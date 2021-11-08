Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Myers Industries, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    MYE   US6284641098

MYERS INDUSTRIES, INC.

(MYE)
  Report
Myers Industries to Present at the Baird 2021 Global Industrial Conference

11/08/2021 | 08:46am EST
Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE), a leading manufacturer of a wide range of polymer products and distributor for the tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service industry, today announced that Mike McGaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sonal Robinson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Baird 2021 Global Industrial Conference, which will be held virtually. Management’s presentation, including an overview of the Company’s strategy, will take place from 11:25 – 11:55 a.m. EST on Thursday, November 11, 2021. In addition, management will be available for one-on-one meetings on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of a wide range of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest distributor of tools, equipment and supplies for the tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service industry in the U.S. Visit www.myersindustries.com to learn more.

M-INV


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 752 M - -
Net income 2021 35,1 M - -
Net Debt 2021 15,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,3x
Yield 2021 2,61%
Capitalization 749 M 749 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,02x
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
Nbr of Employees 2 400
Free-Float 84,0%
Managers and Directors
Michael P. McGaugh President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sonal P. Robinson Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Frederic Jack Liebau Chairman
Robert A. Stefanko Independent Director
Sarah R. Coffin Independent Director
