Myer : announces partnership with American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.Opens in new window

14 September 2022

MYER ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH AMERICAN

EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.

AMERICAN EAGLE AND AERIE BRANDS WILL BE RANGED

ACROSS 40 STORES AND ONLINE

Myer has announced that leading US apparel brands, American Eagle and Aerie, will land online and at 40 Myer stores from October 2022.

In addition to online, the exclusive Myer in store execution of American Eagle and Aerie will feature a broad assortment of great quality, trend-driven and accessibly priced jeans, apparel, activewear, and intimates.

American Eagle

A denim and apparel brand that's true in everything they do. Rooted in authenticity, powered by positivity, and inspired by their community - American Eagle believes that putting on a really great pair of #AEjeans gives you the freedom to be true to you. They believe that when you're at your best, you put good vibes out there, and get good things back in return. AE. True to you™.

Aerie

Aerie makes intimates, apparel, activewear and swim with every single piece designed to make every girl feel good. #AerieREAL is about no retouching and is focussed on body positivity and empowerment. Aerie wants everyone to feel confident inside and out. Let the real you shine™.

Quotes attributable to Myer's Chief Merchandise Officer, Allan Winstanley:

"American Eagle is the go-to brand for affordable and on-trend jeans and casual wear. It is sought-after by consumers all over the world, so we're thrilled to bring such a loved and trusted brand to Australian shores for our customers.

"Aerie, which designs intimates, apparel, loungewear, swimwear and activewear for women, is an exciting retail brand. We have no doubt the brand will be just as successful with Myer as it has been in the US.

"With American Eagle and Aerie coming to Myer it reinforces Myer's ability to form long term strategic partnerships with coveted international brands."

Quotes attributable to American Eagle, Senior Vice President of International, Vijay Chauhan:

"AEO is excited to bring AE's signature jeans collection and Aerie's intimates and lifestyle apparel to Australia as we continue to expand our leading brands throughout Asia-Pacific. We chose to partner with Myer as we share similar values when it comes to serving our customers - offering great on-trend products, leading customer service and affordable prices.

"Australia is a key fashion market and we are confident that our AE and Aerie assortments will resonate with customers, creating broad-based appeal.