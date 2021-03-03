Myer : Australia's Myer first-half profit jumps as online sales surge

March 4 (Reuters) - Australian department store operator
Myer Holdings on Thursday posted a 76% rise in
half-yearly profit, helped by a surge in online sales and
support from the government's JobKeeper scheme.
The company said online sales surged 71% to A$287.6 million
as coronavirus-led shutdowns kept shoppers away from physical
stores. Online sales accounted for 21% of the group's total
sales.
Myer and other brick-and-mortar retailers have had to depend
on millions of dollars in government support to keep operations
running during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 120-year old retailer, an icon of Australia's high
street, received A$51 million ($39.6 million) as part of the
government's JobKeeper payment scheme aimed at supporting
businesses significantly affected by the pandemic.
Myer was also granted A$18 million in rent waivers during
the period related to store closures in the second half of last
year, which also helped the company cut costs.
Profit attributable to shareholders for the first half rose
to A$43 million ($33.43 million) from A$24.4 million a year
earlier.
No dividends were declared, as has been the case since 2018.
($1 = 1.2862 Australian dollars)
