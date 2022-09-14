Myer : announces partnership with American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.Opens in new window

14 September 2022
MYER ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH AMERICAN
EAGLE OUTFITTERS, INC.
AMERICAN EAGLE AND AERIE BRANDS WILL BE RANGED
ACROSS 40 STORES AND ONLINE
Myer has announced that leading US apparel brands, American Eagle and Aerie, will land online and at 40 Myer stores from October 2022.
In addition to online, the exclusive Myer in store execution of American Eagle and Aerie will feature a broad assortment of great quality, trend-driven and accessibly priced jeans, apparel, activewear, and intimates.
American Eagle
A denim and apparel brand that's true in everything they do. Rooted in authenticity, powered by positivity, and inspired by their community - American Eagle believes that putting on a really great pair of #AEjeans gives you the freedom to be true to you. They believe that when you're at your best, you put good vibes out there, and get good things back in return. AE. True to you™.
Aerie
Aerie makes intimates, apparel, activewear and swim with every single piece designed to make every girl feel good. #AerieREAL is about no retouching and is focussed on body positivity and empowerment. Aerie wants everyone to feel confident inside and out. Let the real you shine™.
Quotes attributable to Myer's Chief Merchandise Officer, Allan Winstanley:
"American Eagle is the go-to brand for affordable and on-trend jeans and casual wear. It is sought-after by consumers all over the world, so we're thrilled to bring such a loved and trusted brand to Australian shores for our customers.
"Aerie, which designs intimates, apparel, loungewear, swimwear and activewear for women, is an exciting retail brand. We have no doubt the brand will be just as successful with Myer as it has been in the US.
"With American Eagle and Aerie coming to Myer it reinforces Myer's ability to form long term strategic partnerships with coveted international brands."
Quotes attributable to American Eagle, Senior Vice President of International, Vijay Chauhan:
"AEO is excited to bring AE's signature jeans collection and Aerie's intimates and lifestyle apparel to Australia as we continue to expand our leading brands throughout Asia-Pacific. We chose to partner with Myer as we share similar values when it comes to serving our customers - offering great on-trend products, leading customer service and affordable prices.
"Australia is a key fashion market and we are confident that our AE and Aerie assortments will resonate with customers, creating broad-based appeal.
"We look forward to housing AE and Aerie in more than forty stores and online from October."
-Ends-
About Myer:
Myer operates 58 department stores across Australia, as well as our online business: myer.com.au, and with our team members, we are committed to being Australia's favourite department store. Our merchandise offer includes core product categories: Womenswear; Menswear; Childrenswear; Beauty; Homewares; Electrical Goods; Toys and General Merchandise. The majority of Myer's operations are in Australia and encompass Myer department stores, sass & bide and Marcs and David Lawrence (MDL). In addition to our Australian operations, we have sourcing offices located in China and Hong Kong. Myer's online business is a significant asset that continues to deliver strong growth, now representing our largest store by sales.
Our loyalty program, MYER one, has more than six million membership cards in circulation. Members earn Credits on purchases at Myer that convert into Reward Cards on a quarterly basis. For every $1,000 spent at Myer, Members receive a $10 Reward Card. Further details about the MYER one program are available at: myerone.com.au.
About American Eagle
Since 1977, American Eagle has offered an assortment of specialty apparel and accessories for men and women that enables self-expression and empowers our customers to celebrate their individuality. The brand has broadened its leadership in jeans by producing innovative
fabric with options for all styles and fits for all at a value. We aren't just passionate about making great clothing, we're passionate about making real connections with the people who
wear them.
About Aerie
Aerie is a lifestyle brand that offers the comfiest intimates, apparel, swim, and accessories made to wear in and out. Aerie's sub-brand, OFFLINE by Aerie, offers activewear made for REAL life movement. #AerieREAL inspires all people to love their real selves and celebrates its community by advocating for power, positivity, and no retouching. Let the Real You Shine®.
About American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE: AEO) is a leading global specialty retailer offering high-quality,on-trend clothing, accessories and personal care products at affordable prices under its American Eagle® and Aerie® brands. Our purpose is to show the world that there's REAL power in the optimism of youth. The company operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Hong Kong, and ships to 81 countries worldwide through its websites. American Eagle and Aerie merchandise also is available at more than 270 international locations operated by licensees in 25 countries. For more information, please visit www.aeo- inc.com.
