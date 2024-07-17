Myers Industries is pleased to announce its participation in Amazon Prime Days on July 16 and 17. Shoppers can find incredible deals on top-rated plastic and metal organization bins, as well as premium water and fuel tanks for marine and RV use. This year, the company is also including many of its best sellers among Prime Day offerings.

Whether you're organizing your warehouse or craft room, or preparing your boat or RV for a summer adventure, now is the perfect time to take advantage of these special prices.

Myers Industries has had a presence on Amazon since approximately 2013 and has participated in Prime Days since 2017. "Amazon is a trusted platform with the world's broadest market reach," noted Bart Eggert, senior manager of e-commerce for Myers Industries. "The platform allows us to bring our exceptional Myers products to a range of customers-right where they want to shop."

For 2024 Prime Days, customers can explore nearly 70 Myers products from many of the company's top brands, including Akro-Mils, Scepter, Jamco, and Ameri-Kart.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries Inc. (NYSE: MYE), based in Akron, Ohio, is a leading manufacturer of a wide range of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest distributor of tools, equipment and supplies for the tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service industry in the United States.