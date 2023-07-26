MyHealthChecked PLC - Cardiff, Wales-based consumer home-testing healthcare company - Chief Financial Officer Nicholas Edwards resigns after 15 months at the company. Edwards had joined the company in April 2022 as finance chief in a part-time role, he then went full-time in September later that year. Non-Executive Director Lesley Innes will assume responsibility for MyHealthChecked's finances. Innes joined the board in April 2022. Edwards will step down on Monday next week.

Chief Executive Officer Penny McCormick says: "In Lesley we have a highly skilled qualified accountant with significant PLC experience who will provide financial leadership moving forward. As we focus on a growth drive of our new Wellness portfolio, we will continue to review our commercial investments alongside our operational cost base to ensure that we retain a strong cash position."

Current stock price: 14.55 pence

12-month change: down 49%

