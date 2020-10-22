Log in
Myers Industries : Joins Alliance to End Plastic Waste

10/22/2020

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE) today announced that it has joined the Alliance to End Plastic Waste, a global nonprofit organization comprised of nearly fifty companies across the plastics value chain who are committed to investing in solutions that help eliminate plastic waste in the environment.

The Alliance is a collective action, uniting companies that make, use, sell, process, collect, and recycle plastics, changing the system to protect the health and ecosystems of the future. Acting in the strategic areas of infrastructure, innovation, education and clean up, the Alliance takes a global approach with local action.

“Myers Industries is proud to have joined the Alliance to End Plastic Waste. By partnering with key members across the value chain, we not only join a critical discussion in the plastics community but add our voice and expertise in shaping future projects that recover, create value from, and ultimately eliminate plastic waste,” said Mike McGaugh, President and CEO of Myers Industries.

“We are happy to welcome Myers Industries into the Alliance and to work in partnership to develop new solutions to prevent plastic waste leaking into the environment. Our joint efforts will contribute towards building the circular economy,” said Jacob Duer, President and CEO of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc. is an international manufacturer of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest distributor of tools, equipment and supplies for the tire, wheel and under-vehicle service industry in the U.S. Visit www.myersindustries.com to learn more.

© Business Wire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 479 M - -
Net income 2020 34,2 M - -
Net cash 2020 0,99 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,1x
Yield 2020 3,76%
Capitalization 515 M 515 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,07x
EV / Sales 2021 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 1 640
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Myers Industries, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 17,00 $
Last Close Price 14,38 $
Spread / Highest target 32,1%
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael P. McGaugh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frederic Jack Liebau Chairman
Daniel W. Hoehn Chief Financial Officer
Robert A. Stefanko Independent Director
Sarah R. Coffin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.-13.79%515
APTARGROUP, INC.1.83%7 591
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP, INC.4.53%6 582
FP CORPORATION27.12%3 102
SCIENTEX30.58%1 539
ESSEL PROPACK LIMITED46.56%1 110
