 Velocity Points
100,000 Velocity Points or less:
Philips Premium XXL Airfryer Black- 96,893 Velocity Points
200,000 Velocity Points or less:
GreenPan Padova 7(10)pc Cookware Set with Bonus Protective Sheets in Charcoal Grey- 135,913 Velocity Points
Breville The Barista Express Coffee Machine Stainless Steel- 193,981 Velocity Points
How to use your Velocity Points at Myer.com.au:
Add any item to your bag online.
Select Velocity Points on the payment page.
Login in using your Velocity number and password. If you're a MYER one member, you'll earn MYER one credits for the total transaction.
If you don't have enough Velocity Points to pay for the full amount of your purchase, you can pay the remaining balance with a credit or debit card.
Delivery Benefits:
The partnership provides access to Myer's full suite of flexible delivery and return options, including Click and Collect, which will enable Velocity members to come in and collect reward purchases in a physical retail environment.
About Virgin Australia and Velocity Frequent Flyer:
Founded in the Year 2000 by Sir Richard Branson, Virgin Australia is now one of the largest Australian airlines operating an extensive domestic network as well as short-haul international, charter and cargo services, and the award-winning loyalty program, Velocity Frequent Flyer. The Group employs more than 6,000 people and has been a competitor in the Australian aviation landscape for 22 years.
Virgin Australia boasts more than 10.9 million Velocity members who can use their Points to redeem flights to over 500 destinations around the world through Virgin Australia and the airline's extensive list of international partner carriers, including Qatar Airways.
Virgin Australia is incredibly focused on providing great travel experiences, optionality to fly the way you want to, and value through competitive airfare pricing. Three seating choices are offered when flying Virgin Australia international and domestic services; Business Class, Economy X (extra leg room Economy) and Economy.
Since November 2020, Virgin Australia has announced it will increase its Boeing 737 fleet by nearly 60 per cent, from 58 to 92 aircraft, including the addition of more fuel efficient Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 10 aircraft in 2023.
Virgin Australia has won several awards over the years including Best Cabin Crew and top 10 airline finalist in the 2022 AirlineRatings.com Excellence Awards. In the same awards in 2019, Virgin Australia again won Best Cabin Crew as well as Best Economy Class cabin. The same year saw Virgin Australia win Best Domestic Airline at the Australian Federation of Travel Agents National Travel Industry Awards and Velocity Frequent Flyer scooped a wealth of prestigious gongs at the Freddie Awards including Best Program of the Year, Best Customer Service and Best Redemption Ability for the Asia/Middle East and Oceania Airline category.
About Myer:
Myer operates 58 department stores across Australia, as well as our online business: myer.com.au, and with our team members, we are committed to being Australia's favourite department store. Our merchandise offer includes core product categories: Womenswear; Menswear; Childrenswear; Beauty; Homewares; Electrical Goods; Toys and General Merchandise. The majority of Myer's operations are in Australia and encompass Myer department stores, sass & bide and Marcs and David Lawrence (MDL). In addition to our Australian operations, we have sourcing offices located in China and Hong Kong. Myer's online business is a significant asset that continues to deliver strong growth, now representing our largest store by sales.
About MYER one:
Our loyalty program, MYER one, has more than six million membership cards in circulation. Members earn Credits on purchases at Myer that convert into Reward Cards on a quarterly basis. For every $1,000 spent at Myer, Members receive a $10 Reward Card. Further details about the MYER one program are available at: myerone.com.au.