Myers Industries, Inc.    MYE

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.

(MYE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Myers Industries : Announces Price Increase

02/24/2021 | 08:34am EST
Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE), a manufacturer of polymer products and distributor for the tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service industry, today announced an 8% price increase effective March 1, 2021 across a majority of its portfolio of products, including those sold by Akro-Mils, Ameri-Kart, Buckhorn, Elkhart Plastics, Jamco Products, Patch Rubber Company, and Scepter. The price increase is in response to rapidly rising raw material costs, primarily resin.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest distributor of tools, equipment and supplies for the tire, wheel and under-vehicle service industry in the U.S. Visit www.myersindustries.com to learn more.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 502 M - -
Net income 2020 40,6 M - -
Net Debt 2020 57,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
Yield 2020 2,43%
Capitalization 795 M 795 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,70x
EV / Sales 2021 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 1 640
Free-Float 83,3%
Technical analysis trends MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 24,33 $
Last Close Price 22,19 $
Spread / Highest target 12,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,66%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,65%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael P. McGaugh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel W. Hoehn Chief Financial Officer
Frederic Jack Liebau Chairman
Robert A. Stefanko Independent Director
Sarah R. Coffin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.6.79%795
APTARGROUP, INC.-6.29%8 359
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.0.80%7 590
FP CORPORATION-1.96%3 343
SCIENTEX-5.36%1 536
EPL LIMITED-14.74%936
