Myers Industries : Transcript

CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS Monica Vinay Interim Chief Financial Officer, Vice President-Investor Relations & Treasurer, Myers Industries, Inc. Michael P. McGaugh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director, Myers Industries, Inc. OTHER PARTICIPANTS Lance Vitanza Analyst, Cowen and Company Steve Barger Analyst, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Inc. Monica Vinay Interim Chief Financial Officer, Vice President-Investor Relations & Treasurer, Myers Industries, Inc. Thank you, Candice. Good morning and thank you for joining us. I'm Monica Vinay, Interim Chief Financial Officer and Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer at Myers Industries. Joining me today is Mike McGaugh, our President and Chief Executive Officer. Earlier this morning, we issued a press release outlining the financial results for the third quarter of 2022. We have also posted a PowerPoint presentation to accompany today's prepared remarks. If you've not yet received a copy of either the release or the presentation, you can access them on our website at www.myersindustries.com. They are under the Investor Relations tab. This call is also being webcasted on our website and will be archived along with the transcript of the call shortly after this event. Please turn to slide 2 of the slide presentation for our Safe Harbor disclosures. I would like to remind you that we may make some forward-looking statements during this call. These comments are made pursuant to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements.

Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) Corrected Transcript Q3 2022 Earnings Call 27-Oct-2022 Also, please be advised that certain non-GAAP financial measures such as adjusted gross profit, adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS may be discussed on this call. Further information concerning these risks, uncertainties and other factors is set forth in the company's periodic SEC filings and may be found in the company's 10-K and 10-Q filings. Now please turn to slide 3 of our presentation, I'm pleased to turn the call over to Mike McGaugh. ...................................................................................................................................................................................................................................................... Michael P. McGaugh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director, Myers Industries, Inc. Thank you, Monica. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our third quarter 2022 earnings call. I'm excited to report a third consecutive quarter of record top and bottom line results. These results were driven by strong revenue growth, continued year-over-year margin expansion and consistent progress against our 3 Horizon strategy. We saw healthy momentum across the majority of our businesses. We continue to execute and deliver on our self-help initiatives, and we continue to realize the benefit from pricing actions taken by our commercial teams over the past two years. The quarter's results serve as another proof point that our strategy is working and that our businesses are resilient in the face of a challenging macro environment. In the third quarter, our net sales increased 14% compared to the year ago period, which represents the eighth consecutive quarter of double-digit expansion. On an organic basis, excluding the incremental $19.4 million of net sales from the Trilogy and Mohawk Rubber acquisitions, our revenue grew 4%. Increased sales in our agriculture, auto aftermarket and industrial end markets continued to more than offset the impact of weaker demand in the consumer and recreational vehicle end markets. We also continue to meaningfully expand our profitability as our adjusted earnings per share increased by 78% or $0.18 per share compared to the year ago period. Additionally, our adjusted EBITDA increased by 57% or nearly $10 million to the year ago period. This bottom line performance represents our third consecutive quarterly record and I'm especially proud that the Myers team was able to accomplish this in the midst of a challenging macroeconomic backdrop. As a result of our strong performance year-to-date, we are raising our earnings guidance for the full year which Monica will review in greater detail momentarily. Please turn to slide 4, where we have a more detailed outline of the quarter's results. As I mentioned, we experienced another quarter of strong revenue growth driven by sales increases across both of our operating segments with net sales for the company of $228.1 million, up 14% compared to the third quarter of 2021. Dropping down to EBITDA margin, our goal was a simple one, to expand margin by driving a wedge between cost and price, and we're making good progress against this goal, by driving excellence in purchasing and deploying the tactics I've discussed over the past 2.5 years, we're making meaningful progress on managing our raw material costs. On the other side of the equation by executing on the commercial excellence and pricing excellence initiatives I've discussed from these past calls, we're moving our prices up. We're having success with our value based pricing initiatives. We're now pricing our products to reflect the value and the high levels of service they bring to our customers and distributors. The success we are having in expanding the gap between price and cost was demonstrated by the 430-basis-point margin improvement versus the same period last year. Our results are exciting. Now for more details, I'll turn the call over to Monica to speak to our financial performance for the quarter and walk through our guidance. Monica? 3 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2022 FactSet CallStreet, LLC

Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) Corrected Transcript Q3 2022 Earnings Call 27-Oct-2022 Monica Vinay Interim Chief Financial Officer, Vice President-Investor Relations & Treasurer, Myers Industries, Inc. Thank you, Mike. As Mike mentioned, on slide 4, our net sales were up $28 million or 14% compared to the third quarter of 2021, driven by strong sales on both the Material Handling and Distribution segments. Excluding our recent acquisitions, organic net sales increased 4%. Adjusted gross profit increased $17.5 million or 32%, primarily driven by pricing actions and incremental contributions from the Mohawk Rubber and Trilogy acquisitions and partially offset by a change in sales mix and lower volume. Adjusted gross margin increased by 430 basis points to 31.5%, compared to 27.2% in the third quarter of 2021. Adjusted operating income increased $9.5 million, or nearly 76% compared to the prior year, driven by the higher gross profit, partially offset by higher SG&A expenses. SG&A expenses increased due to cost inflation, the Mohawk Rubber and Trilogy Plastics acquisitions and higher salaries, incentive compensation costs and variable selling expenses. As a result, adjusted SG&A as a percentage of sales increased to 21.9%, compared with 21% in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $27.2 million, an increase of nearly $10 million or 57% compared to the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded 330 basis points to 11.9% for the third quarter, compared with 8.6% in the same period last year. Lastly, adjusted EPS was $0.41, an increase of $0.18 or 78%. Please turn to slide 5 for an overview of our segment performance for the quarter. For the Material Handling segment, net sales increased $6 million or 4% compared to the prior year. Excluding the incremental $2.9 million of sales from the Trilogy Plastics acquisition, organic net sales increased 2%. Organic net sales increases in the agriculture and industrial end markets were partly offset by a decline in sales in the consumer and recreational vehicle end markets. Adjusted operating income increased $9 million or 59% to $24 million, driven by ongoing benefits from strategic pricing actions and operations excellence initiatives. These were partially offset by a change in sales mix, lower volume and higher SG&A expenses. SG&A expenses were higher, primarily due to cost inflation, the Trilogy Plastics acquisition, higher salaries, benefits and incentive compensation costs and increased variable selling expenses. Net sales for the Distribution segment increased by $22 million or 44% year-over-year. Excluding the incremental $16.6 million of net sales from the Mohawk Rubber acquisition, organic net sales increased 11% due to favorable volume and price. Adjusted operating income increased 18% to $5.2 million. The contribution from higher pricing and volume was partially offset by an increase in product costs and higher SG&A expenses year-over-year. The higher SG&A expenses were primarily due to cost inflation, the Mohawk Rubber acquisition and higher variable selling and incentive compensation expenses. Turning to slide 6. Free cash flow was $9.8 million compared to negative free cash flow of $13.8 million for the third quarter of 2021. You may recall that an increase in working capital significantly impacted cash flow during the third quarter of last year. The implementation of sales and operations planning, S&OP processes across our businesses is shortening our cash conversion cycle and as a result, working capital as a percentage of net sales decreased 170 basis points compared to the same period last year. Capital expenditures were $6.7 million for the quarter, and cash on hand at the end of the quarter was $20.4 million. Our balance sheet is strong with debt-to-adjusted EBITDA at 1 times. Our capital structure provides ample flexibility to support our long-term growth plans. Given our solid execution in the first three quarters of 2022, we 4 1-877-FACTSET www.callstreet.com Copyright © 2001-2022 FactSet CallStreet, LLC