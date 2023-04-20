Advanced search
MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.

(MYE)
04:00:01 2023-04-20 pm EDT
20.32 USD   +0.84%
Myers Industries Announces Reporting Date and Conference Call for 2023 First Quarter Results
04/03Myers Industries Names Grant Fitz Chief Financial Officer
04/03Myers Industries Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
Myers Industries Announces Reporting Date and Conference Call for 2023 First Quarter Results

04/20/2023 | 04:18pm EDT
Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE) today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 on Thursday, May 4th, 2023 before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call the same day at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review its performance.

Investors and analysts may access the call using the following telephone numbers: toll free at 1-833-630-1956 or international at 1-412-317-1837. Participants should ask to join the Myers Industries call. The live webcast of the conference call can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tonzkk76 or from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.myersindustries.com. Webcast attendees will be in a listen-only mode.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of a wide range of polymer and metal products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest distributor of tools, equipment and supplies for the tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service industry in the U.S. Visit www.myersindustries.com to learn more.

M-INV


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 928 M - -
Net income 2023 63,2 M - -
Net Debt 2023 61,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,8x
Yield 2023 2,63%
Capitalization 737 M 737 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
EV / Sales 2024 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 84,5%
Managers and Directors
Michael P. McGaugh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Monica Vinay CFO, Treasurer & Vice President-Investor Relations
Frederic Jack Liebau Chairman
Sarah R. Coffin Independent Director
William A. Foley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.-9.36%737
APTARGROUP, INC.7.94%7 764
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.-2.91%7 123
FP CORPORATION-14.38%1 972
SHANGHAI ZIJIANG ENTERPRISE GROUP CO., LTD.11.40%1 216
SCIENTEX5.59%1 193
