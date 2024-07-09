Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE) today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter of 2024 on Thursday, August 1, 2024, before the market opens. The Company will host a conference call the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to review its performance.

Investors and analysts may access the call by registering with the following participation link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=ca1ab624&confId=68382. Upon registering, each participant will receive call details and a registrant ID. Reminders will be sent to registered participants via email. Alternatively, the conference call will be available via a live webcast. To access the live webcast, visit the Company's website at www.myersindustries.com, scroll over Investor Relations, and choose Events + Presentations.

An archived replay of the call will be available on the site shortly after the event. To listen to the telephone replay, callers should dial: (U.S. Local) 1-404-975-4839 or (U.S. Toll-Free) 1-833-470-1428 and use access code 756178. The presentation will be archived on the Events + Presentations.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of a wide range of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest distributor of tools, equipment and supplies for the tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service industry in the U.S. Visit www.myersindustries.com to learn more.

