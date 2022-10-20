Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Myers Industries, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    MYE   US6284641098

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.

(MYE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-10-19 pm EDT
17.50 USD   -0.74%
Myers Industries Announces Quarterly Dividend
BU
10/17Myers Industries Introduces Reusable Packaging Solutions at PACK EXPO 2022
BU
10/10Myers Industries Announces Reporting Date and Conference Call for 2022 Third Quarter Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Myers Industries Announces Quarterly Dividend

10/20/2022 | 08:36am EDT
Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.135 per share payable on January 4, 2023 to shareholders of record as of December 5, 2022.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of a wide range of polymer and metal products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest distributor of tools, equipment and supplies for the tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service industry in the U.S. Visit www.myersindustries.com to learn more.

M-INV


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 905 M - -
Net income 2022 56,8 M - -
Net Debt 2022 69,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,3x
Yield 2022 3,09%
Capitalization 638 M 638 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
EV / Sales 2023 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 2 725
Free-Float 84,6%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Michael P. McGaugh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Monica Vinay CFO, Treasurer & Vice President-Investor Relations
Frederic Jack Liebau Chairman
Robert A. Stefanko Independent Director
Sarah R. Coffin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.-11.89%638
APTARGROUP, INC.-18.94%6 417
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-35.70%5 935
FP CORPORATION-5.74%2 019
SHENZHEN LEAGUER CO., LTD.-30.91%1 306
SCIENTEX-30.48%1 093