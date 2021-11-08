Myers Industries to Present at the Baird 2021 Global Industrial Conference

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE: MYE), a leading manufacturer of a wide range of polymer products and distributor for the tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service industry, today announced that Mike McGaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Sonal Robinson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the Baird 2021 Global Industrial Conference, which will be held virtually. Management’s presentation, including an overview of the Company’s strategy, will take place from 11:25 – 11:55 a.m. EST on Thursday, November 11, 2021. In addition, management will be available for one-on-one meetings on Thursday, November 11, 2021.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of a wide range of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial and consumer markets. The Company is also the largest distributor of tools, equipment and supplies for the tire, wheel, and under-vehicle service industry in the U.S. Visit www.myersindustries.com to learn more.

