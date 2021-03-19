Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  FIRST NORTH SWEDEN  >  MyFC Holding AB (publ)    MYFC   SE0005505898

MYFC HOLDING AB (PUBL)

(MYFC)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed FIRST NORTH SWEDEN - 03/19 04:06:12 am
2.22 SEK   -0.45%
03:48aMYFC  : Executive Brief from CEO Michael Glantz
PU
03/05MYFC ()  : year-end report January – December 2020
PU
03/05MYFC  : Targeted rights issues in myFC closed
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

myFC : Executive Brief from CEO Michael Glantz

03/19/2021 | 03:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
News
Press Release
Executive Brief from CEO Michael Glantz

myFC's Michael Glantz comments on recent market and company developments.

'A number of major decisions regarding our financing, executive management and the board of directors have now been announced and implemented, which means I have the opportunity to return in an Executive Brief. I have been looking forward to that. Our newly elected Chairman of the Board Ulf Henning will shortly publish a Board Brief, so I leave it to him to comment on our financing and recent ownership changes.

With the arrival of spring comes changes in my management team. In two weeks, I will welcome Mattias Kirvesniemi as our new CFO. Ulf Henning will finally be able to step down from financial responsibility. Ulf has remained in the CFO role for more than six months after announcing his retirement from the operational work. His loyalty has allowed us to maintain continuity and ensure a smooth handover to Mattias, and for this I am very grateful.

During these months the need for a new Chairman of the Board arose, and no one is happier than me that Ulf accepted the nomination. I have relied on Ulf's competence and deep knowledge of myFC during our time as colleagues and I look forward to continuing the strategic collaboration as the operational work now ends.

It has been a year since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, affecting us and everybody else. Our commercial discussions are progressing but getting to a resolution takes longer. It is harder to establish cooperation when you can't meet in person, no matter how great the digital tools have become. And with a global economy in constant turmoil, everything simply takes longer than usual. However: we have not lost momentum in our lab work, quite the opposite. We have adapted workplaces and working hours to be able to safely maintain distance and at the same time work efficiently. As I mentioned in the year-end report, the lab work has yielded results in the form of technological leaps, possibly the biggest leaps we have made so far as a company. I would like to describe them in a little more detail.

Our technical solution already has very high energy and power density, in other words a high relative ability to store and generate energy compared to our competitors and today's battery technology. This year, we have made technological advances in the energy density of our overall system, which is on par with or better than today's lithium-ion batteries. This is of particularly great value in the applications we are looking at, as high energy density and a well-balanced system are both required.

Our patent portfolio continues to grow, which is external proof of our technological progress. In just the past few months we have had patents approved in Brazil and India, and most recently two completely new patents for optimized power balance between fuel cell and battery were approved here in Sweden. These innovations are already in use, including in the customer applications we are looking at. These are, again, applications where the balance between battery and fuel cell makes our system very cost-effective by increasing up-time and where the lifespan of the total system is increased by 2-4 times. With our fuel cell system, we also make hybrid systems between batteries and fuel cells available for environments where battery-only solutions have difficulty functioning satisfactorily, such as in cold rooms and other environments where the temperature is low. A large and rapidly growing market that we are working towards is electrified warehouse robots, AMR and AGV. In this market, we see great opportunities and a very good match for our modular and scalable technology.

We have gained important knowledge in our ongoing projects, such as the exact power needs for different vehicle categories. The similarities are far greater than the differences, whether it is electric bicycles, mopeds, tricycles and smaller quad bikes, or support systems such as heating and cooling in larger vehicles. When I speak of the greatness of our modular, flexible design, what I am specifically getting at is that we can use the same core technology and easily scale it up and down. This is an absolute differentiator and unique selling point. Our technology can literally be adapted to the vehicle's power requirements and space availability for energy storage and generation.

Our development projects financed by the Swedish Energy Agency have, in addition to confirming that we have a well-positioned offering, also reminded us that we have fantastic employees with highly specialized and sought-after skills. And now that we see a market development that is becoming more favorable for us, we will need more colleagues. We are constantly looking for specialist expertise in fuel cells, electrochemistry and electronics, so if you have someone in your contact network - ask them to contact me.

Market development, then. Things are moving fast now. You can't open a finance, technology or sustainability publication today without reading about hydrogen operation. This change has come about in just the past few years. There is now broad political and industrial consensus on the crucial role of hydrogen in securing green and cost-effective energy. Large investors regard hydrogen as a path to growth and export success - just look at the news that a completely new factory for hydrogen-powered production of fossil-free steel will be built in northern Sweden. We are working continuously to broaden our competence network and partnerships in current and adjacent industrial segments, where we of course see hydrogen production and storage as a game changer. We have a highly competent, growing industry and knowledge bank in Sweden that we will nurture, develop and collaborate with.

The realization that batteries and existing infrastructure will not be able to meet the energy and power needs of an electrified, digital world is spreading among decision-makers and investors. With that insight, the pace of change increases. And here we are: myFC is an established player, known in international fuel cell circuits with an extensive patent portfolio and a unique flexible technical solution that can solve so many problems in a world where hydrogen systems are now being put in place.'

Michael Glantz
CEO, myFC

Disclaimer

myFC Holding AB published this content on 19 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2021 07:47:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about MYFC HOLDING AB (PUBL)
03:48aMYFC  : Executive Brief from CEO Michael Glantz
PU
03/05MYFC ()  : year-end report January – December 2020
PU
03/05MYFC  : Targeted rights issues in myFC closed
PU
03/05MYFC  : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of myFC Holding AB (publ)
PU
03/05MYFC  : Mattias Kirvesniemi appointed CFO of myFC
PU
03/05MYFC  : Ulf Henning nominated as new Chairman of the Board of myFC
PU
03/03MYFC  : Resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting of myFC Holding AB (publ..
AQ
03/03MYFC  : granted two new Swedish patents which optimize the power balancing betwe..
AQ
02/26MYFC HOLDING AB (PUBL)  : year-end report January - December 2020
AQ
02/17MYFC  : Targeted rights issues in myFC closed
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 -48,4 M -5,69 M -5,69 M
Net Debt 2020 1,37 M 0,16 M 0,16 M
P/E ratio 2020 -5,17x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 390 M 45,8 M 45,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 45,8x
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees 11
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart MYFC HOLDING AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
myFC Holding AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michael Glantz Chief Executive Officer
Peter Friedrichsen President
Markus Hermanek Chairman
Sebastian Weber Chief Technology Officer
Torbjörn Möller Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
MYFC HOLDING AB (PUBL)39.20%49
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-4.36%111 908
KEYENCE CORPORATION-11.28%110 072
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE7.90%83 050
NIDEC CORPORATION4.93%69 024
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.1.59%60 383
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ